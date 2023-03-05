PreAccident Investigation Podcast

PAPod 441 - An Ultimate Definition of SIF? Probably Not Possible...

Get Caught Trying to Make the World Better! Best Safety Podcast, Safety Program, Safety Storytelling, Investigations, Human Performance, Safety Differently, Operational Excellence, Resilience Engineering, Safety and Resilience Incentives... Give this a listen. Thanks for listening and tell your friends. See you on Audible...all my books are up on there. One of them is read by a British dude - it is like a Harry Potter book! Have a great day as well.