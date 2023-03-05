Make Shift Happen with Samantha Daily

10 Best Things I Did For Myself in My 20's

Grab your pen and paper because in this episode, I'm reflecting on the 10 best things I did for myself in my 20s that made me a better person, shaped who I am and helped me grow… and hopefully will inspire you to do the same!We chat:The most pivotal decision I made in my 20sHow studying abroad changed every facet of my lifeThe best ways I got out of my comfort zonesThe one thing every young woman (& man) NEEDS to experience in their 20sWhat being single in my 20s taught meWhat being in a relationship in my 20s taught meThe benefits of me starting my own businessWhy investing in your health should be your top priorityHow I never truly understood adulting until this one moment in my late 20s