Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF

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138 episodes
- Should you rent or buy? Turns out the "adult" thing to do isn't always the smart financial move. This week, Vivian sits down with Amanda Pendleton, Home Trends Expert at Zillow, to break down why the old rules of real estate don't apply anymore, and what actually makes sense for your life instead of your parents' life.
In this episode, Vivian and Amanda cover:
1. Why the "buying means you've made it" mindset is so hard to shake, whether Gen-Z's fears about never owning a home are actually justified, and the cities right now where renters come out ahead financially, even over 30 years.
2. The real questions to ask before you ever open a mortgage calculator, whether "throwing money away on rent" is actually true, and the hidden costs, taxes, insurance, maintenance, HOA fees, that blow up most people's math.
3.What to do if you don't have 20% saved, the down payment assistance programs most first-time buyers don't know exist, and the one piece of conventional real estate wisdom Amanda thinks you should ignore.
Keep up with Amanda at https://www.linkedin.com/in/amanda-pendleton-b0b98056/.
Learn more about Zillow’s BuyAbility calculator https://www.zillow.com/homeloans/buyability/ and try out the rent vs buy calculator https://www.zillow.com/rent-vs-buy-calculator.
Find the Zillow Plan tab https://www.zillow.com/plan.
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Got a financial question you want answered in a future episode? Email us at podcast@yourrichbff.com
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- Health insurance denials are out of control, and insurance companies are banking on you just accepting it and paying the bill. This week, Vivian sits down with Zach Veigulis, co-founder and Chief AI Officer at Claimable, to break down the villain origin story of health insurance and exactly how to fight back when your claim gets denied.
In this episode, Vivian and Zach cover:
1. Why claims get denied in the first place, which types of claims get denied at disproportionately high rates, and why you should never just accept a denial and pay the bill.
2. The exact steps to take to appeal a denial (and how fast you need to move), the magic words to use in an appeal letter, how to tell a real coverage denial from a bogus billing error, and what "medically necessary" really means.
3. What to do if you can't afford the bill while your appeal is pending, and the nuclear options, think state insurance commissioners and patient advocates, if you're denied at every level.
Check out Claimable at https://www.getclaimable.com/.
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Got a financial question you want answered in a future episode? Email us at podcast@yourrichbff.com
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- Vivian gets brutally honest about her own biggest financial mistakes; the ones she made before she was Your Rich BFF, when she was just a broke twenty-something figuring out money the hard way. From a credit card mishap that tanked her score by 60 points to the retirement account she funded but never actually invested, this episode is a tour through every money misstep so you don't have to make them yourself.
In this episode, Vivian covers:
1. Why closing your oldest credit card can quietly wreck your score, the difference between "cheap now" and "cheap long term" and why buying stuff to impress people you don't even like never actually pays off.
2. The most common retirement mistake almost everyone makes and how to avoid it. Plus how to track down security deposits (and interest!) landlords conveniently "forget" to return.
3. Why comparing your finances to your friends' is a losing game, how unsupportive friendships can cost you more than money, and why your parents' financial advice might be stuck in an economy that no longer exists.
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- Vivian dives into the "thinness economy" and the surprising ways weight bias can affect your finances, career, and earning potential. From GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy to workplace discrimination, social media beauty standards, and the booming weight loss industry, this episode explores the uncomfortable intersection of money, health, and appearance.
In this episode, you'll learn:
1. How weight bias impacts hiring, salaries, promotions, and long-term wealth, why obesity is a disease rather than a moral failure, and the hidden economic costs of discrimination.
2. The real financial tradeoffs of GLP-1 medications, including who can actually afford them, what insurance does and doesn't cover, and whether these drugs are a financial investment or simply another expensive response to societal pressure.
3. How the "thinness economy" is reshaping entire industries… from grocery stores and restaurants to airlines, fashion, and healthcare, and what these shifts mean for your wallet and the future of consumer spending.
Follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok!
Got a financial question you want answered in a future episode? Email us at podcast@yourrichbff.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Vivian is sitting down with Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Michelle M. Smith and breaking down how to protect your money before, during, and after a divorce. From the assets people fight over most, to the red flags that signal financial danger in a relationship, this episode is your guide to navigating a split without losing your shirt (or your sanity).
In this episode, you'll learn:
1. What a divorce financial specialist actually does, including what a typical session looks like and how "high-net-worth" is defined when it comes to dividing assets.
2. The most contested assets and common mistakes people make in divorce, plus the red flags that indicate someone may be in financial danger in their relationship, and misconceptions about why women are more often the ones filing.
3. How to protect yourself financially in a relationship, including what to do before you say "I do," Michelle's honest take on the tradwife and stay-at-home girlfriend trend, and the one piece of divorce advice she thinks is total garbage.
Learn more about Michelle and her work at https://savantwealth.com/
Follow the podcast on Instagram and TikTok!
Got a financial question you want answered in a future episode? Email us at podcast@yourrichbff.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF
Vivian Tu, aka Your Rich BFF, is getting up close and personal, about the good, bad, and ugly on how money impacts all of our lives. Instead of your traditional boring business podcast, Networth and Chill covers financial topics as they relate to YOUR ACTUAL LIFE, all while feeling like a conversation with your best friend. Each episode breaks down a complicated economic or business concept into easy to understand terms, while tapping experts, professionals, and some of your favorite famous faces to give actionable tips & advice on how to make the most of your money. Grab a drink and get ready to Networth and Chill. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
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