Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Go From Here to the Great Unknown

Grab a tissue because this one’s got me all shook up. Riley Keough filled in the blanks on her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir and boy oh boy is this the most heart wrenching tag team we’ve ever read. As the daughter of Elvis Presley and former memoirist Priscilla Presley, and the ex wife of Michael Jackson Lisa Marie’s life was like, magical and haunting. NEW MERCH!!!!!! https://shop.celebritymemoirbookclub.biz/ If you want to host a CMBC meetup here’s a meetup 101 packet to help you plan! Keep up with all the latest: https://celebritymemoirbookclub.biz/ Join our Geneva Community to chat with the other worms!!!! Join the Patreon for new episodes every Thursday! https://www.patreon.com/celebritymemoirbookclub Follow us on Twitter @cmbc_podcast and Instagram @celebritymemoirbookclub Art by @adrianne_manpearl and theme song by @ashleesimpsonross Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices