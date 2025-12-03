Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsEducationTeam Never Quit
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Team Never Quit
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Team Never Quit

Marcus Luttrell
EducationHealth & Wellness
Team Never Quit
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 450
  • Dr. Sudip Bose: The Bronze Star Combat Doctor Behind the Longest Tour Since WWII Shares His Incredible Journey - Including Treating Saddam Hussein
    From Battlefield to Boardroom: A Global Legacy of Courage, Compassion & Leadership This week, the Team Never Quit Podcast welcomes a truly extraordinary guest: Dr. Sudip Bose — emergency physician, Iraq War veteran, entrepreneur, medical innovator, and one of the world’s most dynamic voices at the intersection of medicine, military leadership, and business. Few leaders embody resilience and global perspective the way Dr. Bose does. His story spans continents, combat zones, emergency rooms, and corporate boardrooms—all shaped by deep heritage and a lifelong commitment to service. A Legacy Rooted in Courage and Heritage Born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Kolkata, Dr. Bose carries a powerful cultural heritage. Fluent in Bengali and proud of his lineage, he is a descendant of: ·         Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, legendary freedom fighter ·         Jagadish Chandra Bose, pioneering scientist ·         Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist behind the concept of bosons Their spirit of bravery, intellectual curiosity, and innovation lives on in Dr. Bose’s own journey. Leadership Forged in War Dr. Bose’s leadership was tested early—on the front lines of Iraq as a U.S. Army physician under the most intense combat conditions. He earned the Bronze Star Medal for his service and was entrusted with treating Saddam Hussein after his capture. More than the accolades, the battlefield taught him the principles that guide his life: ·         Stay calm when others panic ·         Find clarity in chaos ·         Turn adversity into opportunity ·         Let heritage and values anchor global impact These lessons follow him into every trauma bay, boardroom, and keynote stage he steps into today. From the ER to the Global Stage After returning from combat, Dr. Bose transitioned into civilian life—continuing his work as an emergency physician while expanding his influence across medicine, media, innovation, and policy. His roles include: ·         Executive Producer of Desert Doc, the Telly Award–winning Amazon Prime docuseries revealing the realities of emergency medicine ·         Founder of The Battle Continues, a nonprofit supporting injured combat veterans ·         EMS Medical Director for the largest geographic hospital coverage area in the U.S.—19 counties and 38,000 square miles ·         Advisory Board Member for DrB.ai, a global digital health platform increasing access to affordable care ·         Trusted Advisor to the U.S. Congress on healthcare policy ·         Keynote Speaker for Fortune 500 companies and major financial institutions Across everything he does, Dr. Bose bridges healthcare, military discipline, and business strategy—helping leaders thrive in high-stakes environments. This is a masterclass in courage, clarity, service, and global leadership—told by a man who has lived it on every front line imaginable. In this episode you will hear: • [My sister] She’s a CEO but sometimes she’s the CEO of my chaos. (7:46) • I basically started med school at 21; I got my MD at 25. (8:59) • I remember sitting with my dad and asking him: “What can I do where I don’t have to study?” (10:58) • Things that are just tragic and sad; they shape you later. You don’t realize it at the time. (11:47) • I think if they had an award in high school for least likely to go in the military, I might have gotten that award. Guess what? In Junior high – 6th grade – I weighed 49 pounds. I was tiny. I didn’t hit 5’ tall until my sophomore year of high school. (12:33) • I’m in the books as the Illinois state champion in wrestling, because nobody could match my weight division. (13:11) • You don’t realize how your world can change in a moment, and what seems like irrelevant work or homework or assignments later in life might save your life. (16:32) • In Iraq, I find myself cooped up in this ambulance. An armored 5-7-7 track medical vehicle with