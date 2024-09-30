Trump Nominations & Recess Appointments

What are recess appointments? And with Republicans controlling the Senate, will President-elect Trump’s nominees face any hurdles in their confirmation process? In an excerpt from a new episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet Bharara and Joyce Vance discuss Trump’s ongoing nominations of cabinet members and other high-profile positions. Despite Republicans controlling the Senate, Trump has called on candidates vying to replace Republican leader Mitch McConnell to permit his nominees to take office without confirmation votes using the recess appointments power. In the full episode, Preet and Joyce discuss: – How Trump’s return to the White House will likely mark the end of his criminal prosecutions, with the federal election interference case and sentencing in Manhattan already facing new delays; – The expected reinstatement of Trump’s “Schedule F” executive order, which would reclassify many federal staff members as at-will employees; and – The charges filed by the Department of Justice against an Iranian man for allegedly plotting to assassinate Trump. CAFE Insiders click HERE to listen to the full analysis. To become a member of CAFE Insider head to cafe.com/insider. You’ll get access to full episodes of the podcast and other exclusive content. This podcast is brought to you by CAFE and Vox Media Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices