Production, is this mic on? Today Hallie is joined by THE hydrated Father Cooper on this hungover morning to debrief their wild weekend in NYC. They recap the Unwell Hydration event, all of the NYC hot spots they conquered, how Alex got an emergency makeover, Graydon's stint in jail, Hallie being put to bed by Alex and Matt over the summer, road head, Graydon's notorious ski mask daddy, the naughty f*ck list on your phone, and TikTok's insane 'grooming' allegations. Enjoy cookies!!!Follow @extradirty on socials, leave a review, a 5-star rating, and follow the show wherever you get your podcasts. Love you, muah muah!
--------
36:41
Hallie Batchelder is Extra Dirty
Welcome to the show you freaks! It's episode 1 of EXTRA DIRTY and you're exactly where you need to be. Hallie kicks off this weekly spill sesh strong: how being a chubby kid made her funny, becoming a muse for a Canadian's wild fantasy, the (very honest) scoop on her cosmetic work, why she got her real estate license, and the secrets of her parents' rock-star romance. Of course, she could not do it alone: so listen in to hear what special guests stop by. Hint: one of them just rolled out of her bed from the night before... So whether you're here to laugh, gasp, or join the sh*t talking, pour up a drink and dive into the debauchery. Muah muah! Follow @extradirty on socials, leave a review, a 5-star rating, and follow the show wherever you get your podcasts. See you next Thursday. Love you cookies!
--------
45:52
Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder - Coming 12/5!
Everyone seems way too afraid to talk sh*t these days, and Extra Dirty is here to fix that. Join Hallie Batchelder (stunning, hilarious, and humble NYC influencer) as she takes you through her life living in NYC: sparing no details of the boys, the debauchery, and the drama that comes with it, with the loyal support of her besties Lauren Fishbein & Graydon Cutler of course. Each week Hallie dives into the week’s chaos, sharing her most personal sex and relationship stories, and hopefully making you laugh with the type of unfiltered yapping that’s supposed to stay at the sleepover. Think of this show as your pregame, so shake up a martini and press play! WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening.Coming this Thursday December, 5th - remember to follow the show wherever you get your podcasts!
WARNING: Headphones strongly encouraged for public listening.