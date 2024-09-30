Powered by RND
Stay Tuned with Preet

Podcast Stay Tuned with Preet
CAFE
Join former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara as he breaks down legal topics in the news and engages thought leaders in a podcast about power, policy, and justice. Fr...
  • Gaetz of Wrath
    Preet, Joyce, and the CAFE team are celebrating the 300th episode of the CAFE Insider podcast. Thank you for listening and for creating such an engaged community. In an excerpt from the show, Preet and Joyce discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. In the full episode, Preet and Joyce further discuss Gaetz’s nomination, including his recent resignation from Congress days before the House Ethics Committee was expected to release a report on sexual misconduct allegations against him. They also assess other Trump nominations, including his personal lawyers for DOJ leadership positions, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health Secretary, and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. CAFE Insiders click HERE to listen to the full analysis. To become a member of CAFE Insider head to cafe.com/insider. You’ll get access to full episodes of the podcast and other exclusive content. This podcast is brought to you by CAFE and Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    11:35
  • Can Trump Say "You're Fired" to the Fed Chair? (with Sarah Binder)
    With Donald Trump soon to be sworn in as the 47th president, he’s made clear he wants to shake up Washington — including possibly firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.  Political scientist Sarah Binder joins Preet to discuss whether a president has the legal authority to fire the Fed chair and how it could impact the economy. For show notes and a transcript of the episode head to: https://cafe.com/stay-tuned/fire-the-fed-chair/ Have a question for Preet? Ask @PreetBharara on Threads, or Twitter with the hashtag #AskPreet. Email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail. Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE and the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    29:01
  • A New Era for Democrats (with Astead Herndon)
    Astead Herndon is a New York Times national politics reporter and the host of the politics podcast “The Run-Up.” He joins Preet to make sense of Donald Trump’s reelection. They discuss:  The failures of the Joe Biden Democratic coalition  Outcomes of the 2022 midterm vs. 2024 presidential elections How assumptions about race and gender played into Trump's win Harris's law enforcement background  The future realignment of the Democratic Party  Plus, what’s going to happen to special counsel Jack Smith and his pending cases against Trump? After the election, our work making sense of legal news continues. For the month of November, visit cafe.com/november to get 40% off your membership for the first year. For show notes and a transcript of the episode head to: cafe.com/stay-tuned/trump-election-democrats-astead-herndon/  Have a question for Preet? Ask @PreetBharara on Threads, or Twitter with the hashtag #AskPreet. Email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail. Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE and the Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:28:56
  • Trump Nominations & Recess Appointments
    What are recess appointments? And with Republicans controlling the Senate, will President-elect Trump’s nominees face any hurdles in their confirmation process? In an excerpt from a new episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet Bharara and Joyce Vance discuss Trump’s ongoing nominations of cabinet members and other high-profile positions. Despite Republicans controlling the Senate, Trump has called on candidates vying to replace Republican leader Mitch McConnell to permit his nominees to take office without confirmation votes using the recess appointments power. In the full episode, Preet and Joyce discuss: – How Trump’s return to the White House will likely mark the end of his criminal prosecutions, with the federal election interference case and sentencing in Manhattan already facing new delays;  – The expected reinstatement of Trump’s “Schedule F” executive order, which would reclassify many federal staff members as at-will employees; and – The charges filed by the Department of Justice against an Iranian man for allegedly plotting to assassinate Trump. CAFE Insiders click HERE to listen to the full analysis. To become a member of CAFE Insider head to cafe.com/insider. You’ll get access to full episodes of the podcast and other exclusive content. This podcast is brought to you by CAFE and Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    9:59
  • Abortion Access Gains in Red America (with Kate Shaw)
    In this year’s election, abortion protection measures were on the ballot in ten different states. While they succeeded in seven, they failed in three. So where does that leave the future of abortion access? This week, Preet speaks with University of Pennsylvania constitutional law professor and co-host of Strict Scrutiny Kate Shaw. They break down the most notable ballot measures and what abortion rights may look like under a second Trump presidency. Stay Tuned in Brief is presented by CAFE and the Vox Media Podcast Network. Please write to us with your thoughts and questions at [email protected], or leave a voicemail at 669-247-7338. For analysis of recent legal news, join the CAFE Insider community. Head to cafe.com/insider to join for just $1 for the first month. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    31:51