metal wheels, jostling to the next section of Bagdad or Fallujah and then the vehicle comes to a screeching halt, the back door opens and you hop out like a frog jumping out of a blender. And you find yourself on the front lines of the battlefield. (21:33) • There are the mental challenges of losing people you know. (22:52) • You love [life] saves where you can have them unite with their family. (27:11) • Within hours of getting there, there were two soldiers that came in and I had to pronounce dead. You just realize, wow, you are in it now. (31:19) • You cant take care of everyone, but by training my medics, I multiplied myself. (34:02) • [Marcus] You scored the number 1 in the nation on your medical exam board; You scored at the top of the Army physical fitness test; A Bronze Star; Recognized by CNN as a CNN hero; You’re one of the leading physicians in the world; [You served] The longest combat tour since WWII; You treated Saddam Hussein. (52:26) • I evaluated [Saddam Hussein] shortly after his capture. (56:10) • You have to put your feelings, emotions, everything side, so you can focus. (57:45) • Somebody told me I might be the only person who has ben face to face with Saddam Hussein and shaken hands with George W. Bush. (58:38) • The people who gave their lives, their vision, their limb, made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Those people wrote the blank check, up to and including the cost of my life. That’s what keeps me motivated. (59:48) • The journey keeps going forward and the battle continues… (75:55) Support Dr. Bose:    - Website: https://www.docbose.com/    - IG: https://www.instagram.com/drsudipbose?igsh=MWZhbjJqNXNxazk2aA==    - Watch “Desert Doc” —>  https://tr.ee/Wds2TOBWTP    - YouTube —> https://tr.ee/DlNDNGdGo0 Support TNQ   - IG: team_neverquit , marcusluttrell , melanieluttrell , huntero13   -  https://www.patreon.com/teamneverquit Sponsors:   - Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes   - Navyfederal.org        - mizzenandmain.com   [Promo code: TNQ20] - Dripdrop.com/TNQ   - ShopMando.com [Promo code: TNQ]   - meetfabiric.com/TNQ   - masterclass.com/TNQ   - Prizepicks (TNQ)   -  cargurus.com/TNQ    - armslist.com/TNQ    -  PXGapparel.com/TNQ   - bruntworkwear.com/TNQ    - Groundnews.com/TNQ    - shipsticks.com/TNQ    - stopboxusa.com {TNQ}    - ghostbed.com/TNQ [TNQ]   -  kalshi.com/TNQ   -  joinbilt.com/TNQ    - Tonal.com [TNQ]   - greenlight.com/TNQ   - PDSDebt.com/TNQ   - drinkAG1.com/TNQ   - Hims.com/TNQ   - Shopify.com/TNQ
    --------  
    1:16:23
  • Jason Redman: The SEAL Who Survived A Point Blank Ambush & Rose to Become a Bestselling Author, Renowned Leader
    The Trident: Leadership Lessons from the Battlefield to the Boardroom This week, Marcus, Melanie welcome an extraordinary warrior, leader, and encourager—Jason Redman, retired Navy SEAL, bestselling author, and one of the most respected voices on resilience and overcoming adversity. Jason served 21 years in the U.S. Navy, including 11 years as an enlisted SEAL and 10 years as a SEAL officer, leading combat operations across the globe. His career is a study in grit, redemption, and relentless dedication—from early deployments in Central and South America to commanding SEAL teams in Iraq and Afghanistan. But Jason’s life shifted forever on September 13, 2007, when he was acting as Assault Force Commander during a mission in Iraq. An enemy ambush erupted. Jason was shot eight times, including a devastating gunshot wound to the face. His team fought through, secured the target, and saved his life. What followed was a recovery few could imagine: 40 surgeries, months in the hospital, and a battle not just for survival, but for identity, leadership, and purpose. Jason didn’t just recover—he returned to active duty and continued serving until retirement in 2013. His courage, valor, and leadership earned him the Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Valor, and the respect of warriors around the world. Why This Episode Matters Jason Redman has become one of the most powerful voices in America on resilience. His life is proof that the human spirit can rise, rebuild, and lead again—no matter the setback. Whether you’re fighting through a personal battle, searching for purpose, or simply need a reminder of what true grit looks like, Jason’s story will challenge, encourage, and strengthen you. In this episode you will hear: • The very first book I bought about the SEAL teams - I was in a truck stop and there was a case of books you could