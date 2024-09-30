Ep. 622: MeatEater Radio Live! Steve's Back

Welcome to MeatEater Radio Live! Join Steve Rinella and the rest of the crew as they go LIVE from MeatEater HQ every Thursday at 11am MT! They'll have segments, call-in guests, and real-time interaction with the audience. You can watch the stream on the MeatEater Podcast Network YouTube channel, or catch the audio version of the show on Fridays. Today's episode is hosted by Steve Rinella, Brody Henderson, Randall Williams, and Phil Taylor. Guests: John Koprowski (aka The Squirrel Doc) mammalogist, Dean and Professor of the Haub School of Environment & Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, Gaspar Perricone, Co-Chair of Colorado's Wildlife Deserves Better, and wildlife capture specialist and hunting guide Cody Fahrion.