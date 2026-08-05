Let’s Get Vulnerable: Relationship and Dating Advice

Y'all, have you ever stopped to think about the fact that you are literally teaching people how to treat you every single day? In this episode, part of our High Self-Worth Summer series, I'm getting into one of the most requested topics I get: boundaries. But before we go there, I want to talk about something that doesn't get enough airtime, which is standard. Because here's the thing, your standards are actually the root of your boundaries. A standard is a promise you make to yourself about how you're going to show up and how you'll allow yourself to be treated, and it's rooted in identity, not preference. Once I got clear on my own standards, everything about how I dated and who I let into my life started to shift. I break down my favorite metaphor for this, soil, roots, and flowers, and why boundaries are 90% energy, not a script you Google the night before a hard conversation.

Inside the Episode:

Why your standards are identity-rooted (not just preferences) and how that one shift changes everything about how you show up in dating and relationships

My soil, roots, and flowers metaphor, self-worth is the soil, standards are the roots, and boundaries are the flowers that naturally grow when the roots are healthy

Why boundaries aren't about being "too much" or "a bitch", they're proof that you believe you matter enough to protect yourself



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