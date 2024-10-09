Police traffic stops and community trust: A path to safer interactions
Traffic stops are one of the most common points of interaction between police and community members, yet they can be fraught with misunderstanding, fear and tension. This disconnect has fueled mistrust and, in some cases, escalated into conflict. Recognizing the urgent need to address these challenges, Dwayne Bryant wrote “The Stop: Improving Police and Community Relations.”
In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley talks to Bryant about the inspiration behind his book and strategies to build trust, and create safer, more constructive encounters during traffic stops.
About our sponsor
This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.
--------
32:46
From the ivory tower to the patrol car: Applied Police Briefings translates research into policing power
In the constantly evolving world of law enforcement, connecting police officers with the latest research is crucial for effective, evidence-based decision-making. Yet, traditional academic publications are often inaccessible, both in cost and in technical language. Applied Police Briefings (APB) steps in to bridge this gap, providing law enforcement with free, practical and concise summaries of cutting-edge research. By transforming academic findings into easily digestible briefs, APB empowers officers and departments to stay informed and apply data-driven strategies in their everyday duties.
In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with APB founders Craig Bennell and Kirk Luther about their mission to make police-relevant research accessible and impactful. Both established academics and passionate advocates for evidence-based policing, Bennell and Luther saw firsthand how critical findings were failing to reach those in the field. Through APB, they’re addressing this need by curating essential studies, stripping away complex jargon, and presenting them in a format that is meaningful and useful for officers and police leaders alike.
About our sponsor
This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.
--------
58:07
Inside the FBI Behavioral Science Unit: Jana Monroe on serial killer profiling and forensic science advances
In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, we explore the groundbreaking work of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit. Host Jim Dudley interviews retired FBI agent Jana Monroe, who shares her expertise in serial killer profiling and her experience consulting on notorious cold cases in her book, “Heart of Darkness.”
Monroe, who is known as the real-life inspiration for Clarice Starling in “Silence of the Lambs,” discusses advancements in forensic science and the importance of ethics in true crime media. As one of the first female agents in the FBI Behavioral Science Unit – now known as the Behavioral Analysis Unit – Jana Monroe was involved in over 850 homicide investigations, helping shape FBI profiling techniques used today.
About our sponsor
This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.
--------
31:01
Ghost guns, red flag laws, immigration and drug cartels: Key law enforcement issues in the upcoming election
As the 2024 election draws near, critical issues that directly affect law enforcement are taking center stage in national discussions. Crime reporting, immigration, drug cartels and public safety reforms are just some of the key topics that could see dramatic changes depending on the outcome.
In this special election episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley and retired New York State Police Investigator and Professor Terrence Dwyer delve into how the 2024 election might impact policing in America. The conversation covers a wide range of critical issues, including the handling of ghost guns and red flag laws, the consequences of a porous border and drug cartels, and the role of executive orders in shaping law enforcement policies. Dwyer shares his extensive experience as a former investigator and current professor to offer insights into how officers are coping with staffing shortages, crime trends and public safety reforms. The discussion highlights the pressing need for changes in crime reporting systems and the importance of protecting the mental and physical health of officers on the frontline.
About our sponsor
This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.
--------
1:12:26
Cordico's Dr. David Black on officer wellbeing: Insights from Police1's 'What Cops Want in 2024' survey
Police1’s "What Cops Want in 2024" survey focused on officer wellness and behavioral health. This year’s findings reveal the profound impact of mental wellness struggles among law enforcement officers, with many reporting issues such as sleep disturbances, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. The survey brings attention to the widespread effects of work-related stress, including alarming rates of suicidal thoughts and burnout. The results emphasize the pressing need for comprehensive wellness initiatives within police departments to help officers manage the emotional and psychological toll of their demanding roles.
In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley sits down with Dr. David Black, founder of Cordico and Lexipol's president of Wellness Solutions and a leading expert in law enforcement wellness and mental health, to discuss the findings from the "What Cops Want" survey. With nearly 3,000 officers responding, the survey sheds light on the pressing wellness issues impacting law enforcement personnel across the country. Dr. Black breaks down the pervasive challenges — such as sleep disturbances, trauma and suicidal thoughts — and provides actionable strategies for officers, agencies and communities to better support police wellness.
About our sponsor
Utility, Inc. is a technology innovator, providing a range of digital solutions for law enforcement and public safety entities. From state-of-the-art body cameras and in-car video devices to robust ALPR systems and interview room setups, our solutions enhance operational accuracy and transparency. Our cloud-based platforms offer robust evidence management, district attorney case preparation, and unified video feed views for improved situational awareness. A fully customizable suite, backed by round-the-clock Atlanta-based tech support, ensures adherence to agency policies and global service reach. To learn more about Utility's technology solutions, please visit utility.com.
Talking the beat to cover what matters to you as an LEO. Join deputy chief Jim Dudley (ret.) every weekly as he sits down with law enforcement leaders and criminal justice experts to discuss strategy, challenges and trends in policing.