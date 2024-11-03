Finding Purpose After Heartbreak | Adam Roa | Ep 23
In this episode of the Sacred Thomas Podcast, I sit down with poet, speaker, and coach Adam Roa to explore the journey of finding purpose after heartbreak.
Adam shares deeply personal insights on overcoming loss, building self-love, and rediscovering meaning in life. Known for his viral poem, “You Are Who You’ve Been Looking For,” Adam opens up about the courage it takes to love deeply and the challenges of embracing self-worth.
We dive into topics like:
•Self-Love and Healing: Why loving yourself is essential to living a fulfilling life.
•Intuition and Purpose: How listening to your inner voice guides you towards your true calling.
•Overcoming Imposter Syndrome: The struggles Adam faced as his career took off and how he dealt with self-doubt.
•Conscious Relationships: How heartbreak taught Adam to approach love with authenticity and courage.
If you’re looking for inspiration to transform pain into purpose, this conversation is for you. Watch as we uncover the wisdom Adam has gained through his personal growth journey, and learn how you, too, can find purpose in life’s challenges.
Adam Roa Social Media:
Website
Instagram
Youtube
Sacred Thomas Socials:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Website
Youtube
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sacredthomas/support
--------
1:55:20
Surviving Outlast Season 2: The Emotional Rollercoaster | Drew Haas| Ep 22
Winning $1 million sounds like a dream, but surviving ‘Outlast’ was about far more than just the cash. In this episode of The Sacred Thomas Podcast, I sit down with Drew Haas to uncover the truth behind what it really took to win.
From the mental battles in the wilderness to the emotional toll that pushed him to the edge, Drew shares the untold stories of survival that go way beyond the competition. Watch the full episode and dive into what it takes to outlast.#podcast #motivational #survivalshow #netflixseries
Drew Haas Social Media:
Instagram
TiktTok
Sacred Thomas Socials:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Website
Youtube
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sacredthomas/support
--------
2:52:32
Stuck in Life? You’re Avoiding the Real Problem | Sean Clayton | Ep 21
In this episode, Sacred Thomas has an insightful conversation with Sean Clayton, diving deep into the concepts of personal growth, self-awareness, and spiritual alignment. Sean shares his journey of overcoming childhood trauma, breaking free from limiting beliefs, and learning to walk in his divine purpose.
They explore how old patterns of behavior, often inherited from parents or society, can hold us back—and how self-awareness is the key to transforming those patterns. Sean also breaks down the concept of sacred geometry and how it ties into universal laws, providing a fresh perspective on how we can align with our higher selves and live in abundance.
Tune in as Sean discusses the importance of integrity, staying true to your path, and understanding that life happens for you, not to you. Whether you’re seeking healing, clarity, or deeper understanding, this episode offers valuable insights for anyone on a path of personal and spiritual growth.
Podcast Links:
Apple Music
YouTube
Sean Clayton Social Media:
Website
Instagram
YouTube
Sacred Thomas Socials:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Website
Youtube
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sacredthomas/support
--------
1:46:37
Revealed: The Truth Behind Reality TV Weddings | Justin Porter | Ep 20
In this episode, I sit down with Justin Porter, the innovative force behind a documentary-style wedding film business and JPM Live Academy. Justin shares his journey from breaking away from conventional wedding videography to revolutionizing the industry with a fresh, authentic approach. We dive into his passion for storytelling, the outdated practices he's challenging, and how he's empowering others to prioritize creativity over profit. If you're interested in shaking up the wedding industry or just love a good story about following your passion, this episode is for you.
Justin Porter's Social Media:
Website
Instagram
Tiktok
Sacred Thomas Socials:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Website
Youtube
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sacredthomas/support
--------
2:55:02
Unbeatable Short Term Rental Strategy Near National Parks | Lexington Isham | Ep 19
In this episode, I sit down with Lexington Isham, son of the legendary composer Mark Isham. We explore his life journey and the experiences that inspired him to create Stargazing Homes, a turn-key short-term rental business designed for unforgettable experiences in the most beautiful places on the planet.
Want to start your own short term rental business near national parks or eclectic towns? Click this link to learn an unbeatable strategy to boost your rental income!
Lexington Isham Instagram
Sacred Thomas Socials:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Website
Youtube
---
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sacredthomas/support
When it comes to choosing guests for this podcast, there's just one simple rule: I have to genuinely want to talk to you. Whether it's having a laid-back chat with friends or exploring a new perspective, I'm all about having engaging conversations that pique peoples interest. So let's connect, share stories, and make this podcast a friendly and relatable experience! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sacredthomas/support