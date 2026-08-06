Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher

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158 episodes
- On his intake form, he wrote one word: skeptical. By the last night of his retreat, he said something completely different.
In this bonus student spotlight episode, Emily Fletcher sits down with Danny, an optometrist, father, and husband who came to Ziva Magic a self-proclaimed skeptic and left, in his own words, a believer in magic. Danny is exactly the kind of person this work is built for: logical, raised to equate happiness with achievement, and never once spiritual before this. He joined on what he calls a rather last-minute decision, simply because the message on Emily's podcast resonated.
Danny shares the words that confused him at first—download, container, frequency—and how it felt to finally understand them. He describes the moment magic stopped being abstract and started showing up in a cup of tea, on a paddleboard, and playing trucks with his son. And he offers one of the clearest metaphors this show has heard for why logic alone isn't enough: a brand new laptop that never gets plugged into Wi-Fi.
In this episode, Danny explores:
The one word on his intake form, and the very different words he said on his last night
Why he introduces himself as father, husband, optometrist, in that order
Life before Ziva Magic: pure logic, no spirituality, and a constant need to do more
Why the dream itself was never the point, and what it actually indicates
His wife and coworkers noticing he's “happier at work now”
The jargon that confused him at first, and how he'd define magic now
Planting his first garden at 46, and finding actual magic in a carrot
The Wi-Fi analogy: why a great brain disconnected from spirit doesn't get far
Reclaiming the word pleasure, from tea to paddleboarding to playing trucks with his son
Waking up the body's own internal pharmacy, without any substances
Key Moments:
00:49 – His intake form: “I'm skeptical” to “I believe in magic” 02:54 – Life before Ziva Magic: pure logic, no spirituality 04:17 – Giving himself permission to ask what he actually wants 06:44 – The biggest shift: trusting things will fall into place 09:24 – The old pattern: always doing more to make his parents happy 10:00 – His wife's report: “you're happier at work now” 11:23 – The words that confused him: download, container, frequency 12:18 – Defining magic in his own words 15:24 – Planting his first garden, and finding magic in a carrot 18:58 – The Wi-Fi analogy: a great laptop that was never plugged in 21:27 – Reclaiming pleasure in tea, paddleboarding, and playing trucks with his son 22:47 – Waking up the internal pharmacy, and the lizard brain
✨ The Ziva Experience is open for enrollment. This is the final window.
Meditation to dissolve stress at the root. Embodied manifesting to turn your emotions into fuel. A mantra ceremony and a community built to hold you through all of it. Doors close Fri, Aug 7 at 11:59p ET.
Enroll now
🔗 MORE FROM EMILY & ZIVA:
Learn Ziva Meditation: preview.zivameditation.com Free masterclass: learn.zivameditation.com Get 15% off with promo code WHYTHIS: whythis.zivameditation.com Follow us on Instagram: @zivameditation
- Twelve years of practice, and one of the worst nights of his life, met in the same body.
In this episode, Emily Fletcher sits down with Oliver Lehne, an actor, playwright, and Ziva meditator she's known for over twelve years. Oliver came to meditation, by his own admission, to impress people. He arrived anxious, low on self-esteem, and constantly deferring to everyone else's opinion. What's emerged since is a man who trusts himself enough to create from that trust, including a play that landed a London producer within days of one conversation.
Oliver and Emily trace his path from meditation into embodied manifesting, and he shares the exact phrase that came through in his first real pleasure prayer, one he still writes in his journal every morning. He also opens up about the night his husband had a brain injury on Christmas Eve, and how the steadiness he'd built over a decade of practice carried him through it.
In this episode, Oliver explores:
Why he first came to meditation to impress people, and what he found underneath that
What adaptation energy is, and why running out of it launches the body into fight or flight
How surrender changed the way he shows up with his own parents
Why visualizing was always the hardest part of manifesting, and how feeling replaced picturing
The shift from performing his emotions as an actor to simply letting them move
The mantra that came through in his second pleasure prayer, and why he still journals it daily
How his play found a London producer within two days of one conversation
The night his husband had a brain injury on Christmas Eve, and the steadiness that carried him through
Why he believes meditation and manifesting compound each other
Key Moments:
00:33 – Life before Ziva: anxiety and chronic people-pleasing
05:08 – Why he first came to meditation: wanting to impress people
09:52 – Adaptation energy, defined
12:59 – How surrender changed his relationship with his parents
16:31 – The embodied manifesting formula: visualize, alchemize, magnetize
20:03 – Permission over performance
24:12 – The pleasure prayer that gave him his daily mantra
27:02 – How his play found a London producer in two days
31:06 – His husband's brain injury on Christmas Eve
34:09 – The miracle: walking out of the hospital alone
36:33 – His invitation to anyone still on the fence
🎥 The Magic Maker replays come down Aug 7.
