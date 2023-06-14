Top Stations
🇺🇦 Новини українською
🇺🇦 Новини українською
FDX ALPA Podcast
FDX ALPA Podcast
FDX ALPA Podcast
FDX ALPA Podcast
Government
Available Episodes
5 of 78
2023 TA Education: Section 26
In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 26 (General). For full details, visit fdxta.com
6/12/2023
11:34
2023 TA Education: Section 25
In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 25 (Scheduling). For full details, visit fdxta.com
6/12/2023
31:51
2023 TA Education: Mediation LOA
In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss the Mediation LOA. For full details, visit fdxta.com
6/12/2023
6:49
2023 TA Education: Section 12
In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 12 (Hours of Service). For full details, visit fdxta.com
6/12/2023
18:21
2023 TA Education: Section 8
In this episode of our TA Education Series, we discuss Section 8 (Deadheading). For full details, visit fdxta.com
6/12/2023
12:23
About FDX ALPA Podcast
