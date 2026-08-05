I invite you to look deeply within yourself and reflect on the stories you tell and how your life might change if you changed them.



The latest science explains addiction not as a disease, but a learning disorder. Addiction is a prediction error in the brain where through repititon, you teach your brain that everytime you feel or desire X it = alcohol. You gain the reward, the brain learns and predicts it the next time around through craving.



You do have a choice. You get to choose and interpret your mind, the sensations that flow through your body and the stories and language models you use to define what's happening.



SDC teaches you how to manage your mind, manage your energy so you can become Sovereign over your life.



If you can't manage your mind or emotions and are run by them and the old patterns you lived out while you were in survival mode, it will feel like you are living behind bars.



Take a walk with me, listen to this podcast and think about what will or wont happen if you don't change.



Lets do this together. www.thestopdrinkingcoach.com