buy for a buck. There was a book about SEAL operations in Vietnam. Four years later, I checked into SEAL Team 4. (6:22) • I was about 95lbs and 5’ tall at 15, and that recruiter took one look at me, and was like: “You are not what the SEALS are looking for.” (7:40) • There are way more operational opportunities for enlisted SEALS than there are for officers. (20:44) • Seaman to Admiral takes individuals who don’t have a degree. They send them to school. It’s an accelerated program. You’re part of the ROTC program. You commission out of that and you come back as a SEAL officer. (24:02) • We were all bleeding so bad, and it created this mist in the helicopter of blood. The entire inside of the helicopter was coated in blood. (43:06) • My recovery time took 4 years and 40 surgeries to put me back together. (43:38) • Be thankful for the hardships you have in life and for hard things that happen because I think they set you up for success in other things. (43:48) • Me failing as a leader was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to come back from. (43:56) • Lead yourself, Lead others, Lead always. (44:39) • [Marcus] When he was in the hospital, he wrote on a bright orange piece of paper and tacked it on the door. And he wrote this letter saying “Don’t come in here feeling sorry for me. I will overcome.” (48:48) • It’s amazing when you’re around Christians who have a appreciation for the world and a love of Christ and a love of humanity. (51:07) • These are questions I like to ask veterans: “What do you want to accomplish? What is your American dream? (53:52) • Whether you’re starting your own business, or you’re a leader in a business, we need you. This country needs you. (64:47) Support Jason Redman:   - https://jasonredman.com/     - IG: jasonredmanww Support TNQ   - IG: team_neverquit , marcusluttrell , melanieluttrell , huntero13   -  https://www.patreon.com/teamneverquit Sponsors:   - Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes   - Navyfederal.org        - Dripdrop.com/TNQ   - ShopMando.com [Promo code: TNQ]   - mizzenandmain.com   [Promo code: TNQ20]   - meetfabiric.com/TNQ   - masterclass.com/TNQ   - Prizepicks (TNQ)   -  cargurus.com/TNQ    - armslist.com/TNQ    -  PXGapparel.com/TNQ   - bruntworkwear.com/TNQ    - Groundnews.com/TNQ    - shipsticks.com/TNQ    - stopboxusa.com {TNQ}    - ghostbed.com/TNQ [TNQ]   -  kalshi.com/TNQ   -  joinbilt.com/TNQ    - Tonal.com [TNQ]   - greenlight.com/TNQ   - PDSDebt.com/TNQ   - drinkAG1.com/TNQ   - Hims.com/TNQ   - Shopify.com/TNQ
    --------  
    1:06:05
  • Rodney Bailey & Lindsay Grayson: How Tractor Supply & K9s For Warriors Serve Veterans Nationwide Through Leadership Rooted in Combat Experience
    From a U. S. Army Combat Veteran Mindset to Tractor Supply Leadership: Building Teams, Safety, and Continuous Improvement This week, Marcus and Melanie welcome Rodney Bailey, a devoted husband, father, and decorated U.S. Army combat veteran whose leadership has been shaped by four combat tours and distinguished honors, including the Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal. He now applies that mission-driven discipline at Tractor Supply Company, where he leads operations and continuous improvement initiatives that strengthen safety, streamline performance, and unlock millions in new production capacity. A Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and Human Performance Advocate, Rodney is committed to developing leaders and building teams who pursue excellence with pride and purpose. A lifelong learner who embraces challenge, he is currently earning his Doctorate in Business with a focus on Strategy and Innovation. Through it all, he remains anchored in faith, family, and service—values that also inspired his children’s book, God Is Bigger Than a Bear. A National Impact Rooted in Community Marcus and Melanie also welcome Lindsay Grayson, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer at K9s For Warriors, overseeing the Development and Marketing teams as she drives brand visibility, deepens donor engagement, and accelerates revenue growth for the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans. Since joining the organization, Lindsay has reshaped its fundraising trajectory—boosting revenue by 70% in her first year and leading K9s For Warriors to a historic, record-setting year of giving in 2023. Her performance and impact earned her recognition as a Jacksonville Business Journal Women of Influence honoree. Prior to her nonprofit leadership career, Lindsay