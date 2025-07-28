One From The Vault - The Eye of the Storm - Episode 100
This is One From The Vault of the Old Rise Up With Dragon Podcast. They say you can dance in a hurricane, but only when you're standing in the eye. There is magic in the space between all of the chaos that exists in life. Let's spend some time learning to dance in the hurricane of your life by finding the Eye of the Storm. Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast. ►Follow the Dr. JC Doornick and the Makes Sense Academy: Instagram: / drjcdoornick Facebook: / makessensepodcast YouTube: / drjcdoornick These episodes get edited and cleaned up for the MAKES SENSE with Dr. JC Doornick PODCAST for your listening pleasure. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE/RATE/REVIEW & SHARE. FOLLOW the NEW Podcast - You will find a "Follow" button on the top right. This will enable the podcast software to notify you when a new episode is released each week. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1WHfKWDDReMtrGFz4kkZs9?si=09e1725487d6484e Podcast Affiliates: Kwik Learning: Many people ask me where I get all these topics for almost 15 years? I have learned to read at nearly 4 times the speed with 10 times the retention from Kwik Learning. Learn how to learn and earn with Jim Kwik. Get his program at a special discount here: https://jimkwik.com/dragon OUR SPONSORS: - Makes Sense Academy: Enjoy the show and consider joining our psychological safe-haven and environment where you can begin to thrive. The Makes Sense Academy. https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy/about - The Sati Experience: A retreat designed for the married couple that truly loves one another, yet wants to take their love to that higher, magical level. Come relax, reestablish and renew your love at the Sati Experience. https://www.satiexperience.com
--------
12:12
--------
12:12
Making Sense of the Alchemy of Forgiveness Episode 99
Welcome, friends. Today, I want to share a piece that I will be posting on my Makes Sense Substack, called the Alchemy of Forgiveness. This time, it's all about you. It originated from a mastermind topic I did for a plant medicine integration group I host monthly with the friends of Arkana. Feel free to reach out for more information on that. But I thought it would make for a great short form Podcast Episode to accompany it. As we approach this sensitive subject, please be aware of the following. I do not know what it is like to walk in your shoes, nor do I know your pain and circumstances. This process of forgiveness is a unique and individualized situation that will carry an acquired taste for some. What i do know is that your life experience can become extraordinary the moment you decide to stop carrying its weight on your shoulders and it will happen the moment you change the way you look at forgiveness, and this is the intention of this episode. In full transparency, I have come to termswith the fact that I will be working to release myself from its burden for the rest of my life. However, it is in my decision and intention to release it, that I have found my Freedom. ►Follow Dr. JC Doornick and the Makes Sense Academy: Instagram: / drjcdoornick Facebook: / makessensepodcast YouTube: / drjcdoornick MAKES SENSE PODCAST Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast: This podcast covers topics that expand human consciousness and performance. On the Makes Sense Podcast, we acknowledge that it's who you are that determines how well what you do works, and that perception is a subjective and acquired taste. When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at begin to change. Welcome to the uprising of the sleepwalking masses. Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast. SUBSCRIBE/RATE/REVIEW & SHARE our new podcast. FOLLOW Podcast - You will find a "Follow" button top right. This will enable the podcast software to alert you when a new episode launches each week. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1WHfKWDDReMtrGFz4kkZs9?si=003780ca147c4aec Podcast Affiliates: Kwik Learning: Many people ask me where I get all these topics for almost 15 years. I have learned to read nearly four times faster with 10 times retention from Kwik Learning. Learn how to learn and earn with Jim Kwik. Get his program at a special discount here: https://jimkwik.com/dragon OUR SPONSORS: Makes Sense Academy: A private mastermind and psychologically safe environment full of the Mindset and Action steps that will help you begin to thrive. The Makes Sense Academy. https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy/about The Sati Experience: A retreat designed for the married couple that truly loves one another yet wants to take their love to that higher magical level. Relax, reestablish, and renew your love at the Sati Experience. https://www.satiexperience.com Highlights: Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 1:09 - It’s all about you? 5:10 - Holding On To Something Heavy? 