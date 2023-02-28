Do you want to quit drinking, but feel scared life would be boring without alcohol?
Have you tried quitting before on your own only to find yourself right back... More
Available Episodes
My Story - Raw & Vulnerable
In this episode I share my story. About half way through I wasn't sure if I was going to publish it. It's pretty raw and vulnerable. I went off topic several times and came back. Forgot some things. Sometimes it felt like it didn't come through the way I wanted it. But I guess that's part of being real.
I feel blessed to be here. All the pain. All of the loss. All of the suffering was worth it. So I can be here to help you. This is my mission and purpose in life. Thank you for being part of it.
The Stop Drinking Coach is a proactive coaching system to help you stop drinking alcohol through a neuroscientific and trauma informed lens. If you're ready to follow a proven system to help you stop and finally step into the next chapter of your life visit www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com, fill out an application and join my private community where you'll get access to a proven system, accountability, community, tools and resources to transform your life.
If you received value from my podcast, please subscribe and leave a 5 star review.
Thank you for listening.
#stopdrinking #quitdrinking #sober #alcoholism #sobercurious
To work with me directly to quit drinking and transform your life, visit: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com and fill out an application for coaching.
Connect with me:
TikTok: @stopdrinkingcoach
Instagram: @thestopdrinkingcoach
Website: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com
Email: [email protected]
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bardia-rezaei5/support
4/13/2023
1:26:10
What Are You Leaving On The Table?
What are you leaving on the table by drinking alcohol? Your potential? Your family? Your Kids? Think of the possibilities if you could untether yourself from alcohol and no longer be mentally obsessed while gaining back 720 - 1500 hours per year. Who could you be? What would you do? What could your life look like? This is what you need to get clear on. The opportunity cost with alcohol is bigger than you can begin to imagine. Are you ready for the best version of yourself?
4/4/2023
52:35
You Are The Mountain - It's Time To Start Climbing
Quitting drinking is a personal journey of mental, emotional and spiritual evolution. YOU are the mountain you are climbing. This is a journey of turning inward and developing the courage to face, work through and overcome the very thing YOU KNOW you are avoiding. This is how you evolve. This is how you heal. This is how you step into the most elite powerful version of yourself.
The Stop Drinking Coach is a proactive coaching system to help you stop drinking alcohol through a neuroscientific and trauma informed lens. If you're ready to follow a proven system to help you stop and finally step into the next chapter of your life visit www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com, fill out an application and join my private community where you'll get access to a proven system, tools and resources to transform your life.
If you received value from my podcast, please subscribe and leave a 5 star review. There are millions of people suffering in silence and your small gesture will help this reach the person who needs it. If you think my podcast would help anyone you know, please share it with them.
Thank you for listening.
#stopdrinking #quitdrinking #sober #alcoholism #sobercurious
To work with me directly to quit drinking and transform your life, visit: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com and fill out an application for coaching.
Connect with me:
TikTok: @stopdrinkingcoach
Instagram: @thestopdrinkingcoach
Website: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com
Email: [email protected]
3/24/2023
35:42
Play The Tape Forward
In this episode I explain the concept of playing the tape forward. It's a powerful strategy that can be applied in the moment when you crave alcohol but also in a broader sense around your relationship with alcohol and ultimately your life here on earth.
The Stop Drinking Coach is a proactive coaching system to help you stop drinking alcohol through a neuroscientific and trauma informed lens. If you're ready to follow a proven system to help you stop and finally step into the next chapter of your life visit www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com, fill out an application and join my private community where you'll get access to a proven system, tools and resources to transform your life.
If you received value from my podcast, please subscribe and leave a 5 star review. There are millions of people suffering in silence and your small gesture will help this reach the person who needs it. If you think my podcast would help anyone you know, please share it with them.
Thank you for listening.
#stopdrinking #quitdrinking #sober #alcoholism #sobercurious
To work with me directly to quit drinking and transform your life, visit: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com and fill out an application for coaching.
Connect with me:
TikTok: @stopdrinkingcoach
Instagram: @thestopdrinkingcoach
Website: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com
Email: [email protected]
3/7/2023
47:44
Drinking Alcohol is Procrastination Against Your Personal Evolution
At a deep level, drinking alcohol represents procrastination against your personal evolution. Alcohol is THE thing that holds you back from mentally, emotionally and spiritually evolving into a higher state of being. One that is more in control, calm, regulated and has a more complete understanding of itself. In order to stop drinking alcohol, you have to develop the courage to being addressing the underlying dysregulation that is driving you to want to drink. This dysregulation exists on 3 planes: Neurochemical (dopamine and gaba imbalance) / psychological - societal conditioning and your own debilitating thought patterns / emotional - low tolerance to stress, nervous system dysregulation and emotional overwhelm. Alcohol is not the problem. The problem is your inability to be honest with yourself about WHY you're using alcohol. Once you develop the courage to be honest with yourself here - that is when you will begin to grow. Overcoming alcohol is your heroes journey and the life that awaits you on the other side is more beautiful than you can begin to imagine.
Are you ready to not only stop drinking, but to evolve into the greatest version of yourself? Visit www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com, fill out an application and join my private community where you'll get access to a proven system, tools and resources to transform your life.
If you received value from my podcast, please subscribe and leave a 5 star review. There are millions of people suffering in silence and your small gesture will help this reach the person who needs it. If you think my podcast would help anyone you know, please share it with them.
Thank you for listening.
#stopdrinking #quitdrinking #sober #alcoholism #sobercurious
To work with me directly to quit drinking and transform your life, visit: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com and fill out an application for coaching.
Connect with me:
TikTok: @stopdrinkingcoach
Instagram: @thestopdrinkingcoach
Website: www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com
Email: [email protected]
Do you want to quit drinking, but feel scared life would be boring without alcohol?
Have you tried quitting before on your own only to find yourself right back at square 1 in the same cycle?
Have you tried AA or therapy, but felt like it didn't resonate?
Maybe you're sober-curious and are interested in exploring what a life without alcohol looks like?
I created this podcast to help you learn how to quit drinking so you can finally step into the next chapter of your life. No fluff. All value. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bardia-rezaei5/support