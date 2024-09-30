Steven Rinella talks with Rosie, Aina, Mable, Haddie, and Janis Putelis. Topics discussed: Youth hunting; how to keep your spot a secret; killing a big buck on your first ever hunt; and more. Outro song "Bull Mountain Blues" by Evan Fogle Connect with Steve and The MeatEater Podcast Network Steve on Instagram and Twitter MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YoutubeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Ep. 625: MeatEater Radio Live! Whitetail Photography and a Monkey Escape with Steve, Spencer, and Janis
Welcome to MeatEater Radio Live! Join Steve Rinella and the rest of the crew as they go LIVE from MeatEater HQ every Thursday at 11am MT! They'll have segments, call-in guests, and real-time interaction with the audience. You can watch the stream on the MeatEater Podcast Network YouTube channel, or catch the audio version of the show on Fridays. Today's episode is hosted by Spencer Neuharth, Steve Rinella, Janis Putelis, and Phil Taylor. Guests: Renown whitetail photographer Matt Hansen and journalist Mitchell Black with the Post and Courier.
Ep. 624: Game On, Suckers! MeatEater Trivia CXXXVIII
Spencer Neuharth hosts MeatEater Trivia with Ryan Callaghan, Randall Williams, Cory Calkins, Alyssa Smith, Matt MIller, Tressa Croaker, and Nate Mason.
Ep. 623: What Happened to the Bobwhite Quail?
Steven Rinella talks with Ron Kendall, Brody Henderson, Cory Calkins, Corinne Schneider, and Phil Taylor. Topics discussed: More on cowboy hats in airports; spearfishing in Montana; explaining environmental toxicology; the treats to the Bobwhite quail; the boll weevil; coveys of quail; buzz bombs; the art of wing shooting; fire ants; Operation Idiopathic Decline; eye worms; mating inside the eye; caecal worms; surpassing the cycle; Quail Guard; and more. Outro song "Hunters and Hounds" by Allen Wayne
Ep. 622: MeatEater Radio Live! Steve's Back
Welcome to MeatEater Radio Live! Join Steve Rinella and the rest of the crew as they go LIVE from MeatEater HQ every Thursday at 11am MT! They'll have segments, call-in guests, and real-time interaction with the audience. You can watch the stream on the MeatEater Podcast Network YouTube channel, or catch the audio version of the show on Fridays. Today's episode is hosted by Steve Rinella, Brody Henderson, Randall Williams, and Phil Taylor. Guests: John Koprowski (aka The Squirrel Doc) mammalogist, Dean and Professor of the Haub School of Environment & Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, Gaspar Perricone, Co-Chair of Colorado's Wildlife Deserves Better, and wildlife capture specialist and hunting guide Cody Fahrion.
Building on the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, host Steven Rinella brings an in-depth and relevant look at all outdoor topics including hunting, fishing, nature, conservation, and wild foods. Filled with humor, irreverence, and things that will surprise the hell out of you, each episode welcomes a diverse group of guests who add their own expertise to the vast world of the outdoors. Part of The MeatEater Podcast Network.