ChatGPT’s First Victim + The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Scott and Ed open the show by discussing Spotify and Disney's earnings, a gambling company's strong third quarter results, and Elliot Management's activist investment in Honeywell. Then Scott breaks down how Chegg allowed ChatGPT to take its business to the woodshed and why he thinks the ed tech company's bonds could make for a lucrative investment. He and Ed consider how fears of AI's negative impact on certain sectors may have been overstated. Finally, they discuss the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency and highlight one potential benefit it could bring to the nation.