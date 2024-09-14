FINDING JOY IN SERVICE WITH KRISTIN ANDRUS: CULTIVATING CONNECTION, PURPOSE, AND IMPACT
On this episode of Lean In With Lizzy, Kristin Andrus joins Lizzy to share her transformative journey of creating a life of service, joy, and intentionality. As a mother of six, former synchronized swimmer, and passionate advocate for community impact, Kristin reflects on her path of integrating service into every aspect of her life—from building intentional family culture to empowering women to find their unique way to contribute.Kristin introduces her practical frameworks for discovering what we value, identifying our passions, and leveraging our unique strengths to make a difference. With heartfelt stories, she highlights the magic of “sticky service,” the importance of embracing failures, and the beauty of expanding instead of contracting through life’s changes.This episode is packed with actionable insights, from recognizing our “giving personalities” to creating impact by gathering others and embracing the power of small, meaningful actions. Whether you’re navigating a busy season or seeking ways to expand your reach and influence, Kristin’s wisdom will inspire you to move from duty to joy in your own journey.Discover how to find purpose, foster connection, and transform service into a source of lasting joy.Connect with Kristin Andrus: Instagram: @kristinandrusNewsletter: https://www.gatheringforimpact.org/newsletterResource hub: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i8DDKqDiFpewFO9XbZ7aJdMLeT43PQ3K/viewGiving Personality Quiz & explanation: https://byu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1NTleJAzYPR868Khttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1-WuOgkYEvLAUrrdcNv8mDJVtENHlgr0NuArpGBHKEE4/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.itkoay9cqb1iConnect with Lizzy Jensen:Instagram: @leaninwithlizzy & @Lizzy.jensenPodcast Landing Page: https://bio.site/leaninwithlizzy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
52:34
SHAWNA EDWARDS TRUSTING GOD AND FINDING PURPOSE THROUGH MUSIC, FAITH, AND IMPERFECTION
In this episode, Lizzy sits down with the incredibly talented songwriter and faith advocate, Shawna Edwards. Shawna shares her powerful journey of trusting God’s plan through life’s twists and turns—trading Cougarette dreams for a music degree, stepping away from her passion to embrace motherhood, and returning to music decades later to create songs that have touched millions worldwide.Together, they explore the role of faith in shaping Shawna’s path, the challenges of overcoming self-doubt, and the lessons she’s learned about using her gifts for good. Shawna shares moving stories of how her music has brought hope and healing to people around the world and offers heartfelt encouragement for anyone wondering if their small offering can make a big impact.This inspiring conversation highlights the importance of following God’s guidance, embracing imperfection, and finding joy in every stage of life. Shawna’s reflections on faith, motherhood, and music will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired to trust your own unique journey.Find more information from Lizzy here:Podcast Landing Page: https://bio.site/leaninwithlizzyInstagram: @leaninwithlizzy & @lizzy.jensenFind more information from Shawna here:Website: ShawnaEdwardsMusic.comYouTube:https://youtube.com/@shawnaedwardsmusic?si=npfY56ldpBAgZlM5 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
51:40
SHIMA BAUGHMAN | FAITH, FAMILY, AND BUILDING A LIFE OF INTENTION AND IMPACT
In this episode, Lizzy sits down with her good friend, legal scholar and faith advocate, Shima Baughman. Shima shares her extraordinary journey of immigrating to the U.S., navigating cultural expectations, and forging her path as a lawyer, law professor, and mother of five.Together, they dive into the role of faith in shaping Shima’s life and career, her experiences balancing motherhood with meaningful work, and the powerful lessons she’s learned about building a legacy of service and connection. From advocating for justice to fostering faith in her family, Shima’s story offers practical wisdom and heartfelt insights on prioritizing what matters most.This inspiring conversation highlights the importance of living with intention, cultivating faith in daily life, and empowering the next generation with tools to succeed. Shima’s reflections on motherhood, mentorship, and making a difference will leave you feeling encouraged to pursue your own unique calling.Find more information from Lizzy here:Podcast Landing Page: https://bio.site/leaninwithlizzyInstagram: @leaninwithlizzy & @lizzy.jensenFind more information from Shima here:https://wheatley.byu.edu/Instagram: @ShimaBaughmanTikTok: @closertoJesusChrist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
57:29
JENNY OAKS BAKER | MAKING IMPORTANT THINGS HAPPEN BY FAITH
In this week’s episode, Lizzy sits down with the extraordinary Grammy-nominated violinist and producer, Jenny Oaks Baker. Together, they explore the profound impact of faith, family, and music on Jenny’s life and career. From her early years of discovering a musical gift, to her decision to leave a prestigious symphony position to focus on her family, Jenny shares her inspiring journey of listening to spiritual guidance and pursuing a life of purpose.Through her personal stories and practical wisdom, Jenny explains how she cultivated excellence in her craft and her family, nurtured the unique talents of her children, and created meaningful productions that bring people closer to God. You’ll hear her advice on balancing the demands of work and home life, the importance of teaching children to embrace their gifts, and the transformative power of trusting in divine direction.Whether you’re navigating your own career transitions, striving for balance, or seeking inspiration to step into your full potential, this episode will empower you to approach life with faith, intention, and a focus on what truly matters. Jenny’s story is a testament to the beauty of surrendering to God’s plan and the incredible things that can happen when we choose to trust and act.Special Offer: Use code JOY10 for 10% off tickets to Jenny’s upcoming Joy to the World tour!Find more information from Lizzy here:Podcast Landing Page: https://bio.site/leaninwithlizzyInstagram: @leaninwithlizzy & Lizzy.jensenFind more information from Jenny here:Instagram: @jennyoaksbakerWebsite: https://www.jennyoaksbaker.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
45:20
RAISING HOPEFUL CITIZENS: NAVIGATING ELECTION DAY WITH THE AMERICAN MOMS
Join Lizzy Jensen on this special Election Day episode of Lean In with Lizzy as she hosts Andrea and Brittany, co-founders of The American Moms, for a transformative conversation about politics, positivity, and parenting. Andrea and Brittany, with backgrounds in broadcast journalism and political speechwriting, share unique insights from Capitol Hill and beyond, emphasizing the power we hold to shape our communities—and our nation—through engaged, informed, and kindhearted discourse.From teaching children the democratic process through family elections to curating balanced news consumption, this episode dives into practical ways we can cultivate hope and understanding in our homes. As they tackle the importance of local involvement, the pitfalls of cable news, and the potential in everyday actions, Andrea and Brittany remind us that meaningful change begins within our own families. Tune in to find inspiration on fostering a legacy of civility, critical thinking, and active citizenship in the next generation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
