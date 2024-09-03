How to Respond to Gaslighting

Ever been in an argument where someone twists your words, denies things that happened, or makes you doubt your own reality? Gaslighting can be one of the most frustrating and confusing behaviors to deal with. It leaves you questioning your memory, feeling blamed, and wondering if you’re the problem. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to play by their rules. In this episode, I’m sharing 3 strategies to take back control when dealing with gaslighters. These aren’t just words. They’re practical tools to keep you calm, grounded, and in control when someone tries to distort the truth. If you’re ready to handle gaslighting with confidence, this episode will show you how. This episode is sponsored by Cozy Earth. Visit cozyearth.com/jefferson and use my exclusive 40% off code JEFFERSON to give the gift of luxury this holiday season. If you get a post purchase survey, say that you heard about Cozy Earth from The Jefferson Fisher Podcast! Pre-order my new book, The Next Conversation, today! Suggest a topic or ask a question for me to answer on the show! Want a FREE communication tip each week? Click here to join my newsletter. Watch my podcast on YouTube Follow me on Instagram Follow me on LinkedIn Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices