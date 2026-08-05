Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF

Vivian is sitting down with Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Michelle M. Smith and breaking down how to protect your money before, during, and after a divorce. From the assets people fight over most, to the red flags that signal financial danger in a relationship, this episode is your guide to navigating a split without losing your shirt (or your sanity).



In this episode, you'll learn:



1. What a divorce financial specialist actually does, including what a typical session looks like and how "high-net-worth" is defined when it comes to dividing assets.



2. The most contested assets and common mistakes people make in divorce, plus the red flags that indicate someone may be in financial danger in their relationship, and misconceptions about why women are more often the ones filing.



3. How to protect yourself financially in a relationship, including what to do before you say "I do," Michelle's honest take on the tradwife and stay-at-home girlfriend trend, and the one piece of divorce advice she thinks is total garbage.



Learn more about Michelle and her work at https://savantwealth.com/



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Got a financial question you want answered in a future episode? Email us at podcast@yourrichbff.com

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