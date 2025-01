David | Spanish Conversations for Beginners

Learn Spanish through conversations. Lizbeth + David from Mexico talk about topics for beginners. Topics discussed in this conversation: What’s your name? Where do you live? Where are you from? When is your birthday? Where were you born? Tell us about your family. Do you have brothers? How many? What are their names? Describe your… Read More David | Spanish Conversations for Beginners The post David | Spanish Conversations for Beginners appeared first on Real Life Language.