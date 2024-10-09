Cordico's Dr. David Black on officer wellbeing: Insights from Police1's 'What Cops Want in 2024' survey

Police1’s "What Cops Want in 2024" survey focused on officer wellness and behavioral health. This year’s findings reveal the profound impact of mental wellness struggles among law enforcement officers, with many reporting issues such as sleep disturbances, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. The survey brings attention to the widespread effects of work-related stress, including alarming rates of suicidal thoughts and burnout. The results emphasize the pressing need for comprehensive wellness initiatives within police departments to help officers manage the emotional and psychological toll of their demanding roles. In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley sits down with Dr. David Black, founder of Cordico and Lexipol's president of Wellness Solutions and a leading expert in law enforcement wellness and mental health, to discuss the findings from the "What Cops Want" survey. With nearly 3,000 officers responding, the survey sheds light on the pressing wellness issues impacting law enforcement personnel across the country. Dr. Black breaks down the pervasive challenges — such as sleep disturbances, trauma and suicidal thoughts — and provides actionable strategies for officers, agencies and communities to better support police wellness. About our sponsor Utility, Inc. is a technology innovator, providing a range of digital solutions for law enforcement and public safety entities. From state-of-the-art body cameras and in-car video devices to robust ALPR systems and interview room setups, our solutions enhance operational accuracy and transparency. Our cloud-based platforms offer robust evidence management, district attorney case preparation, and unified video feed views for improved situational awareness. A fully customizable suite, backed by round-the-clock Atlanta-based tech support, ensures adherence to agency policies and global service reach. To learn more about Utility's technology solutions, please visit utility.com.