worked as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, guiding clients through strategic planning and long-term financial goals. A Jacksonville native and proud spouse of an Air Force veteran and First Responder, she finds joy in family time, travel, live music, and cheering on her children, Lucas and Ebby. In This Episode You Will Hear: • At redeployment, something happened to me. During Ramadi, they started really looking at traumatic brain injuries. They started putting sensors in the helmets. (30:34) • If you didn’t lose a liter of blood or you’re not missing a body part, it’s Ibuprofen & water. (30:54) • When I got back and they hooked up my helmet, and they’re like: “something’s up.” (31:02) • At 31:10, Rodney tells of one of his traumatic brain injury events as a 50 cal gunner. [He hit the gun at 20mph. It was the only thing that kept him from being thrown from the vehicle. • I did about 5 months in another deployment and was Medivacked out to Germany with another head injury. (32:29) • It wasn’t like I had to learn to walk again. I had to learn how to walk straight. (33:35) • You know that you have to wait for that 30, 45 to 90 second, depending on what kind of round it is. And then you hear the sound – “Here it is.” You gotta run, just hoping that it doesn’t hit you. (36:05) • There’s beauty in some fights. (38:33) • Sometimes there’s like a calm and pause in war. (42:35) • If you’re gonna transition from the military, I think there’s some things that are grounded in you – core beliefs, values, and everything like that. (49:26) • At Tractor Supply, one of the things that brought me to it is the core missions and values. (49:46) • 10% of all people who work for Tractor Supply are veterans. (50:46) • This was the first company that actually told me, “Hey, go home and spend time with your family.” (51:13) • [Lindsay] Tractor [Supply} has helped put mor leashes in the hands of veterans, and they really believe in our mission. (54:51) • Lindsay shares how veterans go about applying for a canine from CaninesforWarriors.org. (55:31) • [Marcus] We’re conditioned to come in – we’re not conditioned to get out. (57:31) • The only thing that’s gonna stop you, is you. (70:32) • Sometimes you’re dealt with cards, but you’re writing the book of your life. (72:21) Support Tractor Supply:   -  Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes Support K9s For Warriors:   - K9s For Warriors - Service Dogs for Veterans with PTSD   Support TNQ   - IG: team_neverquit , marcusluttrell , melanieluttrell , huntero13   -  https://www.patreon.com/teamneverquit Sponsors:   - Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes   - Navyfederal.org        - Dripdrop.com/TNQ   - ShopMando.com [Promo code: TNQ]   - mizzenandmain.com   [Promo code: TNQ20]   - meetfabiric.com/TNQ   - masterclass.com/TNQ   - Prizepicks (TNQ)   -  cargurus.com/TNQ    - armslist.com/TNQ    -  PXGapparel.com/TNQ   - bruntworkwear.com/TNQ    - Groundnews.com/TNQ    - shipsticks.com/TNQ    - stopboxusa.com {TNQ}    - ghostbed.com/TNQ [TNQ]   -  kalshi.com/TNQ   -  joinbilt.com/TNQ    - Tonal.com [TNQ]   - greenlight.com/TNQ   - PDSDebt.com/TNQ   - drinkAG1.com/TNQ   - Hims.com/TNQ   - Shopify.com/TNQ
    --------  
    1:29:59
  • Mike Penn: Navy Fighter Pilot Shot Down Over Vietnam Shares His Story as a POW for 8 Months
    From the Skies Over Vietnam to the Power of Healing — The Story of Mike Penn  This week’s Team Never Quit guest, Mike Penn, embodies courage, resilience, and grace under pressure. A Navy fighter pilot who served in Vietnam over 50 years ago, Penn’s life took a dramatic turn on August 6, 1972, during his 85th combat mission off the USS Midway. Shot down and captured by enemy forces, he endured eight harrowing months as a POW in Hanoi, facing starvation, torture, and isolation. Losing 60 pounds and battling injuries from the crash, he survived where many did not. Upon returning home, Penn continued to serve his country before transitioning to a long and successful career as an airline pilot. Yet, his greatest battles weren’t fought in the skies—they were fought within. Like countless Veterans, Penn wrestled with PTSD and alcoholism, learning that even the strongest warriors can’t always go it alone. Penn credits his recovery and renewed purpose to sheer determination, the support of fellow Veterans, and the care he received through the Houston VA, which later discovered a life-threatening cancer during a routine scan—saving his life once again. Today, Penn continues to