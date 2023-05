Drinking Alcohol is Procrastination Against Your Personal Evolution

At a deep level, drinking alcohol represents procrastination against your personal evolution. Alcohol is THE thing that holds you back from mentally, emotionally and spiritually evolving into a higher state of being. One that is more in control, calm, regulated and has a more complete understanding of itself. In order to stop drinking alcohol, you have to develop the courage to being addressing the underlying dysregulation that is driving you to want to drink. This dysregulation exists on 3 planes: Neurochemical (dopamine and gaba imbalance) / psychological - societal conditioning and your own debilitating thought patterns / emotional - low tolerance to stress, nervous system dysregulation and emotional overwhelm. Alcohol is not the problem. The problem is your inability to be honest with yourself about WHY you're using alcohol. Once you develop the courage to be honest with yourself here - that is when you will begin to grow. Overcoming alcohol is your heroes journey and the life that awaits you on the other side is more beautiful than you can begin to imagine.