USMNT Advance in Nations League, Aguirre Assaulted, Pulisic to Premier League?
On the latest edition of Unfiltered Soccer, Landon Donovan and Tim Howard share their instant reaction to the USMNT’s 4-2 Nations League win over Jamaica. Is Pochettino’s system beginning to take hold? Should the U.S. be playing with a back 3? And was it odd to see Gregg Berhalter taking it all in from stands??
Plus, with Christian Pulisic in the form of his life, we wonder if a move back to the Premier League might be in order. Some say perhaps while someone on this pod says “the grass is rarely greener.”
Finally, Tim explains why he still believes Zack Steffen should be in the national team picture, Landon explains why he’s got no use for Mexican Football Federation’s statement condemning Honduran fans and both guys explain their position on the country vs club debate.
New episodes of Unfiltered Soccer with Landon and Tim drop every Tuesday. Subscribe to the show on YouTube and follow on all your favorite podcast platforms. For bonus content and to send your mailbag questions in to the show, follow on all social media platforms @UnfilteredSoccer. (https://link.chtbl.com/unfilteredsoccer).
Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard is presented by Volkswagen.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:10:22
Messi & Miami Out, Bruce Arena In, MLS Playoff Recap, USMNT vs Jamaica Preview
Welcome to the very first episode of Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, presented by Volkswagen!
The guys talk MLS playoffs: Atlanta United show Inter Miami the door with goalkeeper Brad Guzan their shining star. Strong feelings abound when they discuss Philadelphia Union firing head coach Jim Curtin and the San Jose Earthquakes are welcoming new sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena after his controversial departure from the New England Revolution last year.
With the USMNT facing off against Jamaica in the Nations League starting this week, Landon and Tim ponder Mauricio Pochettino’s recently released line-up and where US fans should be setting their expectations.
Across the pond, our hosts focus on the fallibility of Manchester City and the hole left behind by an injured Rodri as well as whether or not Liverpool can keep their lead knowing that City will eventually rally. Speaking of Liverpool, Tim highlights referee David Coote’s decision to allow his personal opinions to be recorded, while Landon insists that one of new Manchester United manager’s first tasks will have to be getting players like Alejandro Garnacho to fall back in love with the club.
The guys also answer your mailbag questions and discuss their favorite non-soccer sports stories in Anything But Soccer!
New episodes of Unfiltered Soccer with Landon and Tim drop every Tuesday. Subscribe to the show on YouTube and follow on all your favorite podcast platforms. For bonus content and to send your mailbag questions in to the show, follow on all social media platforms @UnfilteredSoccer. (https://link.chtbl.com/unfilteredsoccer).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:55
Introducing: Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard
Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard launches November 12th. New episodes drop every Tuesday. Make sure you're following the show on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us at @UnfilteredSoccer on all social platforms for bonus content.
Former US Men’s National Team GOATs and National Soccer Hall of Famers Landon Donovan and Tim Howard are the cream of the crop of US Soccer and longtime friends. Join them every week for an unfiltered look at the global phenomenon we call soccer; from MLS to the Premier League, Serie A to Bundesliga. Landon and Tim will cover all of the USMNT’s international play in the lead up to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2026 World Cup hosted in North America. From the biggest match-ups to hottest headlines, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon and Tim will take you all the way through extra time.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard
Landon Donovan and Tim Howard are the cream of the crop of US Men’s Soccer. Every week join the former USMNT players and National Soccer Hall of Famers to explore the global phenomenon we call soccer; from Major League Soccer to the Premier League and international play in the lead up to the 2026 World Cup here in North America, Landon and Tim will take you through the biggest match-ups and hottest stories, all the way through extra time.
New episodes drop every Tuesday. Make sure you're following the show on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us at @UnfilteredSoccr on X and @UnfilteredSoccer on all other social platforms for bonus content.
Listen to Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, The MeatEater Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app