inspire others through motivational speaking, encouraging Veterans to seek help, share their stories, and lean on one another. His outlook remains deeply positive: despite his suffering, he still calls it “an honor to serve.” Join us as we hear Mike Penn’s incredible journey—from fighter pilot to prisoner of war to survivor and mentor. His story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the healing power of community. Thank you, Mike Penn, for your honorable service—and for reminding us that healing begins when we choose to reach out. In this episode you will hear: • [Marcus] If you’re struggling in college, get your butt in the military for4-6 years, come back, and you’ll scream right through it. (6:54) • To get on the Blue Angels demo pilot team, they vote on you. It’s a good ol’ boy system. If any one guy says no, you’re done. (9:30) • Out of nowhere this Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant shows up right in my face. And he starts yelling at me, and honestly, I thought I was in the wrong place. When he gets through yelling at me, he says “You got anything to say for yourself you smart ass college boy?” I put my hand on his shoulder, looked him in the eyes, and I called him “sarge,” I said “Sarge, I really think I’m in the wrong place, because I cam down here to be a Navy jet pilot.” Boom! He threw me on the ground. I’ve never done so many push ups in my life. (12:21) • He got me in such good officer shape; I ended up becoming the Regimental Commander.  (13:19) • Landing at night is so difficult, because in the daytime you have depth perception. You’re looking at the “Meatball,” the optical landing system. Line up with the ship, and your air speed. At night you can’t see anything. (19:00) • [When missiles are fired at you] you see it lift off, you see it coming at you. You build up speed. When it gets to be about ¾ of a mile away from you, you do a high G roll into it. It tries to track on you, but it’s going so fast, it can’t. (29:00) • They were firing 3 from behind that we never saw, so when I tried to get more speed, one from behind hit me. Boom. Engine quit. Stated shaking like crazy. Immediately 8I turned toward the beach. (29:26) • When I got hit, I knew it was over. (30:14) • I reached up to fire the ejection seat. I pulled it, and nothing happened. Never quit. (31:10) • Once I hit the ground, I was in about a foot of water, and the bullets were hitting the water all around me. (34:02) • [Melanie: Q: What happens to the plane?”] A: It blew up right after I ejected. (34:49) • At 36:22, Mike tells the story of his treatment when he was taken by the enemy. • When we got there, we were just beat up and tied up. We had about 3 weeks of that. (41:25) • We had 24” concrete slabs on either side. That’s what we slept on. (42:57) • We got no rice. The Vietnamese ate it all. (43:35) • My grandfather, who was an Army vet in Japan, when I went to war, he told me 2 things: Take care of your men, and don’t ever give up.(44:36) • [Melanie: Q: How long were you in there as a POW”] A: 8 months. (47:27) • When I got to Oakland, I made beer milkshakes. (55:03) • When I was at Clark, first thing I did – I sat in the shower for 2 hours. (55:28) • Guess where I git [a new car]? I won it on Hollywood Squares. (71:19) • If I can save 1 life from [writing] that book, it’s worth it. (80:53) Support Mike:   - www.hopeandcourage.us Support TNQ   - IG: team_neverquit , marcusluttrell , melanieluttrell , huntero13   -  https://www.patreon.com/teamneverquit Sponsors:   - Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes   - Navyfederal.org        - Dripdrop.com/TNQ   - ShopMando.com [Promo code: TNQ]   - mizzenandmain.com   [Promo code: TNQ20]   - meetfabiric.com/TNQ   - masterclass.com/TNQ   - Prizepicks (TNQ)   -  cargurus.com/TNQ    - armslist.com/TNQ    -  PXGapparel.com/TNQ   - bruntworkwear.com/TNQ    - Groundnews.com/TNQ    - shipsticks.com/TNQ    - stopboxusa.com {TNQ}    - ghostbed.com/TNQ [TNQ]   -  kalshi.com/TNQ   -  joinbilt.com/TNQ    - Tonal.com [TNQ]   - greenlight.com/TNQ   - PDSDebt.com/TNQ   - drinkAG1.com/TNQ   - Hims.com/TNQ   - Shopify.com/TNQ
    --------  
    1:25:17
  • Kalob Creighton: Green Beret on the Night He Was Shot Protecting His Family and the Miracle of Recovery
