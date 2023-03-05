Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFF

Vivian Tu, aka Your Rich BFF, is getting up close and personal, about the good, bad, and ugly on how money impacts all of our lives. Instead of your traditional... More
Food and Inflation and Health with Nicolas Jammet
On this week's food filled episode of Networth and Chill, I'm sitting down with the CEO of Sweetgreen, Nicolas Jammet. These days it seems like the cost of everything is on the rise, and that includes food. As prices go up, many people turn to cheaper processed foods over the more expensive fresh food options. I want to know what Nic's opinion on the food economy is, as well as how these rising costs and consumer trends have affected his company. Plus, Nic talks about the origin story of Sweetgreen, and new loyalty program perks that can help you save money.
Why I Left Wall Street
Hey there Rich BFFs! On this week's episode of Networth and Chill, I'm going to be answering one of my most frequently asked questions; Why did I leave Wall Street? Wall Street jobs are highly sought after, and despite being grueling work, they can provide massive paydays. So why would anyone want to leave? This week I'll be breaking down my key reasons behind the decision to step away from the career I worked hard to build. Plus I'll be discussing what it was like working on Wall Street, and how my professional and personal life changed after leaving.
Quitting Your Job, the Gender/Racial Pay Gap, and Burnout with The Korean Vegan Joanne Lee Molinaro
On this week's episode of Networth and Chill, I'm sitting down with Joanne Lee Molinaro aka The Korean Vegan. Have you ever considered making a big career change, but the risk just feels too overwhelming? Joanne tells me all about how she took the leap of faith to go from practicing law full time, to creating the content we all know and love. She opens up about the struggles she faced in both her professional life and personal life, and tells me about the steps she took to remove herself from them. I ask Joanne how she knew she made the right decision, and to tell us what's next for The Korean Vegan.
How Taxes Work
It's officially tax season, and on this week's episode of Networth and Chill I'll be teaching you about how taxes work in an easy to understand way. It's a little unconventional, but I hope by the end of this episode you'll have a better understanding of how our tax system works, and you might be a little hungry. Plus I'll be giving you some tried and true tips on how to lower your taxes and make the system work for you!
Budgeting and Lifestyle Inflation with Tinx
On this week's episode of Networth and Chill, I'll be sitting down with the Internet’s big sister, a Forbes Top Creator, and a digital business owner with a cult-following, Christina Najjar, aka Tinx! She got her start online during the COVID pandemic, and since then she has created a massive following. Today we will be discussing how her life has changed, specifically in terms of money and spending. What did her financials look like before fame? How have her spending habits changed? And has her new financial status had an affect on her relationships? Plus Tinx talks about what her proudest financial accomplishment has been.
