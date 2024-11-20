Pat Bev In Studio, The Cowboys Are Deader Than Dead, College Football Talk + The Jets Have Reached The Bottom
The Cowboys are dead and they need to stop being on primetime. Yeah Joe Burrow is having an insane statistical season (00:00:00-00:15:56). The Jets have reached rock bottom after firing their GM and Memes has some bad plans to fix it (00:15:56-00:25:26). College Football talk and the coordinated attack on Indiana Football plus could the Big 12 be left out all together (00:25:26-00:54:55)? Hot Seat/Cool Throne including the Sixers in disarray and Jon Stamos is a weirdo (00:54:55-01:30:24). Pat Bev joins us in studio to talk ball, playing in Israel, playing with Giannis, the end of last season and tons more (01:30:24-02:20:26). We finish with listener submitted pardon your takes (02:20:26-02:35:09).
NFL Week 11, Fastest 2 Minutes, Steelers + Bills Statement Wins, Bears Lose In Soul Crushing Fashion, Chargers Eliminate The Bengals + National Sports Podcast Updates
NFL Week 11 and we start with Fastest 2 minutes. We then recap every game from Sunday (00:00:00-00:09:25)
Steelers 18, Ravens 16 (00:09:25-00:22:46)
Packers 20, Bears 19 (00:22:46-00:38:40)
Rams 28, Patriots 22 (00:38:40-00:46:20)
Saints 35, Browns 14 (00:46:20-00:55:05)
Colts 28, Jets 27 (00:55:05-01:05:15)
Dolphins 34, Raiders 19 (01:05:15-01:12:52)
Vikings 23, Titans 13 (01:12:52-01:15:29)
Lions 52, Jaguars 6 (01:15:29-01:29:35)
Broncos 38, Falcons 6 (01:29:35-01:40:28)
Seahawks 20, Niners 17 (01:40:28-01:45:35)
Bills 30, Chiefs 21 (01:45:35-01:54:09)
Chargers 34, Bengals 27 (01:54:09-02:01:53)
We finish with who's back of the week and a National sports podcasting update talking about all the stories from the weekend including Tyson vs Jake Paul (02:01:53-02:25:02).
Jon Gruden In Studio, NFL Week 11 Picks And Preview, Eagles Beat Commanders + Fyre Fest Of The Week
The Eagles beat the Commanders and PFT is down. We also bring up some great points because we're a National podcast (00:00:00-00:25:00). NFL Week 11 picks and preview for every game Sunday, Ravens vs Steelers should be a war, the Bears are dead, Chiefs vs Bills and more (00:25:00-01:37:39). Fantasy Fuccbois and our picks (01:37:39-01:43:29). Coach Jon Gruden joins us in studio as the newest member of Barstool Sports (01:43:29-02:28:30). We talk ball with him, Hooters, quarterbacks and tons more. We finish with Fyre Fest of the week (02:28:30-02:47:58).
Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle, MNF, Cowboys In Disarray and Bears Start Firing, College Football Talk + Guys On Chicks
The Dolphins look the be prime spoilers and Sean McVay got confused on field goal strategy at the end of the game (00:00:00-00:06:41). Week 10 clean up and the Bears start their firings (00:06:41-00:24:39. We talk about the big Rivalry game coming up Thursday (00:24:39-00:38:31) and then talk College Football including the loser Brian Kelly and the weirdest undefeated teams remaining (00:38:31-00:56:09). Hot Seat/Cool Throne (00:56:09-01:12:50). We then welcome on Julius Randle in studio to talk about his trade to Minnesota, his career in the NBA, playing with Kobe early in his career, Kentucky, Cal and tons more (01:12:50-01:57:24). We finish with guys on chicks (01:57:24-02:09:38).
NFL Week 10, Fastest Two Minutes, The Bears Have Hit Rock Bottom, The Steelers Are Legit + Lebron Had A Dream About Coach K
Week 10 in the NFL. We start with Fastest 2 Minutes then recap every game from Sunday (00:00:00-00:09:38)
Panthers 20, Giants 17 (00:09:38-00:28:12)
Steelers 28, Commanders 27 (00:28:12-00:40:30)
Chiefs 16, Broncos 14 (00:40:30-00:47:25)
Patriots 19, Bears 3 (00:47:25-01:05:11)
49ers 23, Bucs 20 (01:05:11-01:15:35)
Saints 20, Falcons 17 (01:15:35-01:22:47)
Bills 30, Colts 20 (01:22:47-01:30:01)
Vikings 12, Jaguars 7 (01:30:01-01:37:44)
Chargers 27, Titans 17 (01:37:44-01:45:24)
Eagles 34, Cowboys 6 (01:45:24-01:56:17)
Cardinals 31, Jets 6 (01:56:17-02:10:08)
Lions 26, Texans 23 (02:10:08-02:18:44)
We finish with Who's back of the week (02:18:44-02:30:29)