    From the Battlefield to Breakthrough: The Kalob Creighton Story This week on the Team Never Quit Podcast, we sit down with Special Forces Green Beret Kalob Creighton, whose story embodies the essence of courage, faith, and the power of healing. Kalob’s journey began on the battlefield—serving his nation with honor and sacrifice. But his most life-changing battle didn’t happen overseas; it happened at home. During a late-night burglary attempt, Kalob was shot while shielding his toddler from danger. The bullet remains lodged near his spine—a constant reminder of that night and the uncertainty that followed. Yet Kalob’s story doesn’t end with pain; it continues with purpose. Through his partnership with RejuvStem, Kalob has discovered the transformative potential of regenerative medicine. His recovery is more than physical—it’s a story of restored hope, renewed strength, and a return to life fully lived. Join Marcus and Melanie as they explore how Kalob’s warrior mindset, combined with groundbreaking medical innovation, has redefined what it means to overcome. This episode is a powerful testament to resilience, family, and the mission to heal, restore, and give back the chance at life that so many fight for. Listen now to hear Kalob’s incredible journey of survival, innovation, and strength—reminding us all why we never quit.  In this episode you will hear: • You know how you go through stuff in training where it just sucks so bad it stops sucking? The “give a fuck” goes away. (15:20) • The Delta course is crazy. You see guys cut open. Until I hit A&P and we started putting fingers in asses. (27:17) • You have to learn the hard way sometimes. (37:34) • [My father] He may not do it the right way himself, but he wanted us to do it the right way, and he taught us some morals and values. (37:50) • [My dad] was a great human. [He’d] shake your hand. That’s what meant more than a contract. (38:00) • When you’re switching from something that’s high octane like this driven purpose in a team environment. You walk out and you’re like “where’s my team at? (42:52) • I’m all in. 100 miles an hour. Full throttle. Let’s go. (43:12) • I got shot by a guy named “Keypad.” (61:26) • That was the best thing that happened to me. I needed the wake-up call. It was God saying “listen up, dude.” (63:44) • Like life #7. Pay attention, bro. (63:54) • I got the feeling back in my right leg. In my left leg it never returned. (64:23) • I’m sitting the just asking God, “When do guys like me quit? When do we throw in the towel? (70:11) • I really brought in the realization of what’s important. If this does not have a purpose – change it. (80:03) Support Kalob:   - IG: kalobcreighton   - Green Hat Defense: http://www.greenhatdefense.com   - https://theathletelab.org/   - Dr. Trent Nessler at The Athlete Lab - IG:  bjjpt_acl_guy   - Peptides and continued care and support for myself and other vets: Core Medical Group https://coremedicalgrp.com/   - RejuvStem where I received stem cells: https://rejuvstem.com   - https://www.wsmv.com/2025/02/13/suspects-fire-multiple-shots-injure-man-during-active-burglary-whites-creek/ Support TNQ   - IG: team_neverquit , marcusluttrell , melanieluttrell , huntero13   -  https://www.patreon.com/teamneverquit Sponsors:   - Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes   - Navyfederal.org        - meetfabiric.com/TNQ   - masterclass.com/TNQ   - Prizepicks (TNQ)   - Dripdrop.com/TNQ   -  cargurus.com/TNQ    - armslist.com/TNQ    -  PXGapparel.com/TNQ   - bruntworkwear.com/TNQ    - Selectquote.com/TNQ    - Groundnews.com/TNQ    - shipsticks.com/TNQ    - strawberry.me/TNQ    - stopboxusa.com {TNQ}    - ghostbed.com/TNQ [TNQ]   -  kalshi.com/TNQ   -  joinbilt.com/TNQ    - Tonal.com [TNQ]   - greenlight.com/TNQ   - PDSDebt.com/TNQ   - drinkAG1.com/TNQ   - Shadyrays.com [TNQ]   - qualialife.com/TNQ [TNQ]   - Hims.com/TNQ   - Shopify.com/TNQ   - Aura.com/TNQ   - TAKELEAN.com [TNQ]   - usejoymode.com [TNQ]
    --------  
    1:29:09

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Team Never Quit

Each week join Retired Navy SEAL and Lone Survivor Marcus Luttrell, Melanie Luttrell, and their son and Producer Hunter Juneau as they’ll take you into the "briefing room" to chat with incredible guests who share their greatest never quit stories. This humorous, heartfelt, and entertaining podcast is changing lives and has become a beacon of hope and resilience to those who are facing the impossible. One of the best ways we can support our community is to share their stories so that we might inspire others to Never Quit.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureMental HealthPersonal JournalsSelf-Improvement

Listen to Team Never Quit, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 2:08:06 AM