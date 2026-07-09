Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club

Hello, our book loving besties! We're taking a break this week to enjoy some time with our friends and family, but to keep your ears entertained we’re re-releasing an episode you loved! Don’t worry -- we’ll be back next week with a new episode. Happy summer!

If you are a fan of audiobooks, you probably know Julia Whelan’s voice, but today on Bookmarked, she is speaking directly to us! The award-winning audiobook narrator, actor, and author joins us to talk about the Netflix adaptation of her novel My Oxford Year. Julia opens up about the behind-the-scenes work that goes into giving voice to other people's stories and why she’s become a powerful advocate for audiobook narrators in an industry that often leaves them underpaid and overworked.

She also shares the mission behind her new audio-first publishing company, Audiobrary, which aims to create fairer, more sustainable opportunities for narrators and authors alike.

Like what you heard? Subscribe to the Bookmarked newsletter HERE for more buzzy book talk, and be sure to follow us @reesesbookclub for more.

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn - find it HERE

My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan - find it HERE

The Women by Kristin Hannah - find it HERE

Beach Read by Emily Henry - find it HERE

Franny and Zooey by J.D Salinger - find it HERE

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - find it HERE

Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter - find it HERE

The Phoenix Pencil Company by Allison King - find it HERE

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.