5:54 - The Threshold of Integration. 9:17 - The reason we struggle to forgive? 11:35 - Holding onto anger is like grasping a hot stone to throw it another 13:36 - FOR-Giveness 15:14 - Different Types of Forgivenss - Mercy and Alchemy 19:52 - Satori
--------
23:19
--------
23:19
Making Sense of a Plant Free Diet - With Dr. Anthony Chafee - Episode 98
Welcome back to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick podcast, where we challenge conventional wisdom and explore bold ideas and perspectives that could transform your health and life. Today’s episode is not for the faint of heart, or the salad lovers among us. We’re diving headfirst into one of the most controversial topics in modern nutrition: Is everything we’ve been told about healthy eating wrong? Joining us is Dr. Anthony Chaffee, MD, a neurosurgical resident, former professional rugby player, and outspoken advocate for the Carnivore Diet. Dr. Chaffee doesn’t just suggest that meat is good for you, he claims it’s the *only* food humans are designed to thrive on. Even more provocatively, he argues that plants aren’t just unnecessary, they're actively trying to poison you. If you’ve ever wondered whether that green smoothie is doing more harm than good, or if chronic disease could result from a species-inappropriate diet, this conversation will make you rethink everything. ►Follow Dr. Anthony Chafee: Instagram: / @anthonychaffeemd Youtube: / https://www.youtube.com/@anthonychaffeemd Plant Free MD Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-plant-free-md-with-dr-anthony-chaffee/id1614546790 Website: https://dranthonychaffee.com Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast: This podcast covers topics that expand human consciousness and performance. On the Makes Sense Podcast, we acknowledge that it's who you are that determines how well what you do works, and that perception is a subjective and acquired taste. When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at begin to change. Welcome to the uprising of the sleepwalking masses. ►Follow Dr. JC Doornick and the Makes Sense Academy: Instagram: / drjcdoornick Facebook: / makessensepodcast YouTube: / drjcdoornick Join us as we unpack and make sense of the challenges of living in a comparative reality in this fast moving egocentric world. MAKES SENSE PODCAST SUBSCRIBE/RATE/REVIEW & SHARE our new podcast. FOLLOW the NEW Podcast—You will find a "Follow" button at the top right. This will enable the podcast software to alert you when a new episode launches each week. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1WHfKWDDReMtrGFz4kkZs9?si=003780ca147c4aec Podcast Affiliates: Kwik Learning: Many people ask me where i get all these topics for almost 15 years? I have learned to read almost 4 times faster with 10X retention from Kwik Learning. Learn how to learn and earn with Jim Kwik. Get his program at a special discount here: https://jimkwik.com/dragon OUR SPONSORS: Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast: This podcast covers topics that expand human consciousness and performance. On the Makes Sense Podcast, we acknowledge that it's who you are that determines how well what you do works, and that perception is a subjective and acquired taste. When you change how you look at things, the things you look at begin to change. Welcome to the uprising of the sleepwalking masses. Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast. - Makes Sense Academy: A private mastermind and psychological safe full of the Mindset, and Action steps that will help you begin to thrive. The Makes Sense Academy. https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy/about The Sati Experience: A retreat designed for the married couple that truly loves one another yet wants to take their love to that higher magical level where. Relax, reestablish, and renew your love at the Sati Experience. https://www.satiexperience.com Highlights 0:00 - Intro 6:35 - Rugby Background 10:37 - Indoctrination Nation 11:29 - Are we biologically carnivores? 35:52 - Whats the verdict? Are Vegetarians and Vegans making it all up?
