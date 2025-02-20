Powered by RND
Off the Radar, Special Operations Training Detachment
Off the Radar, Special Operations Training Detachment

Burro Team: Weston Rich
The official podcast of USASOC Special Operations Training Detachment at Fort Johnson, Louisiana and Joint Readiness Training Center, and Fort Irwin, California...
Government

  • Sharpening the Edge: CMOC Training & Tactical Lessons Pt 3 (Ep. 30)
    This is the third and final part of our interview focused on how Civil Affairs serves as the connective tissue between the military and civil government during military operations. Civil Affairs engage and leverage the civil component or population of an area, region, or country. Civil Affairs operates during peace time operations, competition, crisis, and conflict by providing guidance and support to both the military and civil government. During rotation 25-02 at the National Training Center (NTC) a Civil Military Operations Center (CMOC), a Company level CA entity, executed SOF operations along side a conventional Brigade. This three part episode discusses the experiences that the CMOC had during that rotation. About the Guests: Jessica Lauder: MAJ Lauder is the CMOC Chief. Jess was an Chemical Officer in the National Guard prior to switching to active duty Air Defense Officer prior to becoming SOF Civil Affairs. As a CA Officer, she has operational experience across CENTCOM. Kevin: Kevin is the operations Sergeant for the CMOC. He has over eight years of SOF Civil Affairs experience. Prior to becoming SOF CA, Kevin was a fueler. He has multiple conventional and SOF deployments to CENTCOM and AFRICOM. About the OC/T: Pat McCluskey: CPT McCluskey is the lead Civil Affairs Observer Coach-Trainer for Burro team. He served as the lead OC/T for this CMOC only rotation. Pat has operational experience in EUCOM. About the Host: CPT Weston Rich is a member of SOF Plans at the NTC and former member of Burro Team, the Special Operations Training Detachment OC/T Team at NTC. Prior to his time at NTC, Weston served as a Detachment Commander with 1st SFG (A) and as an Infantry Officer with 3-509th IN (ABN)/4/25 ID (now part of 2/11 ABN DIV). Following his time at NTC, Weston will attend Carnegie Mellon University with a follow-on assignment to Army Futures Command. This episode covers: - CA serving as the sole ARSOF entity during a CTC rotation, CMOC fulfilling all staff functions and being the sole SOF entity integrating with a conventional brigade - The importance of Intel and having the right people working on Intel, Intel war fighting function in the targeting cycle - integration through physically being co-located versus integrating and interoperating while displaced - Commanders guidance; specifying what the limits might be and the criteria that needs to be met by the unit if action - Prolonged Casualty Care scenario; using non-standard medical network and planning evacuation; passing of information from adjacent unit missions to get unit faction the required information in a timely manner - Balancing operations and resources ins resource constrained environment, managing battle rhythm with rhythm of battle - Deliberate method for planning, communication, and executing the plan - Civil Affairs in Large Scale Combat: consolidation of gains (more USACAPOC task), creating opportunities beyond the FLOT and creating operational time for the maneuver force, horizontal escalation: actions in third countries or separate regions that effect the combat zone, influencing the Division deep and extended deep areas - Commander’s role to visualize the battlefield, commander serving as plans officer to push the planning process further forward and visualize the future battlefield to make decisions now to drive end state - biggest lessons learned: fundamentals: PCC/PCIs, comms, taking training seriously, systems and processes, mentally towards training Please like, subscribe, and share these episodes with ARSOF any conventional Soldiers and Leaders to spread the knowledge of ARSOF in LSCO. To provide feedback please email the host, CPT Rich, at [email protected]. Produced, edited, and sound engineering by Micah Popp of Salty Sounds
    45:19
  • Sharpening the Edge: CMOC Training & Tactical Lessons Pt 2 (Ep. 29)
