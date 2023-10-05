Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher
Welcome to Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher
About Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher
Welcome to Why Isn't Everyone Doing This with Emily Fletcher. Each week we’ll explore some of the most spine-tingling, potent modalities that can give you the kind of bliss and pleasure that is your birthright. No topic is off limits: We’ll dive into everything from breathwork to psychedelics, from meditation to BDSM. Join Emily in conversation with scientists, doctors, healers, and innovative thinkers to reveal the tools that have radically changed their lives, and that very well may change yours, too.
We can’t wait to hear which one has you asking, “Why isn’t everyone doing this?”
