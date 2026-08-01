PreAccident Investigation Podcast

Todd Conklin talks with Rob Fisher about how leadership, workforce shifts and compassion are reshaping safety and reliability. They explore why organizations must move from fixing problems to improving systems, and how worker engagement becomes the key source of learning.



The episode covers practical approaches—small experiments, better leader conversations, and data from observations (TEDS)—that help leaders act differently without adding more work. They also discuss legacy, cultural change, and why a pull from curious leaders and workers is replacing the old push.



Listen for concrete questions leaders can ask, ways to prototype improvements, and a reminder that compassion leads and safety follows.