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Let’s Get Vulnerable: Relationship and Dating Advice
Dr. Morgan Anderson
Latest episode
692 episodes
- If the person you were supposed to run to for safety was also the person who scared you, your nervous system learned a lesson that's still running your relationships today.
Girl, this one goes deep. In part two of the Disorganized Diaries series, I'm taking you back to the origin, where disorganized attachment actually comes from, and why it's the attachment style I lived in for almost three decades. We're talking about the caregivers who were sometimes safe and sometimes not, the difference between blatant abuse and the quieter, sneakier wound of emotional neglect, and why so many of you have spent years thinking you don't have "real trauma" because nothing dramatic ever happened. I'm also sharing my client Maya's story, the pull-close-then-sabotage pattern so many of you know intimately, and how she healed it. If you've ever asked "why can't I just let someone love me," this episode is your answer.
Inside the Episode:
Why disorganized attachment forms when your safe person is also your scary person, and how that wires the core belief that closeness equals danger
The difference between emotional abuse and emotional neglect, and why neglect is so much harder to name (spoiler: it still counts)
Maya's story - the "intense then numb" relationship pattern, where it came from, and what changed when she finally healed it
Take the free Attachment Style Quiz to find out your exact breakdown →https://drmorgancoaching.com/quiz
Ready to start rewiring your identity? Grab Identity Reset, my audio + video course for building your securely attached identity 👉🏼Get Your Access Today!
Want to go all the way in? I have one spot left for 1:1 VIP coaching — now available in-person in Bozeman, MT 👉🏼 Click Here to Apply
EP 673: Why You Feel Both Too Much and Not Enough at the Same Time (The Disorganized Diaries Pt.1)08/03/2026 | 34 mins.You're not broken, and you're not "too much." You're just fluent in two survival strategies that never got the chance to work.
Girl, this episode kicks off a brand new series I'm calling The Disorganized Diaries, and I am so excited (and honestly a little nervous) to go here with y'all. If you've ever felt like you crave closeness one minute and feel suffocated by it the next... if you've ever loved someone and been terrified of them at the same time... this one's for you. Disorganized attachment doesn't get talked about nearly enough, and I know that firsthand, I lived in this exact experience for a huge chunk of my life before I did the work to heal it. So today we're not doing the clinical breakdown. We're going deep into what it actually feels like to live in this body, with these thoughts, these feelings, these beliefs.
Inside the episode:
Why disorganized attachment isn't a personality flaw, it's what happens when you become fluent in both the anxious and the avoidant survival strategies because neither one worked on its own
The exact thoughts and beliefs running underneath this attachment style (like "if I need you, you'll hurt me, but if I don't need you, I'll lose you") and why they make you feel like you can't trust yourself
The truth about why disorganized attachment gets misdiagnosed as borderline personality disorder, and the important distinction between the two
If you saw yourself in this episode, I want you to hear me: you are not too much, you are not broken, and this can absolutely be healed.
Ready to start shifting your patterns? Grab my Identity Reset mini-course and start doing the work today: drmorgan.lpages.co/identity-reset/
Ready to go deeper, 1:1? I've got a couple of private coaching spots open right now, apply here: drmorgancoaching.co/esl-relationship-program-apply
- Y'all, I need you to hear this today: the belief that "it's too late for me" is not a fact, it's a thought you've been watering for years, and today we're ripping it out at the root. In this episode I'm walking you through the exact belief systems that keep so many of you stuck in relationships that go nowhere, the scarcity stories, the "I'm too broken," the "the good ones are gone", and I'm showing you how those thoughts became beliefs in the first place. Plus I'm sharing the story of my client who came to me in her 50s after an avoidant discard, convinced she'd never be loved well. One month into our work together, she told me she has hope again. If that doesn't give you goosebumps, I don't know what will.
Inside the Episode:
The "leaf on the stream" exercise to catch the beliefs quietly running your love life
Why real change doesn't have to take years, and what actually speeds it up
Diane's story: from "is it too late for me?" to "I feel new"
If you're ready to start excavating the beliefs that are keeping you stuck, my Identity Reset mini-course is exactly where to begin. 👉🏼Get Your Access Today!
And if you know you're ready for the deep, customized work, the kind that gets you all the way to secure, easily-loved you, my VIP 1:1 Coaching has a few spots open right now, including the option to come do an in-person day with me in Bozeman. Apply using the link and you'll book a call with my team member Amy to talk it through. 👉🏼 Click Here to Apply
EP 671: The Patterns I See In Every Woman Right Before She Walks Into The Best Relationship of Her Life07/27/2026 | 40 mins.Y'all, I've worked with thousands of women at this point, and I am telling you, there is a pattern. A real, predictable pattern that shows up right before a woman walks into the healthiest, most secure relationship of her life. In this episode I'm sharing my client Megan's story (name changed, story so real), a high-functioning executive who left an abusive marriage, did the deep work, and is now building a life with a man who actually cherishes her. If you've ever wondered what it actually looks like on the inside right before everything shifts on the outside, this one's for you.
