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676 episodes
- Hey bae! Today's video is about God's Destiny vs. Deception. Grab your journals and let's get into it 🤍
If you feel led to sow A Seed:Cash App: $thechristianbaePaypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheChristianBaeZelle/Apple Pay: TheChristianBae@gmail.com
CHRISTIAN BAE CONVERSATIONS EVENT: https://thechristianbae.com/products/convenant-coversations-eventCHRISTIAN BAE CONVERSATIONS PRAYER CALL: https://thechristianbae.com/products/convenant-conversations-prayer-call?utm_source=copyToPasteBoard&utm_medium=product-links&utm_content=webCHRISTIAN BAE CONVERSATIONS COACHING CALL: https://thechristianbae.com/products/where-wives-war-1-1-mentorship-application-required?utm_source=copyToPasteBoard&utm_medium=product-links&utm_content=webChristian dating adviceGodly relationshipsbiblical femininityhow to prepare for marriageGodly wife preparationhow to become a wifeChristian woman adviceGod’s timing in relationshipshow to know you’re ready for marriagewaiting on God for a husbandBusiness inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comPO Box 670192Coral Springs, FL 33067!
- Hey bae! Todays video is about My Testimony: Dad, Divorce, Deception & Destiny and how Covenant Conversations was birth. Grab your journals and let's get into it!COVENANT CONVERSATIONS EVENT: https://thechristianbae.com/products/convenant-coversations-eventCOVENANT CONVERSATIONS PRAYER CALL: https://thechristianbae.com/products/convenant-conversations-prayer-call?utm_source=copyToPasteBoard&utm_medium=product-links&utm_content=webCOVENANT CONVERSATIONS COACHING CALL: https://thechristianbae.com/products/where-wives-war-1-1-mentorship-application-required?utm_source=copyToPasteBoard&utm_medium=product-links&utm_content=webChristian dating adviceGodly relationshipsbiblical femininityhow to prepare for marriageGodly wife preparationhow to become a wifeChristian woman adviceGod’s timing in relationshipshow to know you’re ready for marriagewaiting on God for a husbandBusiness inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comPO Box 670192Coral Springs, FL 33067
- Hey Baes 🤍 In today’s video, we’re kicking off a brand-new series: Covenant Conversations. In Episode 1, we’re talking about why God cares more about covenant than the wedding itself. Marriage is more than a ceremony or a title. It’s a covenant established by God. If you want to understand marriage from God’s perspective, this conversation will challenge the way you think about commitment, purpose, and biblical covenant.COVENANT CONVERSATIONS EVENT: https://thechristianbae.com/products/convenant-coversations-eventThings mentioned in todays video:– The difference between covenant and marriage– God’s purpose for covenant– Biblical commitment vs cultural commitment– Why covenant matters to God– The foundation of kingdom marriageIf you feel led to sow A Seed:Cash App: $thechristianbaePaypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheChristianBaeZelle/Apple Pay: TheChristianBae@gmail.comWhere Wives War Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCw46BlhM-90nGV1U1VTF79gWhere Wives War Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1KOnzIyfymvWqBRMTta5r0?si=qyrk-b5PShGOY8RUzZ-6YgTCB Mentoring: https://thechristianbae.com/products/where-wives-war-1-1-mentorship-application-requiredJournals: https://thechristianbae.com/collections/journals♡ F O L L O W M Y S O C I A L S ♡Instagram: https://instagram.com/thechristianbae_?utm_medium=copy_linkTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRDTxdR2/Business inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comChristian dating adviceGodly relationshipsbiblical femininityhow to prepare for marriageGodly wife preparationhow to become a wifeChristian woman adviceGod’s timing in relationshipshow to know you’re ready for marriagewaiting on God for a husbandBusiness inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comPO Box 670192Coral Springs, FL 33067
- Our new YouTube series "Why God is not allowing you to date" is helping the single and married baes unlock God's guideline to love, relationships and marriage. Grab your journals and let's get into it!
Where Wives War July 12th: https://admin.shopify.com/store/thechristianbae/products/8320099188897
Masterclass: https://thechristianbae.com/products/becoming-a-woman-god-can-trust-with-marriage-masterclass
If you feel led to sow A Seed:
Cash App: $thechristianbae
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheChristianBae
Zelle/Apple Pay: TheChristianBae@gmail.com
Where Wives War Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCw46BlhM-90nGV1U1VTF79gWhere Wives War Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1KOnzIyfymvWqBRMTta5r0?si=qyrk-b5PShGOY8RUzZ-6YgTCB Mentoring: https://thechristianbae.com/products/where-wives-war-1-1-mentorship-application-required
Journals: https://thechristianbae.com/collections/journals
♡ F O L L O W M Y S O C I A L S ♡
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thechristianbae_?utm_medium=copy_linkTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRDTxdR2/
Business inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.com
Christian dating advice
Godly relationships
biblical femininity
how to prepare for marriage
Godly wife preparation
how to become a wife
Christian woman adviceGod’s timing in relationships
how to know you’re ready for marriage
waiting on God for a husband
Business inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.com
PO Box 670192
Coral Springs, FL 33067
- Our new YouTube series "Why God is not allowing you to date" is helping the single and married baes unlock God's guideline to love, relationships and marriage. Grab your journals and let's get into it!
Where Wives War July 12th: https://admin.shopify.com/store/thechristianbae/products/8320099188897Masterclass: https://thechristianbae.com/products/becoming-a-woman-god-can-trust-with-marriage-masterclassIf you feel led to sow A Seed:Cash App: $thechristianbaePaypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheChristianBaeZelle/Apple Pay: TheChristianBae@gmail.comWhere Wives War Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCw46BlhM-90nGV1U1VTF79gWhere Wives War Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1KOnzIyfymvWqBRMTta5r0?si=qyrk-b5PShGOY8RUzZ-6YgTCB Mentoring: https://thechristianbae.com/products/where-wives-war-1-1-mentorship-application-requiredJournals: https://thechristianbae.com/collections/journals♡ F O L L O W M Y S O C I A L S ♡Instagram: https://instagram.com/thechristianbae_?utm_medium=copy_linkTikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRDTxdR2/Business inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comChristian dating adviceGodly relationshipsbiblical femininityhow to prepare for marriageGodly wife preparationhow to become a wifeChristian woman adviceGod’s timing in relationshipshow to know you’re ready for marriagewaiting on God for a husbandBusiness inquiries: TheChristianBae@gmail.comPO Box 670192Coral Springs, FL 33067
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About The Christian Bae
The podcast where Christ & Culture Connects Instagram: @TheChristianbae_Podcast website
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