If you haven't watched all three parts, or want to sit with them again before you decide, now's the time.
Watch the replays: magicmaker.zivameditation.com
🔗 MORE FROM EMILY & ZIVA:
Learn Ziva Meditation: preview.zivameditation.com
Free masterclass: learn.zivameditation.com
Get 15% off with promo code WHYTHIS: whythis.zivameditation.com
Follow us on Instagram: @zivameditation
- What if you've been surviving your life instead of actually living it, and you didn't even know it?
✨ Enrollment for the Ziva Experience is officially open. Meditation to dissolve stress at the root, embodied manifesting to turn emotion into fuel, and a community built to hold you through all of it. Join us now → experience.zivameditation.com
In this episode, Emily Fletcher sits down with Tammy Lewis, a business owner, mother of two, and now a Ziva Guide, to trace what changed between the version of her quietly holding everything together and the version of her now manifesting a cross-country move, a new school, and an entirely different marriage, with speed and ease.
Before Ziva, nothing was broken, but everything was heavy: she was managing everyone else's emotions while hers sat at the bottom of the list. "It was getting by," she says. "I was surviving my life instead of actually living it."
She found Ziva in 2021, and between being consistent with her daily Ziva Meditation practice, two pilgrimages, and years of practicing Ziva Magic's embodied manifesting formula, she learned to tell a thought that's “of her” from guidance that moves “through her.” Now her emotional lows resolve in minutes instead of days, manifestations show up almost daily, and she sums up her reality in one line: "Honestly, everything feels like magic."
In this episode, they explore:
The “before” picture: a good, full, busy life that was still a constant clench in the body — holding, managing, getting by
The internal tool of asking what's “of me” versus what's “through me” during meditation, and how it sharpened her guidance
How clearing childhood-level stuff she didn't know needed clearing kept expanding her capacity to receive
Manifesting a cross-country move, a new school, and a mountain home in the same ten days she got clear on what her family truly wanted
Her first, reluctant encounter with emotional alchemy at a Costa Rica retreat, and why part of her still resists it today
Growing up Catholic and the jolt of first hearing “use your pleasure to pray”
Why the Ziva circles, not just the meditation, became the real differentiator — and her new role guiding them
Key Moments:
00:00 – Meet Tammy Lewis: the before and after
03:21 – “It's literally all magic”: journaling on Persephone before the call
06:53 – Her most recent evidence of magic: leaving expat life in Panama
09:06 – Turning guidance into action, Michael Jackson-style
10:51 – The tool: what's “of me” and what's “through me”
12:11 – The before picture: who was Tammy pre-Ziva
13:43 – The weight of life as a constant clench in the body
15:19 – Clearing invisible cages she didn't know were there
17:47 – Life now: shorter lows, funnier meetings
20:59 – Her son's word of the year: friendship
23:15 – Describing the meditation: the first practice she's ever craved
25:31 – Embodied manifesting: it's the feeling, not the thing
28:26 – The speed of manifesting and collapsing timelines
31:39 – Her first emotional alchemy experience, reluctantly, in Costa Rica
34:39 – The myth of Persephone and the underworld
38:03 – Pleasure as prayer, and her Catholic upbringing
43:03 – Leading the Ziva circles: community as the real differentiator
✨ The Ziva Experience is open for enrollment.
Meditation to dissolve stress at the root. Embodied manifesting to turn your emotions into fuel. A mantra ceremony and a community built to hold you through all of it.
Enroll now: zivameditation.com/experience
🔗 MORE FROM EMILY & ZIVA:
Learn Ziva Meditation: preview.zivameditation.com
Free masterclass: learn.zivameditation.com
Get 15% off with promo code WHYTHIS: whythis.zivameditation.com
Follow us on Instagram: @zivameditation
- Tune into the highlights from Part 3 of Magic Maker Live with Emily Fletcher.
👉 Watch the full replay (available for a limited time, Parts 1, 2, and 3) and join the priority list to be first to know when the doors open: https://zivameditation.com/replay
On Thur, Jul 23, Emily Fletcher closed out Magic Maker with Part 3, the moment this whole series had been building toward. She revealed the full five-part Ziva formula and led the community through a live taste of Visualize, Alchemize, and Magnetize, back to back, in real time.
