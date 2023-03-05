Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF

Quitting Your Job, the Gender/Racial Pay Gap, and Burnout with The Korean Vegan Joanne Lee Molinaro

On this week's episode of Networth and Chill, I'm sitting down with Joanne Lee Molinaro aka The Korean Vegan. Have you ever considered making a big career change, but the risk just feels too overwhelming? Joanne tells me all about how she took the leap of faith to go from practicing law full time, to creating the content we all know and love. She opens up about the struggles she faced in both her professional life and personal life, and tells me about the steps she took to remove herself from them. I ask Joanne how she knew she made the right decision, and to tell us what's next for The Korean Vegan. Got a financial question you want answered on a future episode? Text me or leave me a voicemail at 908-858-3410. Special thanks to our sponsors: Zocdoc: Use my link and download the Zocdoc app for free. Babbel: Use my link and get an additional 3 months free when you purchase a 2 month subscription.