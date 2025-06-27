Open app
Education
Cornelius Doesn’t Know
Cornelius Doesn’t Know
Brendan Forte
Education
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 8
New Mazda 6
--------
8:17
--------
8:17
Dodge Dayton EV
--------
8:14
--------
8:14
Genius Land Cruiser FJ
--------
11:08
--------
11:08
Renault 5 Is Shocking
--------
7:41
--------
7:41
EVs Demand a Shutdown
--------
11:28
--------
11:28
Show more
About Cornelius Doesn’t Know
Facts and Stuff
Podcast website
Education
