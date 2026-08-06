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About FDX ALPA Podcast
From ALPA’s FDX Master Executive Council, this podcast dives into a wide range of topics within the union. Listen in while the Communications Committee explores ongoing projects and issues with MEC officers, committee volunteers, and others.Podcast website
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