Pat Bev In Studio, The Cowboys Are Deader Than Dead, College Football Talk + The Jets Have Reached The Bottom

The Cowboys are dead and they need to stop being on primetime. Yeah Joe Burrow is having an insane statistical season (00:00:00-00:15:56). The Jets have reached rock bottom after firing their GM and Memes has some bad plans to fix it (00:15:56-00:25:26). College Football talk and the coordinated attack on Indiana Football plus could the Big 12 be left out all together (00:25:26-00:54:55)? Hot Seat/Cool Throne including the Sixers in disarray and Jon Stamos is a weirdo (00:54:55-01:30:24). Pat Bev joins us in studio to talk ball, playing in Israel, playing with Giannis, the end of last season and tons more (01:30:24-02:20:26). We finish with listener submitted pardon your takes (02:20:26-02:35:09).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/pardon-my-take