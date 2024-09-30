What the hell is there to even say about MFing Cher??? She’s Cher. A global icon. A living legend. She’s Cher from the word Cher.
1:34:33
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Go From Here to the Great Unknown
Grab a tissue because this one’s got me all shook up. Riley Keough filled in the blanks on her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir and boy oh boy is this the most heart wrenching tag team we’ve ever read. As the daughter of Elvis Presley and former memoirist Priscilla Presley, and the ex wife of Michael Jackson Lisa Marie’s life was like, magical and haunting.
1:43:53
Al Pacino is Sonny Boy
Say hello to our little friend Al! Al Pacino has been in some of the most legendary movies of all time and somehow, through years of struggling through New York’s theater scene and trying to discover the ins and outs of Hollywood, he remains a goof.
1:37:48
Eve is That Girl
Eve has worked with every big name in the music industry and lived to tell the tale. As per usual, record labels have tried to keep her down and lock her music away but luckily she managed to hit our ears and our tv screens and the movies too?!?
1:20:43
Bethany Joy Lenz Was Dinner for Vampires
In this deleted scene from One Tree Hill, Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) reveals she was actually in a cult that whole time???? BJL, an actress, singer, and podcast host reveals exactly how an extremely promising talent gets roped into an Idaho religious cult and if you think you’re too smart you’re not!!!
