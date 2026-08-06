Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentFDX ALPA Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
FDX ALPA Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

FDX ALPA Podcast

FDX ALPA Podcast
Government
FDX ALPA Podcast
Latest episode

136 episodes

  • FDX ALPA Podcast

    Fly By Night: Scheduling Committee September 2026 Build Week

    08/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this episode of our podcast, Scheduling Committee Chair Captain Marty Harrington provides an update on the September build, including continued high BLGs, increased Middle East flying, and the expanding...
  • FDX ALPA Podcast

    Fly By Night: Scheduling Committee August 2026 Build Week

    07/09/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this episode of our podcast, Scheduling Committee Vice Chair Captain Chris Leeuw and Airbus PSIT Member Captain Mike Kilmurray provide an update on the first full build month under...
  • FDX ALPA Podcast

    Fly By Night: R&I Educational Update June 2026

    06/24/2026 | 13 mins.
    In this episode of our podcast, R&I Committee member Captain Toby Cline provides an educational update on the APRP payment, including the expected payment timeline. Toby also reviews key IRS...
  • FDX ALPA Podcast

    Fly By Night: MEC Officers June 2026

    06/10/2026 | 11 mins.
    In this episode of our podcast, MEC Chair Captain Jose Nieves, MEC Vice Chair First Officer Connor Wilm, and MEC Secretary Treasurer First Officer Tony Miles reflect on the recently...
  • FDX ALPA Podcast

    Fly By Night: Scheduling Committee July 2026 Build Week

    06/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    In this episode of our podcast, Scheduling Committee Chair Captain Marty Harrington provides an update on schedule stability, the ongoing return of the MD-11 fleet, recent wins in disputed pairing...
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About FDX ALPA Podcast
From ALPA’s FDX Master Executive Council, this podcast dives into a wide range of topics within the union. Listen in while the Communications Committee explores ongoing projects and issues with MEC officers, committee volunteers, and others.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to FDX ALPA Podcast, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:38:25 AM
A company fromMADSACK