Inside the Episode:
The "common denominator moment", the radical acceptance that changes everything before a woman can attract secure love
Why acknowledging (and releasing) past relational trauma has to happen before the outside world can catch up
The physical and emotional signs your nervous system gives you when you're finally becoming the secure, high-value partner you were always meant to be
Ready to start feeling this shift for yourself? Grab the Identity Reset, my $47 mini course that helps you connect to your secure, highest self. You will feel different by day three. 👉🏼Get Your Access Today!
And if you're ready to go all in, I have two spots left in my VIP 1:1 container, private work with me to get you fully ready for your secure love story, virtual or in-person in Bozeman. 👉🏼 Click Here to Apply
🔗 Additional Episode Links:
Grab your Instant Access to My Private Podcast: Secure.Soft.Magnetic Private Podcast
Take the Free Attachment Style Quiz → https://drmorgancoaching.com/quiz
Grab my book: Grab my best selling book Love Magnet
- Y'all, have you ever stopped to think about the fact that you are literally teaching people how to treat you every single day? In this episode, part of our High Self-Worth Summer series, I'm getting into one of the most requested topics I get: boundaries. But before we go there, I want to talk about something that doesn't get enough airtime, which is standard. Because here's the thing, your standards are actually the root of your boundaries. A standard is a promise you make to yourself about how you're going to show up and how you'll allow yourself to be treated, and it's rooted in identity, not preference. Once I got clear on my own standards, everything about how I dated and who I let into my life started to shift. I break down my favorite metaphor for this, soil, roots, and flowers, and why boundaries are 90% energy, not a script you Google the night before a hard conversation.
Inside the Episode:
Why your standards are identity-rooted (not just preferences) and how that one shift changes everything about how you show up in dating and relationships
My soil, roots, and flowers metaphor, self-worth is the soil, standards are the roots, and boundaries are the flowers that naturally grow when the roots are healthy
Why boundaries aren't about being "too much" or "a bitch", they're proof that you believe you matter enough to protect yourself
If this one hit home for you:
🌱 Go grab my Identity Reset mini-course — it's my proven framework for building your securely attached, highest self identity, and I still use this practice every day myself: 👉🏼Get Your Access Today!
💫 I have one VIP 1:1 coaching spot open right now. If you've been on the fence, this might be your sign: 👉🏼 Click Here to Apply
📲 DM me on Instagram @drmorgancoaching, I try to respond to as many of you as I can, and I love hearing how these episodes are landing for you.
🔗 Additional Episode Links:
Grab your Instant Access to My Private Podcast: Secure.Soft.Magnetic Private Podcast
Take the Free Attachment Style Quiz → https://drmorgancoaching.com/quiz
Grab my book: Grab my best selling book Love Magnet
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About Let’s Get Vulnerable: Relationship and Dating Advice
Are you ready to take the mystery out of having great relationships and to gain the knowledge you need to step confidently into the next level of your life? Welcome to the Let’s Get Vulnerable podcast where your host, Dr. Morgan Anderson, gives you real talk on all things dating, relationships, and sex. Dr. Morgan is a relationship coach, psychologist and creator of the E.S.L relationship method. She brings humor, truth and knowledge to the complex world of dating and relationships. Podcast episodes will provide you with tangible strategies that you can implement immediately to improve your life and attract the exact relationship you desire. Episodes will feature expert advice from your host and psychologist, Dr. Morgan Anderson, interviews with incredible people offering you their stories and wisdom, and LIVE coaching sessions where you will have an exclusive glimpse into the growth process as it is unfolding. Episodes are recorded in a live format to give you the feel of a live talk show; episodes are non-scripted and unedited. The content of the episodes is bound to make you laugh, cry, improve your relationships and go confidently after your dreams like never before. So what are you waiting for? Let’s Get Vulnerable! If you enjoy listening to this show, it would mean the world to us if you would write a 5-star review for our show. This act of giving back will help this show grow so that it can be found by others who will benefit from the content. Thank you in advance for taking the time to leave us a review on Apple Podcasts! If you’re not part of the Dr. Morgan community on social media yet, make sure you go follow her for daily inspiration, tips, and knowledge to improve your life and relationships! INSTAGRAM: @drmorgancoaching FACEBOOK: @drmorgancoaching Website: www.drmorgancoaching.comPodcast website
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