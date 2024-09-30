VP Kamala Harris on Courageous Leadership and Winning in 2024
A conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris about the strength and fragility of democracy, the power of strong coalitions and collaborations, and how a commitment to justice and fairness can both ground us and drive action.
1:03:58
Grief, Laughter, and Sisterhood: Losing Our Mom and Holding On to Each Other
The sisters are back and we're talking about loss, dementia, grief, and how we try to choose laughter and therapy over a fist fight when things get really tough.
52:51
Dr. Heather Cox Richardson on Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America, Part 2 of 2
In Part 2 of my conversation with historian Dr. Heather Cox Richardson, we unpack the history and mythology that's driving some of the biggest issues in our country. Leaning into the power of narrative and story, she explains how democracies die more often through the ballot box than with guns and tanks. It’s a hard and hopeful conversation and absolutely critical listening at this point in our history.
43:45
Dr. Heather Cox Richardson on Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America, Part 1 of 2
In Part 1 of my conversation with historian Dr. Heather Cox Richardson, we talk about the current threats to American democracy, what's at stake in November, and how we can strengthen our country if we can find the political will. They say don’t meet your heroes, but I’m so glad I did — this is one of my all time favorite conversations. I love how Heather doesn’t just look at history as a sequence of failures — she also finds the possibilities, creativity, and hope.
1:06:25
Dr. Mary Claire Haver on the New Menopause
Dr. Mary Claire Haver is a board-certified OB/GYN who has helped thousands of women through perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. In this conversation, we discuss the power of unlearning and relearning and her ongoing fight for women’s health in every decade of their lives. We also talk about the growing “menoposse” — a group of thought leaders and clinicians who are using their platforms to change the outdated narrative around menopause.
I’ve spent over 20 years studying the emotions and experiences that bring meaning and purpose to our lives, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s this: we are hardwired for connection, and connecting requires courage, vulnerability, and conversation. I want this to be a podcast that’s real, unpolished, honest, and reflects both the magic and the messiness of what it means to be human. Episodes will include conversations with the people who are teaching me, challenging me, confusing me, or maybe even ticking me off a little. I'll also have direct conversations with you about what I’m learning from new research, and we'll do some episodes dedicated to answering your questions. We don’t have to do life alone. We were never meant to.
