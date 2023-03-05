Melissa and Lori Love Literacy ™ is a podcast for educators interested in learning more about the science of reading, knowledge building, and high quality instr... More
[Listen Again] Ep. 116: Sonia Cabell on the Importance of Content-Rich ELA Instruction
Dr. Sonia Cabell, Associate Professor at Florida State University, shares the importance of both oral language and content knowledge instruction. Why? Oral language skills underlie our ability to comprehend text. At the same time, the knowledge we bring to a text is THE key determinant on how much we understand that text. This episode speaks to the entirety of the reading rope!
4/28/2023
1:04:07
Ep. 146: Reading Comprehension is Not a Skill with Robert Pondiscio
Robert Pondiscio, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), asserts that reading comprehension is NOT a skill. Yes, good readers use reading skills and strategies to make meaning. But good readers also have a robust knowledge base. There is strong evidence to support knowledge building ELA curriculum, but we continue to wonder about what knowledge, whose knowledge, and how much? ResourcesRecht & Leslie Baseball Study Wanted: A Science of Reading Comprehension movement | The Thomas B. Fordham InstituteReading comprehension is not a “skill” | The Thomas B. Fordham Institute Why doesn’t increasing knowledge improve reading achievement? Tim Shanahan Ep. 124 Innovative Assessment with the Louisiana Assessment Team Melissa and Lori Love Literacy podcastCultural Literacy by E.D. HirschWhat Reading Does for the Mind Cunningham and Stanovich Connect with usFacebook and join our Facebook Group Twitter Instagram Visit our website to stay connected with Melissa and Lori! Helping teachers learn about science of reading, knowledge building, and high quality curriculum.
In this episode, researcher Hugh Catts discusses his pivotal piece titled Rethinking How to Promote Reading Comprehension | American Federation of Teachers. He asserts, “Reading comprehension is thinking with a book in your hand.” There are three factors that impact reading comprehension: the reader, the text, and the activity (task or purpose). He talks with Melissa and Lori about the role knowledge plays in reading comprehension, the interaction of the knowledge the text demands vs. the knowledge a student brings to a task, and the implications of knowledge in instruction and assessment.Resources Rethinking How to Promote Reading Comprehension | American Federation of Teachers Language and Reading Research Consortium Study Listening strategies in the L2 classroom: more practice, less studyConnect with us!Facebook and join our Facebook Group Twitter Instagram Visit our website and subscribe to our newsletter. Helping teachers learn about science of reading, knowledge building, and high quality curriculum
4/14/2023
56:12
Ep. 145: Debunking Balanced Literacy Arguments with Pamela Snow
Pamela Snow, professor at Latrobe University in Australia, discusses the arguments that keep surfacing when educators are resistant to move away from balanced literacy. You might have heard a few: Systematic phonics teaching is just for Tier 2.The goal of balanced literacy is for children to love reading. Explicit teaching kills the love of reading. Give them time, they’ll catch on or catch up. Teacher should choose what they think is best. Pam’s blog post, Balanced Literacy Bingo, debunks each idea listed above and more. ResourcesThe Snow Report Blog and Balanced Literacy BingoA School Leader’s Sliding Doors Moment by Sue Knight Dear Balanced Literacy Teacher Podcast and Blog La Trobe University’s Short Courses: Introduction, Intermediate, Secondary and Masters in LinguisticsConnect with usFacebook and join our Facebook Group Twitter Instagram Visit our website to stay connected with Melissa and Lori! Helping teachers learn about science of reading, knowledge building, and high quality curriculum.
4/7/2023
59:12
[Listen Again] Ep. 112: Kareem Weaver on Levers for Literacy Change
In this episode, Melissa and Lori have a candid discussion about change with Kareem Weaver, co-founder of FULCRUM Oakland: Full and Complete Reading is a Universal Mandate. FULCRUM’s goal is to ensure that every Oakland child is an 'on-time' reader provided with full LITERACY: a fundamental civil right, a powerful protection from the school to prison pipeline, and the cornerstone for a life of choice and fulfillment. In this episode, Kareem discusses the change he is fighting for and the elements he believes are necessary to make it happen. Related EpisodesEp. 19: Getting at the Root of the School to Prison Pipeline with NCTQ President, Kate Walsh Ep. 82: [CLEAN] Minneapolis Public School Parents: Accepting Nothing Less Than Evidence-Based Reading in Schools Ep. 100: Trauma and Reading with Dr. Steven Dykstra ResourcesFULCRUM Oakland: Full and Complete Reading is a Universal MandateConnect with usFacebook and join our Facebook Group Twitter Instagram Visit our website to stay connected with Melissa and Lori!
