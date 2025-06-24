Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessThings You Can't Un-Hear
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Things You Can't Un-Hear
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Things You Can't Un-Hear

Maritza Barone
BusinessEducation
Things You Can't Un-Hear
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 219
  • Dr Sarah Jane // Merging the Energetic Field with the Human Experience - Founder of Spinal Energetics
    In this powerful episode we’re joined by the brilliant Dr. Sarah Jane Perri — leading holistic chiropractor, founder of Spinal Energetics, and a true visionary when it comes to merging science, energy, and the human experience. Dr. Sarah Jane has developed a healing modality that’s transforming lives around the world. Spinal Energetics blends Eastern philosophy and Western science to interact with the spine, nervous system, and energetic field — awakening the body's natural ability to regulate, release, and heal itself. In this conversation, we go deep on: How energy flows through the body — and how it gets blocked What most of us misunderstand about healing How traditional medicine can sometimes disconnect us from our power What it looks like to heal physically and spiritually Whether you're curious about energy work, exploring holistic healing, or just want to feel more connected to your body and intuition — this episode will shift your perspective. To follow Dr Sarah Jane click here: https://www.instagram.com/drsarahjanechiro // *If you love this show don't forget to subscribe and leave a 5 star review and subscribe! Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast We always want to keep the conversation going with you. We want to know how you feel and what you think too! So here are all the ways you can join our community! ▶︎ Subscribe to the fortnightly email: Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast ▶︎ Join us on Instagram: Instagram (@maritza_barone) Instagram (@thingsyoucantunhear) ▶︎ Subscribe to our TYCU YouTube Channel to watch the show and our new LIVE EVENTS Things You Can't Un-Hear by Maritza Barone ▶︎ To start a podcast of your own, connect with us at Guide Your Light Network, visit https://www.guideyourlightnetwork.com/ Or email- [email protected] BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    40:06
  • Finding That Confidence You've Been Searching For // Maritza Barone
    Lately, a recurring theme has been showing up in my world—and in the lives of so many people I’ve been talking to. It’s this: the lack of confidence to go after what we truly want, or to show up in the world as our fullest selves. Whether it’s speaking up, starting something new, or simply believing we’re worthy of more—it’s something we all bump up against. In this episode, we dive into the thoughts and stories that hold us back, and explore ideas that might just flick a switch in you. Because the truth is—confidence isn’t something you’re born with, it’s something you build. And your voice? It’s more powerful than you realise. // *If you love this show don't forget to subscribe and leave a 5 star review and subscribe! Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast We always want to keep the conversation going with you. We want to know how you feel and what you think too! So here are all the ways you can join our community! ▶︎ Subscribe to the fortnightly email: Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast ▶︎ Join us on Instagram: Instagram (@maritza_barone) Instagram (@thingsyoucantunhear) ▶︎ Subscribe to our TYCU YouTube Channel to watch the show and our new LIVE EVENTS Things You Can't Un-Hear by Maritza Barone ▶︎ To start a podcast of your own, connect with us at Guide Your Light Network, visit https://www.guideyourlightnetwork.com/ Or email- [email protected] BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    6:22
  • Dr Adeel Khan // Tony Robbins Stem Cell Doctor Reveals All About Aging. How Stem Cells & Gene Therapy Are About to Change the World of Medicine
    In this episode, we’re joined by world-renowned regenerative medicine expert Dr. Adeel Khan, whose revolutionary work with stem cells, gene therapy, and anti-aging is transforming the future of health. As the founder of Eterna Health, Dr. Khan works with elite athletes, global celebrities, and everyday individuals to help them heal, thrive, and live longer, healthier lives. Together, we explore how regenerative medicine differs from traditional medicine, and why it’s reshaping everything we thought we knew about aging and chronic disease. We discuss:✨ What regenerative medicine actually is — and how it compares to traditional treatments✨ Why Dr. Khan believes the current medical system needs a complete shift✨ The truth about Botox and the future of skin regeneration✨ How gene therapy and stem cells can extend your healthspan, not just lifespan✨ The biggest misconceptions about anti-aging✨ How accessible this science-backed innovation could become in the next decade✨ If stem cell therapy became affordable for all — how would the world change? This episode is for anyone curious about cutting-edge wellness, longevity, and the science that could help us live and feel better well beyond 100. Connect with Dr Adeel Khan here: https://www.instagram.com/dr.akhan/ *If you love this show don't forget to subscribe and leave a 5 star review and subscribe! Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast We always want to keep the conversation going with you. We want to know how you feel and what you think too! So here are all the ways you can join our community! ▶︎ Subscribe to the fortnightly email: Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast ▶︎ Join us on Instagram: Instagram (@maritza_barone) Instagram (@thingsyoucantunhear) ▶︎ Subscribe to our TYCU YouTube Channel to watch the show and our new LIVE EVENTS Things You Can't Un-Hear by Maritza Barone ▶︎ To start a podcast of your own, connect with us at Guide Your Light Network, visit https://www.guideyourlightnetwork.com/ Or email- [email protected] BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    28:06
  • The Mel Robbins Let Them Theory: The Mindset Shift That Can Set You Free // Maritza Barone TYCU Moments
    The heart of this episode is something that’s really shifted things for many people lately — Mel Robbins’ Let Them Theory. It’s a simple idea: let people do what they do… and protect your peace. A dive into how it can be applied it in real life and why it can be such such a game changer. You’ll also hear some other Things You Can't Un-Hear moments that have stuck with me: A reminder from Gabby Bernstein about the power of fun An insight from David The Medium on how language shapes our lives And a little ask from me to help this show reach more ears and hearts Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube - click the links below. Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast We always want to keep the conversation going with you. We want to know how you feel and what you think too! So here are all the ways you can join our community! ▶︎ Subscribe to the fortnightly email: Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast ▶︎ Join us on Instagram: Instagram (@maritza_barone) Instagram (@thingsyoucantunhear) ▶︎ Subscribe to our TYCU YouTube Channel to watch the show and our new LIVE EVENTS Things You Can't Un-Hear by Maritza Barone ▶︎ To start a podcast of your own, connect with us at Guide Your Light Network, visit https://www.guideyourlightnetwork.com/ Or email- [email protected] BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    12:16
  • David The Medium // Religion and Spirituality. Can They Co-Exist?
    TYCU's most downloaded guest, David The Medium is back. In this powerful live episode recorded at the KAILO Summit, internationally acclaimed clairvoyant David The Medium joins us for a deeply thought-provoking conversation. Together, we explore big questions like: What are we here to do? Can religion and spirituality truly co-exist? And what does it mean to live in full authenticity—even when others may not agree with you? David shares his take on modern spirituality, the language we use to talk about healing and mental health, and how he stays grounded in his truth while navigating public opinion and political conversations. Always a a bold and honest conversation with David! 🎥 WATCH our previous live show on YouTube: https://youtu.be/qOXeKV3cXVY Connect with David here: https://www.instagram.com/davidthemedium // *If you love this show don't forget to subscribe and leave a 5 star review and subscribe! Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast We always want to keep the conversation going with you. We want to know how you feel and what you think too! So here are all the ways you can join our community! ▶︎ Subscribe to the fortnightly email: Things You Can't Un-Hear Podcast | Self Improvement and Wellbeing Podcast ▶︎ Join us on Instagram: Instagram (@maritza_barone) Instagram (@thingsyoucantunhear) ▶︎ Subscribe to our TYCU YouTube Channel to watch the show and our new LIVE EVENTS Things You Can't Un-Hear by Maritza Barone ▶︎ To start a podcast of your own, connect with us at Guide Your Light Network, visit https://www.guideyourlightnetwork.com/ Or email- [email protected] BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FA...See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:25