    This episode is focused on how Civil Affairs serves as the connective tissue between the military and civil government during military operations. Civil Affairs engage and leverage the civil component or population of an area, region, or country. Civil Affairs operates during peace time operations, competition, crisis, and conflict by providing guidance and support to both the military and civil government. During rotation 25-02 at the National Training Center (NTC) a Civil Military Operations Center (CMOC), a Company level CA entity, executed SOF operations along side a conventional Brigade. This three part episode discusses the experiences that the CMOC had during that rotation. About the Guests: Jessica Lauder: MAJ Lauder is the CMOC Chief. Jess was an Chemical Officer in the National Guard prior to switching to active duty Air Defense Officer prior to becoming SOF Civil Affairs. As a CA Officer, she has operational experience across CENTCOM. Kevin: Kevin is the operations Sergeant for the CMOC. He has over eight years of SOF Civil Affairs experience. Prior to becoming SOF CA, Kevin was a fueler. He has multiple conventional and SOF deployments to CENTCOM and AFRICOM. About the OC/T: Pat McCluskey: CPT McCluskey is the lead Civil Affairs Observer Coach-Trainer for Burro team. He served as the lead OC/T for this CMOC only rotation. Pat has operational experience in EUCOM. About the Host: CPT Weston Rich is a member of SOF Plans at the NTC and former member of Burro Team, the Special Operations Training Detachment OC/T Team at NTC. Prior to his time at NTC, Weston served as a Detachment Commander with 1st SFG (A) and as an Infantry Officer with 3-509th IN (ABN)/4/25 ID (now part of 2/11 ABN DIV). Following his time at NTC, Weston will attend Carnegie Mellon University with a follow-on assignment to Army Futures Command. This episode covers: - Translating CA operations onto graphics and products; link analysis, overlays, common operating picture (depicting human terrain on top of physical terrain) - Coordinating and communicating with the conventional Brigade; using the conventional CA component; attending Brigade battle rhythm events; commander to commander dialog - Handling civilians on the battlefield / displaced civilians; influence the environment to reduce civilian movement through battlefield; balancing risk to networks and capabilities through changes in operational environment - Messaging why the environment is shifting; gas to operational area is shut off to civilians, narrative of who is responsible and why, is Coalition or host nation government delivering gas to civilians during this time - Passing off responsibilities and resources to the conventional CA as the battlefield changes and the SOF focuses shifts farther forward - CA generates options for Special Operations Forces and conventional forces - Understanding authorities and permissions to reduce the approval time for operations - Understanding issuing guidance and allowing down trace units to develop the how, the military decision making process; requesting and speaking in effects Please like, subscribe, and share these episodes with ARSOF any conventional Soldiers and Leaders to spread the knowledge of ARSOF in LSCO. To provide feedback please email the host, CPT Rich, at [email protected]. Produced, edited, and sound engineering by Micah Popp of Salty Sounds
    40:44
  • Sharpening the Edge: CMOC Training & Tactical Lessons Pt 1 (Ep. 28)
    This episode is focused on how Civil Affairs serves as theconnective tissue between the military and civil government during military operations. Civil Affairs engage and leverage the civil component or population of an area, region, or country. Civil Affairs operates during peace time operations, competition, crisis, and conflict by providing guidance and support to both the military and civil government. During rotation 25-02 at the National Training Center (NTC) a Civil Military Operations Center (CMOC), a Company level CA entity, executed SOF operations along side a conventional Brigade. This three part episode discusses the experiences that the CMOC had during that rotation. About the Guests:Jessica Lauder: MAJ Lauder is the CMOC Chief. Jess was anChemical Officer in the National Guard prior to switching to active duty Air Defense Officer prior to becoming SOF Civil Affairs. As a CA Officer, she has operational experience across CENTCOM. Kevin: Kevin is the operations Sergeant for the CMOC. He hasover eight years of SOF Civil Affairs experience. Prior to becoming SOF CA, Kevin was a fueler. He has multiple conventional and SOF deployments to CENTCOM and AFRICOM. About the OC/T:Pat McCluskey: CPT McCluskey is the lead Civil Affairs Observer Coach-Trainer for Burro team. He served as the lead OC/T for this CMOC only rotation.  