Let’s Get Vulnerable: Relationship and Dating Advice

Today's guest is truly AMAZING! It was an honor to have her on the show. Casey Williams is a graduate of the Empowered.Secure.Loved. Program and I knew that you all needed to hear her story after I met with her in our 1:1 coaching sessions. She is SO vulnerable on the show, everything from how using alcohol as a numbing tool impacted her, to learning how to show up securely attached in dating for the first time; she keeps it honest and vulnerable! Inside of this episode: Casey's vulnerable personal story about her healing journey Her old unhelpful belief system ( and her new empowering beliefs!) The truth about feeling your feelings as a necessary part of the healing process (Healing isn't always easy)

Time for a tough love episode! TRUTH: In my past, I was caught in a vicious loop of self-doubt,and I was unable to break free from the false beliefs I had about my worth. I know what it is like to not see your own worthiness, and believe the lies that other people are worthy and you are not. Inside of this episode I discuss how you can: Uncover and free yourself from restrictive beliefs and narratives. Master the balance between therapy and coaching for lasting change. Embrace high self-worth for more fulfilling relationships. I know this episode will help you: Take responsibility for your belief systems, thoughts, and behaviors, and commit to making necessary changes to attract the relationships and experiences you deserve. Set new standards for yourself in all areas of your life, including relationships, friendships, and career, as you step into your worthiness.

Let's get into it! Today's episode is about Anxious and Avoidant Attachment Styles. Inside this episode: I review the evolution of Attachment Theory Research I discuss the thoughts, behaviors, beliefs of the Anxiously attached person We review Avoidant Attachment (and discuss the growing edge for avoidantly attached folks) This episode is JAM PACKED with relationship gold. Don't miss out!

Anxious, Avoidant, Disorganized, Secure, OH MY!? If you've wanted a deep dive on attachment styles, this episode is for you. We are picking up where we left off last week, and diving into Disorganized and Secure Attachment Styles today! Inside this episode I discuss: Where the term "disorganized" came from Why I dislike the BPD label The thoughts, behaviors, and definitions of both secure and disorganized attachment styles

You won't want to miss this episode! Today I am answering audience questions and specifically addressing how you can have a great relationship, after being in a toxic relationship. Inside this powerful episode you will learn: The power of self-trust: how to show up securely attached and regulating emotions How to identify your securely attached relationship vision to help make decisions in your dating life. Use the Red Flag Checklist for Narcissistic Abuse Recovery to help identify potential warning signs in future relationships. My goal is to help you reconnect with your inner knowing so you can operate out of love instead of fear. In the world of relationships, choosing to operate out of love brings you your desired outcome, and fear keeps you stuck.

About Let’s Get Vulnerable: Relationship and Dating Advice

Are you ready to take the mystery out of having great relationships and to gain the knowledge you need to step confidently into the next level of your life? Welcome to the Let's Get Vulnerable podcast where your host, Dr. Morgan Anderson, gives you real talk on all things dating, relationships, and sex. Dr. Morgan is a relationship coach, psychologist and creator of the E.S.L relationship method. She brings humor, truth and knowledge to the complex world of dating and relationships. Podcast episodes will provide you with tangible strategies that you can implement immediately to improve your life and attract the exact relationship you desire. Episodes will feature expert advice from your host and psychologist, Dr. Morgan Anderson, interviews with incredible people offering you their stories and wisdom, and LIVE coaching sessions where you will have an exclusive glimpse into the growth process as it is unfolding. Episodes are recorded in a live format to give you the feel of a live talk show; episodes are non-scripted and unedited. The content of the episodes is bound to make you laugh, cry, improve your relationships and go confidently after your dreams like never before. So what are you waiting for? Let's Get Vulnerable!