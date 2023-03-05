Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
PreAccident Investigation Podcast

Podcast PreAccident Investigation Podcast
Todd Conklin
The Pre Accident Podcast is an ongoing safety podcast conversation of Human Performance, Systems Safety, & Safety Culture. More
Government
  • Safety Moment - Throwing Away Your Umbrella Cause It Ain’t Rainin
    Safety Moment - Throwing Away Your Umbrella Cause It Ain't Rainin
5/3/2023
3:47
    5/3/2023
    3:47
  • PAPod 442 - Jim Howe and Bill Hoyle Talk About Investigation ”Geshtalt.”
    PAPod 442 - Jim Howe and Bill Hoyle Talk About Investigation "Geshtalt."
4/29/2023
30:20
    4/29/2023
    30:20
  • Safety Moment - Moving Towards Improvement is Deliberate and Difficult
    Safety Moment - Moving Towards Improvement is Deliberate and Difficult
4/26/2023
2:36
    4/26/2023
    2:36
  • PAPod 441 - An Ultimate Definition of SIF? Probably Not Possible...
    PAPod 441 - An Ultimate Definition of SIF? Probably Not Possible...
4/22/2023
26:31
    4/22/2023
    26:31
  • Safety Moment - Remember, The Reward for Change is Something Different Takes Place
    Safety Moment - Remember, The Reward for Change is Something Different Takes Place
4/19/2023
3:28
    4/19/2023
    3:28

About PreAccident Investigation Podcast

The Pre Accident Podcast is an ongoing safety podcast conversation of Human Performance, Systems Safety, & Safety Culture.
