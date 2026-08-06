In this episode of our podcast, Scheduling Committee Chair Captain Marty Harrington provides an update on schedule stability, the ongoing return of the MD-11 fleet, recent wins in disputed pairing...

In this episode of our podcast, MEC Chair Captain Jose Nieves, MEC Vice Chair First Officer Connor Wilm, and MEC Secretary Treasurer First Officer Tony Miles reflect on the recently...

In this episode of our podcast, R&I Committee member Captain Toby Cline provides an educational update on the APRP payment, including the expected payment timeline. Toby also reviews key IRS...

In this episode of our podcast, Scheduling Committee Vice Chair Captain Chris Leeuw and Airbus PSIT Member Captain Mike Kilmurray provide an update on the first full build month under...

In this episode of our podcast, Scheduling Committee Chair Captain Marty Harrington provides an update on the September build, including continued high BLGs, increased Middle East flying, and the expanding...

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

About FDX ALPA Podcast

About FDX ALPA Podcast

About FDX ALPA Podcast

From ALPA’s FDX Master Executive Council, this podcast dives into a wide range of topics within the union. Listen in while the Communications Committee explores ongoing projects and issues with MEC officers, committee volunteers, and others.