--------
47:31
--------
47:31
One From The Vault - A Momentary Grasp of Reason - Episode 97
This is One From The Vault of the previous Rise Up With Dragon show where Dragon in the process of coming up with many aspects of the Interface Response System out of thin air. The name says it all. The whole idea of reason and clarity and understanding is only good until your reality changes and a new reality sets in. The key is to remain aware of this and open to it. Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast. ►Follow the Dr. JC Doornick and the Makes Sense Academy: Instagram: / drjcdoornick Facebook: / makessensepodcast YouTube: / drjcdoornick These episodes get edited and cleaned up for the MAKES SENSE with Dr. JC Doornick PODCAST for your listening pleasure. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE/RATE/REVIEW & SHARE. FOLLOW the NEW Podcast - You will find a "Follow" button on the top right. This will enable the podcast software to notify you when a new episode is released each week. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1WHfKWDDReMtrGFz4kkZs9?si=09e1725487d6484e Podcast Affiliates: Kwik Learning: Many people ask me where I get all these topics for almost 15 years? I have learned to read at nearly 4 times the speed with 10 times the retention from Kwik Learning. Learn how to learn and earn with Jim Kwik. Get his program at a special discount here: https://jimkwik.com/dragon OUR SPONSORS: - Makes Sense Academy: Enjoy the show and consider joining our psychological safe-haven and environment where you can begin to thrive. The Makes Sense Academy. https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy/about - The Sati Experience: A retreat designed for the married couple that truly loves one another, yet wants to take their love to that higher, magical level. Come relax, reestablish and renew your love at the Sati Experience. https://www.satiexperience.com
--------
18:27
--------
18:27
Making Sense of Being a Man - Men's Mental Health Month Special - Episode 97
In recognition of Men’s Mental Health Month, I offer this not as a diagnosis but as a mirror—a reflection—of one man’s honest reckoning with what it really means to “be a man” in a world that rewards our silence and buries our truth. Every June, we remember the tragic loss of great men—Robin Williams, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Anthony Bourdain. Men who made us laugh, think, feel… and then left us too soon. These weren’t weak men. They were men crushed by the quiet torment of expectations they could no longer uphold. And the silence that made it impossible to ask for help. So let me say something that might cost me the stamp of being a “real man” in the eyes of some: Hi. My name is JC Doornick, and I get scared about many things. I know some will read that and think I’ve betrayed the code. That I've "outed the brotherhood." But I’m tired of pretending. I’m tired of losing men I love to silence. To pride. To pressure. To shame. And if sharing my truth helps even one man remove the mask, it's worth it. Because here’s the truth: Being a man today is a zero-sum game. Episode 97 Resources: Under Saturns Shadow by James Hollis - https://amzn.to/3F4NvAP ►Follow Dr. JC Doornick and the Makes Sense Academy: Instagram: / drjcdoornick Facebook: / makessensepodcast YouTube: / drjcdoornick MAKES SENSE PODCAST Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast: This podcast covers topics that expand human consciousness and performance. On the Makes Sense Podcast, we acknowledge that it's who you are that determines how well what you do works, and that perception is a subjective and acquired taste. When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at begin to change. Welcome to the uprising of the sleepwalking masses. Welcome to the Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick Podcast. SUBSCRIBE/RATE/REVIEW & SHARE our new podcast. FOLLOW the NEW Podcast - You will find a "Follow" button top right. This will enable the podcast software to alert you when a new episode launches each week. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1WHfKWDDReMtrGFz4kkZs9?si=003780ca147c4aec Podcast Affiliates: Kwik Learning: Many people ask me where i get all these topics for almost 15 years? I have learned to read nearly 4 times faster with 10X retention from Kwik Learning. Learn how to learn and earn with Jim Kwik. Get his program at a special discount here: https://jimkwik.com/dragon OUR SPONSORS: Makes Sense Academy: A private mastermind and psychologically safe environment full of the Mindset and Action steps that will help you begin to thrive. The Makes Sense Academy. https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy/about The Sati Experience: A retreat designed for the married couple that truly loves one another yet wants to take their love to that higher magical level where. Relax, reestablish, and renew your love at the Sati Experience. https://www.satiexperience.com Highlights: 0:00 - Intro 2:57 - Manning Up - The Zero Sum Game of Manhood 7:00 - The truth about being a man today? 10:48 - The Nine Shadow Fears that Haunt the Modern Man 13:47 - I don’t want to pass on the pain to my kids. 19:32 - Shadow Work 23:59 - The Arrows that men hide? 28:44 - Integrating this change into your life
Hello and welcome to Makes Sense with Dr. JC Doornick. We discuss the things that make you go "Hmm?" — the most pressing topics of contemplation in your mind as you interface with the reality of your day-to-day life. Are you open, curious, and ready to solve the mysteries of why stuff happens? Welcome to the uprising of the sleepwalking masses.