FDX ALPA Podcast

FDX ALPA Podcast
FDX ALPA Podcast
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 78
  • 2023 TA Education: Section 26
    In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 26 (General). For full details, visit fdxta.com
    6/12/2023
    11:34
  • 2023 TA Education: Section 25
    In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 25 (Scheduling). For full details, visit fdxta.com
    6/12/2023
    31:51
  • 2023 TA Education: Mediation LOA
    In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss the Mediation LOA. For full details, visit fdxta.com
    6/12/2023
    6:49
  • 2023 TA Education: Section 12
    In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 12 (Hours of Service). For full details, visit fdxta.com
    6/12/2023
    18:21
  • 2023 TA Education: Section 8
    In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 8 (Deadheading). For full details, visit fdxta.com
    6/12/2023
    12:23

About FDX ALPA Podcast

