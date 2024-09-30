ChatGPT’s First Victim + The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
Scott and Ed open the show by discussing Spotify and Disney’s earnings, a gambling company’s strong third quarter results, and Elliot Management’s activist investment in Honeywell. Then Scott breaks down how Chegg allowed ChatGPT to take its business to the woodshed and why he thinks the ed tech company’s bonds could make for a lucrative investment. He and Ed consider how fears of AI’s negative impact on certain sectors may have been overstated. Finally, they discuss the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency and highlight one potential benefit it could bring to the nation.
The Bitcoin Presidency & The Dawn of a New Robber Baron Era — ft. Josh Brown
Scott and Ed open the show with the Fed’s rate cut decision, the surge in the global cryptocurrency market, and Shopify’s third quarter earnings. Then Josh Brown returns to the show to identify how the financial landscape could evolve under Trump’s second term. He shares how he thinks hyperscalers, small-cap stocks, and crypto will be impacted and explains why traditional media may face struggles in a changing political environment. Finally, he provides a roadmap for navigating an era where wealth and influence will be paramount.
Winners and Losers Under Trump’s Second Term
Scott and Ed open the show by discussing the end of the Boeing machinist workers strike, Perplexity’s offer to help the New York Times, and Palantir’s earnings. Then Scott and Ed break down the sectors that they expect will see the biggest gains and losses under the Trump administration. They also discuss which regulators will survive the Trump administration and explain what the market is telling us about the future of housing prices.
Trump Wins — ft. Anthony Scaramucci
Scott and Ed open the show with the market’s reaction to the election, and share their initial feelings about the outcome as well. Then Anthony Scaramucci returns to the show to identify what promises Trump will or won't keep, share what he thinks about Elon’s role in the campaign, and predict who will be in Trump’s cabinet. He also offers his thoughts on the betting markets and what will happen to Donald Trump Media stock.
Meta’s AI Promise, Microsoft’s Disappointing Beat & Why Google Should Spin Youtube
Scott and Ed open the show by discussing the U.S.’s GDP growth, Reddit’s earnings, Eli Lilly’s third quarter drug sales, and xAI’s new funding round. Then Scott and Ed break down big tech’s earnings and discuss how the tech companies are using capital as a weapon. They also examine the shifting media landscape and explain why advertisers have been cutting their spending on legacy media. Finally, Scott offers his prediction for the Presidential election.
Prof G Markets breaks down the news that’s moving the capital markets, helping you build financial literacy and security. Tune in every Monday and Thursday for no mercy, no malice insight from Scott Galloway and Ed Elson on high flying stocks, booming sectors, and master of the universe CEOs. Like it or not, we live in a capitalist society. The key to navigating it? Talk about money. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.