Make Shift Happen with Samantha Daily

10 Best Things I Did For Myself in My 20's
Grab your pen and paper because in this episode, I'm reflecting on the 10 best things I did for myself in my 20s that made me a better person, shaped who I am and helped me grow… and hopefully will inspire you to do the same!We chat:The most pivotal decision I made in my 20sHow studying abroad changed every facet of my lifeThe best ways I got out of my comfort zonesThe one thing every young woman (& man) NEEDS to experience in their 20sWhat being single in my 20s taught meWhat being in a relationship in my 20s taught meThe benefits of me starting my own businessWhy investing in your health should be your top priorityHow I never truly understood adulting until this one moment in my late 20s
5/24/2023
57:29
How to Get Out of Your Head & Stop Giving a F*%k w/ Sam Altieri
We're back with another Sam x Sam episode spilling the tea on all things getting out of your head and living unapologetically yourself. Tune in for the pick-me-up you didn't know you needed. We chat:How to know if you're limiting your self expressionWhat feminine energy can look like - it's not what you thinkWhat embodiment means and how to integrate itThe consequences of a lack of embodimentGetting out of your mind Living authentically & being unapologetically youTangible tips for mirror workMirror Work Freebie from Sam Altieri: www.balancewithsam.com/mirror-work
5/17/2023
49:38
6 Pillars of a Healthy Relationship (& the Red Flags I Ignored)
In this solo episode, I'm taking you back in time to talk about some of the glaring red flags I ignored in past relationships that I would NEVER accept today and the 6 key pillars of a healthy relationship!We chat:My biggest & only regret in life & what it's taught meWhy it's not your job to fix other people in relationshipsThe blazing red flags I ignored my past relationshipsThe 6 pillars of a healthy relationship and how they can be integrated into your current relationshipWhere your communication style will be tested in your relationshipThe best piece of relationship advice I've EVER received
5/10/2023
1:12:47
Are We Too Obsessed With Healing & Self-Optimization?
This solo episode is a radically honest conversation about the idea of healing & why obsessing over it can actually be doing more harm than good.We chat:Are all obsessions rooted in fear?Why obsessing over even positive things can become toxic over timeWhy your obsession with healing might be harming youChoosing faith over fear in your healing journeyAccepting & giving yourself grace for where you're atOur cultural obsession with being OPTIMAL in every area Why optimization doesn't always lead to happiness
5/3/2023
41:34
BONUS EP: Why I'm Not Selling Anything, Music Festival Recap & Business Growing Pains
I'm back for another monthly recap of all the things. Tune in to hear what I've been getting up to in life and business lately!We chat:Why I'm not launching or selling ANYTHING at the momentWeather disaster and historic flooding in Fort LauderdaleRecap of the 3 day country music festival I took my parents toFeeling moody & low vibe It's tax season, ew.My recent brand photoshoot in Miami!Growing pains in business the plan for MayMy big project I'm in creation mode for currently
