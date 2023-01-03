SOFcast is the official podcast of U.S. Special Operations Command. Listen to members of America's elite special operations forces discuss leadership, overcomin... More
S5 E1 Alejandro Villanueva - US Army Ranger and NFL Pro
SOFcast kicks off a new season with none other than Alejandro Villanueva, former NFL Pro and U.S. Army Ranger. We talk about life as an immigrant to the United States, his drive to serve his country, leadership under fire, and how pro football and the Army have more in common than you might think. All that and more on this episode of SOFcast!Subscribe today linktr.ee/sofcast
4/26/2023
1:15:37
New Season, New Hosts, Same Awesome Guests and Stories!
MGySgt Chance Stanley and retired Air Commando Mike Lundstrom introduce themselves and discuss the highlights of this upcoming season of SOFcast and the challenge and opportunities of hosting one of the DoD's top podcasts.Subscribe and listen now, also available on YouTube.
4/19/2023
10:15
S4 E13 GEN Bryan P. Fenton - USSOCOM Commander
The 13th Commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton discusses the journey that brought him to Special Operations, USSOCOM’s priorities, People – Win – Transform, and his steadfast belief that USOCOM can achieve any mission "because of the people". Don't miss this season’s finale!Subscribe and listen now, also available on YouTube.Note: This episode was previously recorded January 21, 2023.
3/15/2023
1:22:26
S4 E12 USSOCOM Ghost Acquisitions officers Lt. Col. Chris Michele and Cpt. Ricky Garcia
SOFcat host SGM Matt Parrish talks with Lt. Col. Chris Michele and Cpt. Ricky Garcia about the USSOCOM Ghost Program, a unique iniative under Special Operations Force's Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF AT&L) that bridges the gap between SOF operators and the acquistion power they need to accomplish their missions.
3/1/2023
33:03
S4 E11 Maj. Gen. Shawn R. Satterfield - Special Operations in North America
The Commander of SOCNORTH, Maj. Gen. Shawn R. Satterfield, discusses his unorthodox beginnings in Special Forces, how SOCNORTH is getting into the heads of our adversaries, the evolution of SOF training in the Arctic, and homeland defense. All that and more on this episode of SOFcast!Subscribe Today!*Since this recording Brig. Gen Satterfield was promoted to the rank of Major General.*
SOFcast is the official podcast of U.S. Special Operations Command. Listen to members of America's elite special operations forces discuss leadership, overcoming challenges, and current issues for the force. Hear from special operations personnel like Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets, Army Rangers, Marine Raiders, Air Force Special Operators, pilots, medics, communicators, and more!