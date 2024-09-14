JENNY OAKS BAKER | MAKING IMPORTANT THINGS HAPPEN BY FAITH

In this week's episode, Lizzy sits down with the extraordinary Grammy-nominated violinist and producer, Jenny Oaks Baker. Together, they explore the profound impact of faith, family, and music on Jenny's life and career. From her early years of discovering a musical gift, to her decision to leave a prestigious symphony position to focus on her family, Jenny shares her inspiring journey of listening to spiritual guidance and pursuing a life of purpose.Through her personal stories and practical wisdom, Jenny explains how she cultivated excellence in her craft and her family, nurtured the unique talents of her children, and created meaningful productions that bring people closer to God. You'll hear her advice on balancing the demands of work and home life, the importance of teaching children to embrace their gifts, and the transformative power of trusting in divine direction.Whether you're navigating your own career transitions, striving for balance, or seeking inspiration to step into your full potential, this episode will empower you to approach life with faith, intention, and a focus on what truly matters. Jenny's story is a testament to the beauty of surrendering to God's plan and the incredible things that can happen when we choose to trust and act.