Pat has operational experience in EUCOM. About the Host:CPT Weston Rich is a member of SOF Plans at the NTC andformer member of Burro Team, the Special Operations Training Detachment OC/T Team at NTC. Prior to his time at NTC, Weston served as a Detachment Commander with 1st SFG (A) and as an Infantry Officer with 3-509th IN (ABN)/4/25 ID (now part of 2/11 ABN DIV). Following his time at NTC, Weston will attend Carnegie Mellon University with a follow-on assignment to Army Futures Command. This episode covers:- How the CMOC prepared for their NTC rotation, through training at home station, using realistic military training, and operational deployments; starting to prepare as earlier as possible- Training basics, such as convoy briefs to go to a team dinner,training focused on shoot, move, communicate, and medicate- Managing operations when the headquarters is split- Testing systems, processes, and set-ups through varioustraining and operations; seting up a TOC: figuring out what tents, vehicles, etc are needed to execute a mobile operations center- Task organization of a CA Company- SOF CA conducting non-kinetic / non-lethal targeting- Reporting; reducing ambiguity in writing, issues clearguidance, ensuring down trace units understand guidance, and training down trace units to report in a clear concise manner- Learning from the mentorship of the retired SOF role players- Creating a shared understanding; getting the information out of your head and into a digestible format for others to understand and initiate action- Communicating capabilities and intent and demonstrate value to conventional unit  - Providing recommendations not just data  Please like, subscribe, and share these episodes with ARSOF any conventional Soldiers and Leaders to spread the knowledge of ARSOF in LSCO.To provide feedback please email the host, CPT Rich, [email protected].  Produced, edited, and sound engineering by Micah Popp ofSalty Sounds
    42:43
  • Bridging SOF and Conventional Forces with Outlaw 01: Training, Integration, and Warfighting (Ep. 27)
    This episode is focused on Special Operation Forces and Conventional Forces Integration, Interoperability, and Interdependence (SOF-CF I3). As defined by FM 6-05: integration is the ability to synchronize capabilities and actions. Interoperability is the ability to act coherently to exchange information and services. Interdependence is reliance on one another. Army SOF and Conventional Forces depend on one another to accomplish strategic, operational, and tactical objectives. Here at the National Training Center (NTC), ARSOF and Conventional Forces work together and train together to prepare for real world operations and the future of warfare.   About the Guest:   COL Ethan Diven: Ethan Diven is the current Commander of Operations Group at the National Training Center. Ethan Diven is a husband and father and warrior. He graduated the New Mexico Military Institute and Texas Tech prior to entering active duty. As an Armor Officer, COL Diven has served in multiple formation types including Armor, Infantry, Airborne, and Special Operations with 75th Ranger Regiment. Multiple deployments to CENTCOM and EUCOM.   About the Host: CPT Weston Rich is a member of SOF Plans at the NTC and former member of Burro Team, the Special Operations Training Detachment OC/T Team at NTC. Prior to his time at NTC, Weston served as a Detachment Commander with 1st SFG (A) and as an Infantry Officer with 3-509th IN (ABN)/4/25 ID (now part of 2/11 ABN DIV). Following his time at NTC, Weston will attend Carnegie Mellon University with a follow-on assignment to Army Futures Command.   This episode covers: - Special Operations Forces and Conventional Forces Integration, Interoperability, and Interdependence - NTC in 1998 conducting air land battle and similarities to multiple domain operations in large scale combat - Comparing deployments with Ranger Regiment (as a staff officer) to conventional deployments as a Company commander - Conducting a Division level rotation at NTC as a Brigade Commander prior to conducting a EUCOM rotation; describing SOF-CF I3 during the rotation; conducting Leader Training Program to begin that integration - Advising in integrating with NATO partners in EUCOM to conduct training exercises and at the Joint Multi-national Readiness Center - Outlaw 01; as the Commander of Operations Group; responsible for integrating all the branches within the Army, all the war fighting functions, across all domains from the individual soldier level up to the Division level - Leadership factor: Observers Coaches / Trainers are professionals that improve the Army - SOF-CF I3 is imperative, enables