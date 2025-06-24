Dr Adeel Khan // Tony Robbins Stem Cell Doctor Reveals All About Aging. How Stem Cells & Gene Therapy Are About to Change the World of Medicine
In this episode, we’re joined by world-renowned regenerative medicine expert Dr. Adeel Khan, whose revolutionary work with stem cells, gene therapy, and anti-aging is transforming the future of health. As the founder of Eterna Health, Dr. Khan works with elite athletes, global celebrities, and everyday individuals to help them heal, thrive, and live longer, healthier lives. Together, we explore how regenerative medicine differs from traditional medicine, and why it’s reshaping everything we thought we knew about aging and chronic disease. We discuss:✨ What regenerative medicine actually is — and how it compares to traditional treatments✨ Why Dr. Khan believes the current medical system needs a complete shift✨ The truth about Botox and the future of skin regeneration✨ How gene therapy and stem cells can extend your healthspan, not just lifespan✨ The biggest misconceptions about anti-aging✨ How accessible this science-backed innovation could become in the next decade✨ If stem cell therapy became affordable for all — how would the world change? This episode is for anyone curious about cutting-edge wellness, longevity, and the science that could help us live and feel better well beyond 100. Connect with Dr Adeel Khan here: https://www.instagram.com/dr.akhan/ *If you love this show don't forget to subscribe and leave a 5 star review and subscribe! Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast We always want to keep the conversation going with you. We want to know how you feel and what you think too! So here are all the ways you can join our community! ▶︎ Subscribe to the fortnightly email: Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast ▶︎ Join us on Instagram: Instagram (@maritza_barone) Instagram (@thingsyoucantunhear) ▶︎ Subscribe to our TYCU YouTube Channel to watch the show and our new LIVE EVENTS Things You Can't Un-Hear by Maritza Barone ▶︎ To start a podcast of your own, connect with us at Guide Your Light Network, visit https://www.guideyourlightnetwork.com/ Or email- [email protected]
BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.