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Things You Can't Un-Hear

Has there ever been a time where you heard something that you simply could not un-hear... something that sparked you to create positive change in your life? Some people call them "a-ha" moments, where something just clicks and you know the way forward. Those special moments help us to grow without the pain or heartache and this podcast was created to be a place for you to hear a special message that could just change everything.  Welcome to the Things You Can't Un-Hear podcast with your host Maritza Barone. We will introduce you to ideas, concepts and mindsets that will open your mind to a new world of well-being and personal life growth. Through eye opening interviews we elevate those creating positive impact for the collective and share insights that will shift you to become the happiest, healthiest, kindest and most compassionate version of yourself. Connect www.maritzabarone.com & www.guideyourlightnetwork.com  Press play on this podcast if you want to: ▶︎ Find out how to live with purpose ▶︎ Learn new self-development techniques ▶︎ Listen to inspirational thought leaders ▶︎ Be the best version of yourself ▶︎ Find out how to speak and communicate your truth ▶︎ Gain valuable tips your your health, wellness and wellbeing  ▶︎ Be inspired to create your best life ▶︎ Learn from some of the greatest mindset experts and spiritual teachers around the world. --- If you love this show don't forget to subscribe and leave a 5* review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. --- This is a Guide Your Light Network Production | Podcasts with Purpose Website: www.guideyourlightnetwork.com  Email: [email protected] 
Podcast website
BusinessEducationHealth & WellnessReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureAlternative HealthBuddhismNon-ProfitSelf-Improvement

Listen to Things You Can't Un-Hear, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/27/2025 - 10:34:03 AM