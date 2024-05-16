The Balancing Act with Andrew Temte, PhD, CFA

What are the obstacles to building financial literacy in our communities? How do we grow financial literacy skills in our youth? How can families make progress toward improving their financial literacy? To help answer these questions, we have Irma Neal joining us today on The Balancing Act Podcast. Irma is a partner and certified financial coach at Onyx Rising, is the former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, and is the author of Leading in Chaos: Insights to Lead through the Storms. Tune into episode 175 to hear Irma's inspiring story, her career "rocket-booster" moment, and her perspectives on building financial acumen in our population. Learn more about Irma Neal at: https://www.onyx2rise.com/ Learn more about Andrew Temte at: www.andrewtemte.com

Is earning a college degree the only path to a rewarding career? How can we build more pathways into the world of work? Are more diverse apprenticeship models the answer? To help answer these questions, we have Ryan Craig joining us today on The Balancing Act Podcast. Ryan is a managing director at Achieve Partners–an education-focused private equity firm based in NYC. Ryan is also the author of Apprentice Nation: How the “Earn and Learn” Alternative to Higher Education Will Create a Stronger and Fairer America; A New U: Faster + Cheaper Alternatives to College; and College Disrupted. Tune into episode 176 to hear Ryan's story, his career "rocket-booster" moment, and his perspectives on the value of a college degree, apprenticeship models, and alternative pathways into rewarding careers. Learn more about Ryan Craig at: https://www.achievepartners.com/index.html Learn more about Andrew Temte at: www.andrewtemte.com

What does it mean to be a futurist? What is the skill of futures literacy and why does it matter in business? How can we improve the skill of decision-making in working adults? To help answer these questions, we have Donna Dupont joining us today on The Balancing Act Podcast. Donna is the founder and chief strategist at Purple Compass. She is an award-winning designer and futurist with experience in the fields of healthcare, public safety, defense, and security. Tune into episode 177 to hear Donna's story, her career "rocket-booster" moment, and her perspectives on change management, organizational decision-making, and strategic foresight. Learn more about Donna Dupont and Purple Compass at: https://www.purplecompass.ca/ Learn more about Andrew Temte at: www.andrewtemte.com

Why is engaging in constructive conflict so difficult? Why do we avoid saying the things that need to be said? How can we build the skill of courage so we can have more meaningful conversations? To help answer these questions, we have Justin Jones-Fosu joining us today on The Balancing Act Podcast. Justin is the CEO of Work. Meaningful., is a sought-after keynote/business speaker, and is the author of several books: The Inclusive Mindset, Your Why Matters Now, and his latest work is I Respectfully Disagree: How to Have Difficult Conversations in a Divided World. Tune into episode 178 to hear Justin's story, his career "rocket-booster" moment, and his perspectives on courage, constructive conflict, and organizational transparency. Learn more about Justin Jones-Fosu at: https://workmeaningful.com/ Learn more about Andrew Temte at: www.andrewtemte.com

Boys and men are falling behind based on a number of metrics - academic achievement, labor force participation, university attendance, and mental health. How can men's communities like METAL MEN help reverse the trend of "male malaise?" How do we create a "both/and" world where everyone is supported and has an opportunity to thrive? Why is creating a sense of brotherhood and belonging in men so important to our collective future? To help answer these questions, we have Will Henshall joining us today on The Balancing Act Podcast. Will is the CEO of METAL MEN, CEO of Focus At Will Labs, and was the founder and primary songwriter for the UK’s hit soul/pop act LONDONBEAT. Tune into episode 179 to hear Will's story, his career "rocket-booster" moment, and his perspectives on providing boys and men the opportunity to learn, grow, and excel in our communities. Oh, and you'll also hear just a bit on Will's experience with LONDONBEAT! Learn more about Will Henshall and METAL MEN at: https://metal.men/ Learn about Focus@Will at: https://www.focusatwill.com/ Learn more about Andrew Temte at: www.andrewtemte.com

In business, balancing acts are everywhere. The Balancing Act Podcast explores the balancing acts we play each day in our professional lives by amplifying the voices and real life stories of accomplished business leaders we can all learn from. In each episode: * Listen to the origin stories from today’s leaders, * Discover their key moments of career acceleration, * Explore a hot business topic in an authentic, approachable conversation between Andy and his guests, and * Learn about the skills that lead to workplace success. Tune in today to elevate your journey of continuous improvement and lifelong learning. Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, is the former CEO of Kaplan Professional and is the author of Balancing Act: Teach, Coach, Mentor, Inspire, and The Balanced Business: Building Organizational Trust and Accountability through Smooth Workflows. He also hosts The Balancing Act Podcast, and The Saturday Morning Muse. A thought leader on issues related to leadership development, organizational health, continuous improvement, corporate learning, financial acumen, and education, his articles have appeared in a number of media outlets including Chief Executive and Chief Learning Officer. Dr. Temte earned his doctorate in finance from the University of Iowa with a concentration in international finance and investment theory. He holds the CFA designation and has over 15 years of university teaching experience. An accomplished musician and leader of the rock band, The Remainders, he’s proud to announce the release of the band’s first original album, Feel Something New, which is available on all major music streaming platforms. Learn more at www.andrewtemte.com.