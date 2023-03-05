PreAccident Investigation Podcast

The Pre Accident Podcast is an ongoing safety podcast conversation of Human Performance, Systems Safety, & Safety Culture. More
Available Episodes
5 of 600
Safety Moment - Throwing Away Your Umbrella Cause It Ain’t Rainin
5/3/2023
3:47
PAPod 442 - Jim Howe and Bill Hoyle Talk About Investigation ”Geshtalt.”
4/29/2023
30:20
Safety Moment - Moving Towards Improvement is Deliberate and Difficult
4/26/2023
2:36
PAPod 441 - An Ultimate Definition of SIF? Probably Not Possible...
4/22/2023
26:31
Safety Moment - Remember, The Reward for Change is Something Different Takes Place
