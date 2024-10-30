Messi & Miami Out, Bruce Arena In, MLS Playoff Recap, USMNT vs Jamaica Preview

Welcome to the very first episode of Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, presented by Volkswagen! The guys talk MLS playoffs: Atlanta United show Inter Miami the door with goalkeeper Brad Guzan their shining star. Strong feelings abound when they discuss Philadelphia Union firing head coach Jim Curtin and the San Jose Earthquakes are welcoming new sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena after his controversial departure from the New England Revolution last year. With the USMNT facing off against Jamaica in the Nations League starting this week, Landon and Tim ponder Mauricio Pochettino's recently released line-up and where US fans should be setting their expectations. Across the pond, our hosts focus on the fallibility of Manchester City and the hole left behind by an injured Rodri as well as whether or not Liverpool can keep their lead knowing that City will eventually rally. Speaking of Liverpool, Tim highlights referee David Coote's decision to allow his personal opinions to be recorded, while Landon insists that one of new Manchester United manager's first tasks will have to be getting players like Alejandro Garnacho to fall back in love with the club. The guys also answer your mailbag questions and discuss their favorite non-soccer sports stories in Anything But Soccer!