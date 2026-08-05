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60 episodes
- In this episode I talk about why creating the conditions for sobriety isn't just a "nice to have" - it's a requirement if you want to get to a place where your mind and body stop craving alcohol & you constantly feel like you're missing out.
What's beautiful about NeuroRepatterning and the SDC process it that it provides you a clear, comprehensive step by step path you can follow that help you apply all of the right "inputs" so that your mind, body, spirit, neurochemistry, thoughts feelings & emotions begin to support healing, recovery and growth so it stops feeling your fighting an uphill battle and white-knuckling your way through deprivation and loss.
Visit www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com for 1-1 or group coaching.
- In this podcast I explain why you haven't been able to stop drinking despite your knowledge of alcohol, addiction or trying different programs.
I also help you understand what NeuroRepatterning is, how it works & how it's helping so many people lose the desire to drink while reducing and eliminating cravings all together.
If you aren't updating the brain and nervous system, the pattern stays alive and it's only a matter of time until you go back.
If you want to take advantage of the limited time special offer to join The Stop Drinking Coach Group coaching program for 1 year and get full access to everything, go to www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com. Right now it's only $200/mo for 12 months. This is promotion ends soon.
- In this podcast I talk about the impact that alcohol has on relationships, how drinking degrades them overtime and creates a lack of stability, safety & trust.
If you want to quit drinking using proven Neuroscience go to www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com - it's helped 40 year drinkers that have tried everything find sobriety.
"It's so crazy I have no cravings and have completely lost the desire to drink despite people drinking all around me" - Amanda C.
NeuroRepatterning is the flagship system used inside SDC which helps update your brain and nervous systems response patterns and takes you through a profound journey of healing & personal transformation.
Walking as a Gateway To Sobriety + First Ever Affordable Payment Plan To Join SDC (Limited Time)07/26/2026 | 1h 10 mins.For a limited time (a few days), you can join SDC at a huge discount and a small monthly payment. This is to reward action takes, those who have been sitting on the fence and anyone who hasn't joined because of funds. SDC at this low monthly rate is now accessible to anyone who has a desire to stop drinking. You still get full access to the entire program for a year & NeuroRepatterning + my new NeuroWalks library that I'll be building.
- I invite you to look deeply within yourself and reflect on the stories you tell and how your life might change if you changed them.
The latest science explains addiction not as a disease, but a learning disorder. Addiction is a prediction error in the brain where through repititon, you teach your brain that everytime you feel or desire X it = alcohol. You gain the reward, the brain learns and predicts it the next time around through craving.
You do have a choice. You get to choose and interpret your mind, the sensations that flow through your body and the stories and language models you use to define what's happening.
SDC teaches you how to manage your mind, manage your energy so you can become Sovereign over your life.
If you can't manage your mind or emotions and are run by them and the old patterns you lived out while you were in survival mode, it will feel like you are living behind bars.
Take a walk with me, listen to this podcast and think about what will or wont happen if you don't change.
Lets do this together. www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com
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About The Stop Drinking Coach
The Stop Drinking Coach Podcast is the #1 rated and most listened to recovery podcast on the internet. There’s a reason why. Listen to your first episode to find out. This podcast is for you if you are done fighting alcohol and ready for an approach that actually works without willpower, shame, or outdated recovery models. Created by Bardia Rez, founder of NeuroRepatterning™, this podcast introduces a neuroscience based approach to quitting drinking that works by changing what is happening underneath the behavior. 1-1 & Group coaching available. www.thestopdrinkingcoach.comPodcast website
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