the joint force through creation of mass and leveraging effects across all domains - Brigades expectations of SOF, understanding that SOF and CF need to work together and bring value to one another - Brigade’s perspective of SOF actions deep or extended deep; related to how effective the SOF Liaisons to the BDE or DIV are - REDSOF from the COG’s perspective; REDSOF gets great training from the experience including SF, CA, and PSYOP - Operations outside of the NTC Box that SOF executes   Please like, subscribe, and share these episodes with ARSOF any conventional Soldiers and Leaders to spread the knowledge of ARSOF in LSCO. To provide feedback please email the host, CPT Rich, at [email protected].   Produced, edited, and sound engineering by Micah Popp of Salty Sounds
    35:15
  • Decoding Critical Factors: How to Identify and Exploit Vulnerabilities in Complex Targets (Ep. 26)
    is episode is focused on Critical Factors Analysis. Army Special Operations Forces use Critical Factors Analysis at the Battalion or SOTF level and above to identify center(s) of gravity of an enemy force or target. This is taught at the SOF Operational Design Course. This framework of analysis is a tool for analysis and targeting that can be leveraged at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. At the National Training Center (NTC) MAJ Fickenand all Burro Observer Coach Trainers coaches and mentors SF AOBs to use doctrinal planning and analysis tools such as Critical Factors Analysis. Rotations at NTC and JRTC highlight the validity of our SOF, Army, and Joint Doctrine. About the Guest: MAJ Philip Ficken: Phil Ficken is the current Special Operations Training Detachment AOBWest Officer in Charge aka Commander. Prior to the he served as the Exercise Control Officer and J3 Operations Officer for SOTD AOB-W. Prior to that He served in various roles in 5th Special Forces Group including Company Commander, Staff positions, and Detachment Commander. About the Host: CPT Weston Rich is a member of SOF Plans at the NTC and former member of Burro Team, the Special Operations Training Detachment OC/T Team at NTC. Prior to his time at NTC, Weston served as a Detachment Commander with 1st SFG (A) and as an Infantry Officer with 3-509th IN (ABN)/4/25 ID (now part of 2/11 ABN DIV). Following his time at NTC, Weston will attend Carnegie Mellon University with a follow-on assignment to Army Futures Command. This episode covers: - Analysis for targeting: CRAVER, Critical Factors Analysis - Joint Publications 5-0: Chapter 3: - Centers of Gravity: source of power or strength that enables a force to achieve its objective - Critical Factors Analysis: framework to identify center(s) of gravity - Critical Capabilities: primary abilities that are essential to the accomplishment of the mission – example: Maneuver for a combined arms force - Critical Requirements: “are the conditions, resources, and means that enable a critical capability to become fully operational” – fuel for a armored force - Critical Vulnerabilities: “are those aspects or components of critical requirements that are deficient or vulnerable to direct or indirect attack in a manner achieving decisive or significant results.” - When analyzing vulnerabilities consider the following: accessibility, redundancy, resiliency, and impact, - If the enemy’s capability is not degraded through the removal or a requirement, then you have misidentified the critical requirement - Conduct analysis on analog via a white board or similar, on left critical capabilities, middle critical requirements, circle the requirements you can target and that is the critical vulnerabilities for you to target - Can be used to target non-kinetic, non-lethal, intangible targets - Christmas leave example to demonstrate critical factors analysis Please like, subscribe, and share these episodes with ARSOF any conventional Soldiers and Leaders to spread the knowledge of ARSOF in LSCO. To provide feedback please email the host, CPT Rich, at [email protected]. Produced, edited, and sound engineering by Micah Popp of Salty Sounds
    32:58

About Off the Radar, Special Operations Training Detachment

The official podcast of USASOC Special Operations Training Detachment at Fort Johnson, Louisiana and Joint Readiness Training Center, and Fort Irwin, California and National Training Center. This interview based podcast explores the training and preparation of Army Special Operations Forces; Special Forces, Civil Affairs, and Psychological Operations; and enablers for Multi Domain Operations during Large Scale Conflict in support of Conventional Forces.
