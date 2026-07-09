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Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club

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Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club
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58 episodes

  • BONUS: Raegan Revord is Driving into a Picture-Perfect Summer

    07/09/2026 | 10 mins.
    The best adventures often start with a car, a full tank of gas, and the freedom to see where the road leads. That's why this miniseries sponsored by cars.com is all about navigating change and the tools we lean on when life shifts gears. In this episode, Danielle chats with friend of the pod, Raegan Revord. Raegan recently turned 18, and now that they have their driver’s license, they’re ready for the summer adventure of a lifetime.
    From start to finish, cars.com has everything you need to choose the right car confidently.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

  • Elin Hildebrand Talks The Five-Star Weekend, Book-to-Screen Adaptations, and The Climb to Bestselling Author

    07/07/2026 | 46 mins.
    Before Elin Hildebrand became the bestselling author behind The Perfect Couple and The Five-Star Weekend, she was a teenager dreaming of getting her magical summers back. Now she shares those magical summers with thousands of readers.
    In this episode, Elin shares the incredible story of how she built a literary empire around Nantucket, why female friendships fascinate her, and how Hollywood finally discovered her books after years of success. We discuss Jennifer Garner's upcoming adaptation of The Five-Star Weekend, the lasting appeal of beach reads, friendship across every season of life, and the books Elin thinks everyone should pack this summer.

    BOOKS MENTIONED:
    Winter Street by Elin Hilderbrand
    The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
    Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
    The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand
    Beautiful Day by Elin Hilderbrand
    Summer of '69 by Elin Hilderbrand
    Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand
    The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham
    The Gulf of Lions by Caitlin Shetterly
    Good People by Patmeena Sabit
    Take Me With You by Steven Rowley
    Down with the Shipmans by Meg Mitchell Moore
    Freckle Juice by Judy Blume
    Weddings by Danielle Steel
    Family Happiness by Laurie Colwin
    Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts by Margaret Atwood
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

  • Best of Season 1: Your Favorite Author’s Favorite Narrator with Julia Whelan

    06/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    Hello, our book loving besties! We're taking a break this week to enjoy some time with our friends and family, but to keep your ears entertained we’re re-releasing an episode you loved! Don’t worry -- we’ll be back next week with a new episode. Happy summer!
    If you are a fan of audiobooks, you probably know Julia Whelan’s voice, but today on Bookmarked, she is speaking directly to us! The award-winning audiobook narrator, actor, and author joins us to talk about the Netflix adaptation of her novel My Oxford Year. Julia opens up about the behind-the-scenes work that goes into giving voice to other people's stories and why she’s become a powerful advocate for audiobook narrators in an industry that often leaves them underpaid and overworked.
    She also shares the mission behind her new audio-first publishing company, Audiobrary, which aims to create fairer, more sustainable opportunities for narrators and authors alike.
    Like what you heard? Subscribe to the Bookmarked newsletter HERE for more buzzy book talk, and be sure to follow us @reesesbookclub for more.
    Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn - find it HERE
    My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan - find it HERE
    The Women by Kristin Hannah - find it HERE
    Beach Read by Emily Henry - find it HERE
    Franny and Zooey by J.D Salinger - find it HERE
    Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - find it HERE
    Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter - find it HERE
    The Phoenix Pencil Company by Allison King - find it HERE
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

  • Writing Women Back Into History: The 1930s Mob Case Behind June’s Reese’s Book Club Pick

    06/23/2026 | 50 mins.
    June’s Reese’s Book Club Pick, A Pair of Aces, takes two women from different worlds, and brings them together to reveal the truth. The novel’s two authors, Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, are doing the same thing in real life. This week, Danielle, Marie and Victoria get into the nuances of writing historical fiction, finding stories that no one else was willing to tell, and why women have always banded together - and been stronger for it.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

  • Jessica Knoll's Masterclass on Thrillers, Unreliable Narrators & Our Obsession with Dark Stories

    06/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    Jessica Knoll has built a career writing women who refuse to stay silent. In this episode, she and Danielle explore female rage in fiction, why women's anger still makes people uncomfortable, and what makes revenge stories so satisfying. Jessica also discusses her new thriller Helpless, which releases on July 7th, the enduring influence of Gillian Flynn, and the writing lessons that shaped her career.

    BOOKS MENTIONED:
    Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll
    Helpless by Jessica Knoll
    First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
    Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
    Whidbey by T Kira Madden
    Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
    The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
    American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis
    The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
    We Need to Talk About Kevin by Lionel Shriver
    Dark Places by Gillian Flynn
    Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
    I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This by Chelsea Devantez
    The Secret History by Donna Tartt
    A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
    Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid
    Carrie by Stephen King
    The Color Purple by Alice Walker
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club
Welcome to Bookmarked by Reese’s Book Club — the podcast where great stories, bold women, and irresistible conversations collide! Hosted by award-winning journalist Danielle Robay, each week new episodes balance thoughtful literary insight with the fervor of buzzy book trends, pop culture and more. Bookmarked brings together celebrities, tastemakers, influencers and authors from Reese's Book Club and beyond to share stories that transcend the page. Pull up a chair. You’re not just listening — you’re part of the conversation. Follow Reese’s Book Club on Apple Books and never miss a chapter: https://apple.co/rbcapplebooks
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