Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher

What if you've been surviving your life instead of actually living it, and you didn't even know it?



✨ Enrollment for the Ziva Experience is officially open. Meditation to dissolve stress at the root, embodied manifesting to turn emotion into fuel, and a community built to hold you through all of it. Join us now → experience.zivameditation.com



In this episode, Emily Fletcher sits down with Tammy Lewis, a business owner, mother of two, and now a Ziva Guide, to trace what changed between the version of her quietly holding everything together and the version of her now manifesting a cross-country move, a new school, and an entirely different marriage, with speed and ease.



Before Ziva, nothing was broken, but everything was heavy: she was managing everyone else's emotions while hers sat at the bottom of the list. "It was getting by," she says. "I was surviving my life instead of actually living it."



She found Ziva in 2021, and between being consistent with her daily Ziva Meditation practice, two pilgrimages, and years of practicing Ziva Magic's embodied manifesting formula, she learned to tell a thought that's “of her” from guidance that moves “through her.” Now her emotional lows resolve in minutes instead of days, manifestations show up almost daily, and she sums up her reality in one line: "Honestly, everything feels like magic."



In this episode, they explore:



The “before” picture: a good, full, busy life that was still a constant clench in the body — holding, managing, getting by



The internal tool of asking what's “of me” versus what's “through me” during meditation, and how it sharpened her guidance



How clearing childhood-level stuff she didn't know needed clearing kept expanding her capacity to receive



Manifesting a cross-country move, a new school, and a mountain home in the same ten days she got clear on what her family truly wanted



Her first, reluctant encounter with emotional alchemy at a Costa Rica retreat, and why part of her still resists it today



Growing up Catholic and the jolt of first hearing “use your pleasure to pray”



Why the Ziva circles, not just the meditation, became the real differentiator — and her new role guiding them



Key Moments:



00:00 – Meet Tammy Lewis: the before and after

03:21 – “It's literally all magic”: journaling on Persephone before the call

06:53 – Her most recent evidence of magic: leaving expat life in Panama

09:06 – Turning guidance into action, Michael Jackson-style

10:51 – The tool: what's “of me” and what's “through me”

12:11 – The before picture: who was Tammy pre-Ziva

13:43 – The weight of life as a constant clench in the body

15:19 – Clearing invisible cages she didn't know were there

17:47 – Life now: shorter lows, funnier meetings

20:59 – Her son's word of the year: friendship

23:15 – Describing the meditation: the first practice she's ever craved

25:31 – Embodied manifesting: it's the feeling, not the thing

28:26 – The speed of manifesting and collapsing timelines

31:39 – Her first emotional alchemy experience, reluctantly, in Costa Rica

34:39 – The myth of Persephone and the underworld

38:03 – Pleasure as prayer, and her Catholic upbringing

43:03 – Leading the Ziva circles: community as the real differentiator



✨ The Ziva Experience is open for enrollment.



Meditation to dissolve stress at the root. Embodied manifesting to turn your emotions into fuel. A mantra ceremony and a community built to hold you through all of it.



Enroll now: zivameditation.com/experience



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