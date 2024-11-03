Finding Purpose After Heartbreak | Adam Roa | Ep 23

In this episode of the Sacred Thomas Podcast, I sit down with poet, speaker, and coach Adam Roa to explore the journey of finding purpose after heartbreak. Adam shares deeply personal insights on overcoming loss, building self-love, and rediscovering meaning in life. Known for his viral poem, "You Are Who You've Been Looking For," Adam opens up about the courage it takes to love deeply and the challenges of embracing self-worth. We dive into topics like: •Self-Love and Healing: Why loving yourself is essential to living a fulfilling life. •Intuition and Purpose: How listening to your inner voice guides you towards your true calling. •Overcoming Imposter Syndrome: The struggles Adam faced as his career took off and how he dealt with self-doubt. •Conscious Relationships: How heartbreak taught Adam to approach love with authenticity and courage. If you're looking for inspiration to transform pain into purpose, this conversation is for you. Watch as we uncover the wisdom Adam has gained through his personal growth journey, and learn how you, too, can find purpose in life's challenges.