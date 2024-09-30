Episode Summary
This week on Live Like the World is Dying, Casandra and Miriam talk with Spencer about what fascism is, what to do if you become a target of it, and different ways to fight it as they discuss Spencer's zine 40 Ways to Fight Fascists.
Mentioned in the pod: https://www.patreon.com/posts/85220523/edit
Guest Info
Spencer Sunshine, PhD, has written extensively about the U.S. Far Right, from militias to neo-Nazis. He has been documenting that movement since 2005, making him one of only a tiny handful of people tracking the explosion of the U.S. Far Right with Trump’s first presidential run in 2015 and then continuing into the present day.
Spencer can be found at:
Twitter: @transform6789
IG: @spencersunshine161
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/spencersunshine?utm_campaign=creatorshare_fan
Website: https://spencersunshine.com/publications/
Publisher Info
This show is published by Strangers in A Tangled Wilderness. We can be found at www.tangledwilderness.org, or on Twitter @TangledWild and Instagram @Tangled_Wilderness. You can support the show on Patreon at www.patreon.com/strangersinatangledwilderness.
Find out more at https://live-like-the-world-is-dying.pinecast.co
This podcast is powered by Pinecast. Try Pinecast for free, forever, no credit card required. If you decide to upgrade, use coupon code r-69f62d for 40% off for 4 months, and support Live Like the World is Dying.
1:01:36
Together We've Got This
Episode Summary
This week on Live Like the World is Dying, Margaret, Miriam, Io, and Inmn talk about hope and how to plan for a future that feels very uncertain right now.
Host Info
Margaret can be found on twitter @magpiekilljoy or instagram at @margaretkilljoy. Inmn can be found on Instagram @shadowtail.artificery. Miriam can be found at Strangers making funnies. Io can be found on Twitter @Bum_lung or on Instagram @Bum.Lung or you can find prints, shirts and stickers that they make on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/BumLung.
Publisher Info
45:47
This Month in the Apocalypse: October, 2024
Episode Summary
On This Month in the Apocalypse, Casandra, Miriam, and Inmn talk about everything that happened this past October. They hash out Elon Musks most recent horrors, catch up on floods, super storms, and dam removal. For once water is not devastating. They also go over a study about the surprising effects of protesting on public opinion and give an exciting update on the Stop Cop City movement.
Host Info
Inmn can be found on Instagram @shadowtail.artificery. Miriam can be found at Strangers making funnies.Casandra is just great.
Publisher Info
1:07:53
Rodin and Maryann on Community-Based Births Pt. II
Episode Summary
This week on Live Like the World is Dying, Inmn and Casandra are joined again by two midwives, Rodin and Maryann, to talk about community-based births and the roles of midwives. This week Rodin and Maryann focus on connecting midwifery and community-based births to preparedness for things like hurricanes, they dispel common myths about giving birth outside of hospitals that historical dramas probably get wrong, and they even explain why the gnomes shook their heads at plague-era doctors. We promise it relates to safer births.
Guest Info
Maryann is a LM and CPM. You can find her on IG @wellinthedesertmidwifery Rodin is a CNM PMH-C. You can find her on IG @Tucson_Midwifery
Host Info
Inmn can be found on Instagram @shadowtail.artificery. Casandra is just great and hopes you're having a great day. p
Publisher Info
1:25:51
Rodin and Maryann on Community-Based Births Pt. I
Episode Summary
This week on Live Like the World is Dying, Inmn and Casandra talk with two midwives, Rodin and Maryann, about giving birth. Rodin and Maryann tell Inmn and Casandra about the world of midwifery. They talk about all of the various kinds of birth workers, how giving birth at home and birth at birth centers works, and generally how, if you want to, togive birth outside of a hospital. In this half, Rodin and Maryann focus on some of the philosophies around home birth. Next week Rodin and Maryann will focus on connecting midwifery and community-based births to preparedness.
Guest Info
Maryann is a LM and CPM. You can find her on IG @wellinthedesertmidwifery
Rodin is a CNM PMH-C. You can find her on IG @Tucson_Midwifery
Host Info
Inmn can be found on Instagram @shadowtail.artificery. Casandra is just great.
Publisher Info
