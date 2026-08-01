PreAccident Investigation Podcast

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664 episodes
- Join Ra Donda Vought and Todd Conklin and they meet up to discuss how Ra Donda has refined her message to the world and how surprised she is in other, non-medical industry. It is always so much fun to talk with Ra Donda - she has great energy and is so much fun to spend time in discussion.
See what you think - I think you will enjoy this Pod a bunch.
- Join Todd and Dr. Anne Lynne from the CHOL conference as they explore “modern safety” in children’s hospitals and the SPS mission — how new lenses on risk, leadership behaviors, and a willingness to try small experiments are reshaping safety, reliability, and improvement work.
They discuss practical examples like reducing unplanned extubations, the role of leaders in creating capacity and permission, and how sharing success stories fuels innovation and wider adoption across healthcare.
- Host Todd interviews his mother, Gyla Conklin, who recounts a true 1933 encounter when her father, Bill Brock, and friends were held up by Bonnie and Clyde near Meade, Kansas. The episode highlights a dramatic rescue at a park, a croquet mallet that saved the day, and a family newspaper account.
Short, vivid, and personal, this episode underscores why recording family stories matters and offers a human look at a famous criminal story.
PAPod 606 - At the Cusp: How Leadership, Compassion and Worker Voice Are Rewriting Safety07/11/2026 | 32 mins.Todd Conklin talks with Rob Fisher about how leadership, workforce shifts and compassion are reshaping safety and reliability. They explore why organizations must move from fixing problems to improving systems, and how worker engagement becomes the key source of learning.
The episode covers practical approaches—small experiments, better leader conversations, and data from observations (TEDS)—that help leaders act differently without adding more work. They also discuss legacy, cultural change, and why a pull from curious leaders and workers is replacing the old push.
Listen for concrete questions leaders can ask, ways to prototype improvements, and a reminder that compassion leads and safety follows.
- This episode recounts a medical emergency that occurred during a large conference and explains how a quick critical incident stress debrief helped restore the group and the organization.
Todd outlines a simple restoration framework—who's hurt, what they need, and who will help—and walks through a seven-step debrief process that turns trauma into learning, supports people emotionally, and improves future response.
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About PreAccident Investigation Podcast
The Pre Accident Podcast is an ongoing safety podcast conversation of Human Performance, Systems Safety, & Safety Culture.Podcast website
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