Spencer Sunshine on 40 Ways to Fight Fascists

Episode Summary This week on Live Like the World is Dying, Casandra and Miriam talk with Spencer about what fascism is, what to do if you become a target of it, and different ways to fight it as they discuss Spencer's zine 40 Ways to Fight Fascists. Mentioned in the pod: https://www.patreon.com/posts/85220523/edit Guest Info Spencer Sunshine, PhD, has written extensively about the U.S. Far Right, from militias to neo-Nazis. He has been documenting that movement since 2005, making him one of only a tiny handful of people tracking the explosion of the U.S. Far Right with Trump’s first presidential run in 2015 and then continuing into the present day. Spencer can be found at: Twitter: @transform6789 IG: @spencersunshine161 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/spencersunshine?utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan Website: https://spencersunshine.com/publications/ Publisher Info This show is published by Strangers in A Tangled Wilderness. We can be found at www.tangledwilderness.org, or on Twitter @TangledWild and Instagram @Tangled_Wilderness. You can support the show on Patreon at www.patreon.com/strangersinatangledwilderness. Find out more at https://live-like-the-world-is-dying.pinecast.co This podcast is powered by Pinecast. Try Pinecast for free, forever, no credit card required. If you decide to upgrade, use coupon code r-69f62d for 40% off for 4 months, and support Live Like the World is Dying.