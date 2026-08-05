Hey Baes 🤍 In today’s video, we’re kicking off a brand-new series: Covenant Conversations. In Episode 1, we’re talking about why God cares more about covenant than the wedding itself. Marriage is more than a ceremony or a title. It’s a covenant established by God. If you want to understand marriage from God’s perspective, this conversation will challenge the way you think about commitment, purpose, and biblical covenant.COVENANT CONVERSATIONS EVENT: https://thechristianbae.com/products/convenant-coversations-eventThings mentioned in todays video:– The difference between covenant and marriage– God’s purpose for covenant– Biblical commitment vs cultural commitment– Why covenant matters to God– The foundation of kingdom marriageIf you feel led to sow A Seed:Cash App: $thechristianbaePaypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheChristianBaeZelle/Apple Pay: TheChristianBae@gmail.comWhere Wives War Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCw46BlhM-90nGV1U1VTF79gWhere Wives War Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1KOnzIyfymvWqBRMTta5r0?si=qyrk-b5PShGOY8RUzZ-6YgTCB Mentoring: https://thechristianbae.com/products/where-wives-war-1-1-mentorship-application-requiredJournals: https://thechristianbae.com/collections/journals♡ F O L L O W M Y S O C I A L S ♡Instagram: https://instagram.com/thechristianbae_?utm_medium=copy_linkTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRDTxdR2/Business inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comChristian dating adviceGodly relationshipsbiblical femininityhow to prepare for marriageGodly wife preparationhow to become a wifeChristian woman adviceGod’s timing in relationshipshow to know you’re ready for marriagewaiting on God for a husbandBusiness inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comPO Box 670192Coral Springs, FL 33067