You'll learn:
– The visualization Emily uses to reconnect with the question, what would I love– Why alchemizing what's in the way comes before magnetizing what you want– A live taste of sacred rage and pleasure, back to back, and why both matter– How to bring pleasure up through the body and pour it over a dream– Why the power of this ceremony doesn't diminish if you're watching the replay– The full five-part formula, named for the first time this series
Key Moments:
0:00 – Welcome back for Part 3: the moment this whole series has been building toward0:41 – Today's reveal: the full five-part Ziva formula1:24 – Why manifesting a dream requires accessing the quantum field1:58 – Getting curious: what would I love?3:45 – Imagining the dream already done5:22 – Getting honest: what's keeping me from being a match for this dream6:28 – Alchemize: inviting the inner ancestor and inner child to move8:43 – Finding a kernel of pleasure in the expression of what is real9:00 – Magnetize: turning the ember of pleasure into a flame10:07 – Sending pleasure up through the body and into the vision11:56 – Dancing as if the dream has already come true13:59 – Sitting down as the person whose dream has already come true15:15 – Naming all five parts of the formula for the first time16:05 – What's opening in just a couple of days16:26 – Closing reflection: this reaches you the same way, live or on replay
✨ Watch the full Part 3 replay, plus Parts 1 and 2. This is where the priority list closes before the doors open.
👉 https://zivameditation.com/replay
🔗 MORE FROM EMILY & ZIVA: Learn Ziva Meditation: preview.zivameditation.com Free masterclass: learn.zivameditation.com Get 15% off with promo code WHYTHIS: whythis.zivameditation.com Follow us on Instagram: @zivameditation
- Tune into the highlights from Part 2 of Magic Maker Live with Emily Fletcher.
👉 Watch the full replay (available for a limited time) and save your spot for Part 3, live Thur, Jul 23 at 1pm ET: https://zivameditation.com/replay
On Tues, Jul 21, Emily Fletcher welcomed the Magic Maker community back for Part 2, the day built to clear out every "yeah, but" standing between them and their dreams. In this episode, she shares the biggest limiting beliefs keeping people stuck, real stories of what's possible once those beliefs dissolve, and a live taste of the embodiment work that makes this training different from anything else out there.
You'll learn:
– Why a thinking mind was never a sign that meditation is failing
– The timeline of scarcity and the timeline of abundance, and the one choice available to all of us right now
– Why nature is not a vending machine, it is a mirror
– Two student stories of manifestations that arrived bigger than what anyone dared to pray for
– Why meditation is a skill like any other, and never something people are naturally gifted or bad at
– What most manifestation teachings leave out entirely, and why it matters more than mindset
– A live practice in sacred rage, sacred sorrow, and pouring bliss back into the body
– Homework before Part 3: DJ your feelings
Key Moments:
0:00 – Welcome to Part 2: today is all about alchemy
0:25 – Pronoia: choosing to believe nature is conspiring in your favor
1:07 – Saying yes signals to nature that you're ready for your dream
1:32 – Limiting belief: I don't have time to meditate
2:08 – Your brain prints every cell in your body and makes every decision you make
2:29 – Limiting belief: I already meditate, why would I need this
3:04 – Accessing the unmanifest: the quantum engine room where reality is formed
3:23 – Limiting belief: I can't stop my mind from thinking
3:59 – Thoughts are not the enemy of meditation. Effort is.
4:16 – Monks vs householders: the ancient framework behind the Ziva approach
4:42 – What most manifestation teachings leave out completely
5:10 – Nature is not a vending machine, it is a mirror
5:33 – Limiting belief: pleasure feels edgy
6:10 – Reclaiming pleasure and remembering the body as a temple
6:39 – The invisible cage of being afraid to feel your feelings
7:21 – Freud, defense mechanisms, and why we numb instead of feel
7:57 – Live practice begins: a taste of Alchemize
8:14 – Sacred rage: dancing out the frustration
11:05 – Asking the body: what am I ready to alchemize?
11:19 – Shaking, stomping, and punching out what's in the way
13:32 – Integration: honoring the inner child
14:21 – Sending bliss and love out to the whole planet
15:03 – Join the waitlist, share your magic, see you Thursday
✨ Watch the full Part 2 replay and save your spot for Part 3, live Thur, Jul 23 at 1pm ET. This is where the full formula gets revealed.
👉 https://zivameditation.com/replay
🔗 MORE FROM EMILY & ZIVA:
Learn Ziva Meditation: preview.zivameditation.com
Free masterclass: learn.zivameditation.com
Get 15% off with promo code WHYTHIS: whythis.zivameditation.com
Follow us on Instagram: @zivameditation
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About Why Isn't Everyone Doing This? with Emily Fletcher
Welcome to Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher. Each week we’ll explore some of the most spine-tingling, potent modalities that can give you the kind of bliss and pleasure that is your birthright. No topic is off limits: We’ll dive into everything from breathwork to psychedelics, from meditation to BDSM. Join Emily in conversation with scientists, doctors, healers, and innovative thinkers to reveal the tools that have radically changed their lives, and that very well may change yours, too. We can’t wait to hear which one has you asking, “Why isn’t everyone doing this?”Podcast website
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