Someone says something that hits a nerve, and before you know it, you’re on the defensive.
Defensiveness is a normal reaction. But it can quickly escalate arguments and make things worse. Good news: there’s a better way to handle it.
In this episode, I’m sharing 3 ways to stay calm and not get defensive—no matter how heated the conversation gets.
These strategies will help you stay composed and avoid escalating the situation. So you can turn difficult conversations into productive ones.
Like what you hear? Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a 5-star review.
This episode is sponsored by Cozy Earth. Visit cozyearth.com/jefferson and use my exclusive 40% off code JEFFERSON to give the gift of luxury this holiday season.
If you get a post purchase survey, say that you heard about Cozy Earth from The Jefferson Fisher Podcast!
Pre-order my new book, The Next Conversation, today!
Suggest a topic or ask a question for me to answer on the show!
Want a FREE communication tip each week? Click here to join my newsletter.
Watch my podcast on YouTube
Follow me on Instagram
Follow me on LinkedIn
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
17:28
How to Accept a Compliment
Ever feel awkward when someone compliments you? You’re not alone. It’s easy to downplay, dismiss, or deflect compliments.
But there’s a better way to respond to compliments. A way that shows appreciation, self-respect, and kindness.
In this episode, I’m sharing 3 simple strategies to respond to compliments.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
#1: How to accept compliments without feeling the need to dodge or downplay them
#2: Why a simple "thank you" can make you and the other person feel great
#3: Ways to acknowledge compliments that strengthen your self-worth (and don’t involve saying “oh, I got it on sale”)
These strategies will help you feel more comfortable accepting compliments, boost your confidence, and build stronger connections with those around you.
This episode is sponsored by Cozy Earth. Visit cozyearth.com/jefferson and use my exclusive 40% off code JEFFERSON to give the gift of luxury this holiday season. If you get a post purchase survey, say that you heard about Cozy Earth from The Jefferson Fisher Podcast!
If you enjoy this episode, don’t forget to subscribe and leave a 5-star review.
Pre-order my new book, The Next Conversation, today!
Suggest a topic or ask a question for me to answer on the show!
Want a FREE communication tip each week? Click here to join my newsletter.
Watch my podcast on YouTube
Follow me on Instagram
Follow me on LinkedIn
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
12:13
How to Respond to Gaslighting
Ever been in an argument where someone twists your words, denies things that happened, or makes you doubt your own reality?
Gaslighting can be one of the most frustrating and confusing behaviors to deal with. It leaves you questioning your memory, feeling blamed, and wondering if you’re the problem.
But here’s the good news: you don’t have to play by their rules.
In this episode, I’m sharing 3 strategies to take back control when dealing with gaslighters.
These aren’t just words. They’re practical tools to keep you calm, grounded, and in control when someone tries to distort the truth.
If you’re ready to handle gaslighting with confidence, this episode will show you how.
This episode is sponsored by Cozy Earth. Visit cozyearth.com/jefferson and use my exclusive 40% off code JEFFERSON to give the gift of luxury this holiday season.
If you get a post purchase survey, say that you heard about Cozy Earth from The Jefferson Fisher Podcast!
Pre-order my new book, The Next Conversation, today!
Suggest a topic or ask a question for me to answer on the show!
Want a FREE communication tip each week? Click here to join my newsletter.
Watch my podcast on YouTube
Follow me on Instagram
Follow me on LinkedIn
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
15:06
How to Handle Liars
Ever had that nagging feeling that someone isn’t being honest with you?
It’s frustrating when you know something’s off, but you’re not sure how to address it. Especially without things getting messy.
Here’s the good news: You don’t have to call someone out directly to get closer to the truth. In this episode, I’m breaking down 3 subtle ways to handle conversations when someone isn’t telling the whole story.
These 3 strategies will help you keep your cool, let the other person’s honesty (or lack of it) reveal itself, and avoid getting tangled up in their story.
Like what you hear? Don’t forget to subscribe and leave a 5-star review!
Pre-order my new book, The Next Conversation, today!
Suggest a topic or ask a question for me to answer on the show!
Want a FREE communication tip each week? Click here to join my newsletter.
Watch my podcast on YouTube
Follow me on Instagram
Follow me on LinkedIn
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
16:08
How to Handle Inappropriate Questions
Ever been caught off guard by a question that feels too personal, invasive, or just plain inappropriate?
You’ve probably found yourself scrambling for the right way to respond—without getting flustered or defensive.
Good news: You don’t have to answer those questions, and you don’t have to let them derail your confidence.
In this episode, I’m breaking down 3 ways to deal with inappropriate questions that put you back in control, without causing a scene.
These 3 approaches will help you respond with confidence, keeping the conversation in your hands and on your terms.
Whether it’s at work, with family, or in social situations, these tips will help you handle those uncomfortable questions without missing a beat.
Like what you hear? Subscribe to this podcast and leave a 5-star review!
Pre-order my new book, The Next Conversation, today!
Suggest a topic or ask a question for me to answer on the show!
Want a FREE communication tip each week? Click here to join my newsletter.
Watch my podcast on YouTube
Follow me on Instagram
Follow me on LinkedIn
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Communicate with confidence so you can argue less and talk more.
Every episode of The Jefferson Fisher Podcast is packed with actionable strategies you can implement today to improve the way you communicate.
Make your next conversation the one that changes everything.
New episodes every Tuesday.
Pre-Order my book The Next Conversation
Subscribe to my Newsletter
Watch my podcast on YouTube
Follow me on Instagram
Follow me on LinkedIn