Mike Penn: Navy Fighter Pilot Shot Down Over Vietnam Shares His Story as a POW for 8 Months

From the Skies Over Vietnam to the Power of Healing — The Story of Mike Penn This week’s Team Never Quit guest, Mike Penn, embodies courage, resilience, and grace under pressure. A Navy fighter pilot who served in Vietnam over 50 years ago, Penn’s life took a dramatic turn on August 6, 1972, during his 85th combat mission off the USS Midway. Shot down and captured by enemy forces, he endured eight harrowing months as a POW in Hanoi, facing starvation, torture, and isolation. Losing 60 pounds and battling injuries from the crash, he survived where many did not. Upon returning home, Penn continued to serve his country before transitioning to a long and successful career as an airline pilot. Yet, his greatest battles weren’t fought in the skies—they were fought within. Like countless Veterans, Penn wrestled with PTSD and alcoholism, learning that even the strongest warriors can’t always go it alone. Penn credits his recovery and renewed purpose to sheer determination, the support of fellow Veterans, and the care he received through the Houston VA, which later discovered a life-threatening cancer during a routine scan—saving his life once again. Today, Penn continues to inspire others through motivational speaking, encouraging Veterans to seek help, share their stories, and lean on one another. His outlook remains deeply positive: despite his suffering, he still calls it “an honor to serve.” Join us as we hear Mike Penn’s incredible journey—from fighter pilot to prisoner of war to survivor and mentor. His story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the healing power of community. Thank you, Mike Penn, for your honorable service—and for reminding us that healing begins when we choose to reach out. In this episode you will hear: • [Marcus] If you’re struggling in college, get your butt in the military for4-6 years, come back, and you’ll scream right through it. (6:54) • To get on the Blue Angels demo pilot team, they vote on you. It’s a good ol’ boy system. If any one guy says no, you’re done. (9:30) • Out of nowhere this Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant shows up right in my face. And he starts yelling at me, and honestly, I thought I was in the wrong place. When he gets through yelling at me, he says “You got anything to say for yourself you smart ass college boy?” I put my hand on his shoulder, looked him in the eyes, and I called him “sarge,” I said “Sarge, I really think I’m in the wrong place, because I cam down here to be a Navy jet pilot.” Boom! He threw me on the ground. I’ve never done so many push ups in my life. (12:21) • He got me in such good officer shape; I ended up becoming the Regimental Commander. (13:19) • Landing at night is so difficult, because in the daytime you have depth perception. You’re looking at the “Meatball,” the optical landing system. Line up with the ship, and your air speed. At night you can’t see anything. (19:00) • [When missiles are fired at you] you see it lift off, you see it coming at you. You build up speed. When it gets to be about ¾ of a mile away from you, you do a high G roll into it. It tries to track on you, but it’s going so fast, it can’t. (29:00) • They were firing 3 from behind that we never saw, so when I tried to get more speed, one from behind hit me. Boom. Engine quit. Stated shaking like crazy. Immediately 8I turned toward the beach. (29:26) • When I got hit, I knew it was over. (30:14) • I reached up to fire the ejection seat. I pulled it, and nothing happened. Never quit. (31:10) • Once I hit the ground, I was in about a foot of water, and the bullets were hitting the water all around me. (34:02) • [Melanie: Q: What happens to the plane?”] A: It blew up right after I ejected. (34:49) • At 36:22, Mike tells the story of his treatment when he was taken by the enemy. • When we got there, we were just beat up and tied up. We had about 3 weeks of that. (41:25) • We had 24” concrete slabs on either side. That’s what we slept on. (42:57) • We got no rice. The Vietnamese ate it all. (43:35) • My grandfather, who was an Army vet in Japan, when I went to war, he told me 2 things: Take care of your men, and don’t ever give up.(44:36) • [Melanie: Q: How long were you in there as a POW”] A: 8 months. (47:27) • When I got to Oakland, I made beer milkshakes. (55:03) • When I was at Clark, first thing I did – I sat in the shower for 2 hours. (55:28) • Guess where I git [a new car]? I won it on Hollywood Squares. (71:19) • If I can save 1 life from [writing] that book, it’s worth it. 