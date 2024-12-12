Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder

Hallie Batchelder is Extra Dirty

Welcome to the show you freaks! It's episode 1 of EXTRA DIRTY and you're exactly where you need to be. Hallie kicks off this weekly spill sesh strong: how being a chubby kid made her funny, becoming a muse for a Canadian's wild fantasy, the (very honest) scoop on her cosmetic work, why she got her real estate license, and the secrets of her parents' rock-star romance. Of course, she could not do it alone: so listen in to hear what special guests stop by. Hint: one of them just rolled out of her bed from the night before... So whether you're here to laugh, gasp, or join the sh*t talking, pour up a drink and dive into the debauchery. Muah muah! Follow @extradirty on socials, leave a review, a 5-star rating, and follow the show wherever you get your podcasts. See you next Thursday. Love you cookies!