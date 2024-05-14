Lunch With Norm - The eCommerce & Amazon FBA Podcast

Your Website Is Costing You Thousands in Sales [Here's How to Fix It] | Matthew Stafford

Your Website Is Costing You Thousands in Sales [Here's How to Fix It]. In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Norm Farrar sits down with Matthew Stafford, the CEO of Build Grow Scale, to uncover the secrets to optimizing your website and skyrocketing sales. Learn actionable, data-driven strategies that top eCommerce brands use to convert visitors into customers. Key topics include: - How to design a website that builds trust and boosts conversions. - Why removing clutter can improve navigation and customer experience. - The surprising power of negative reviews in driving sales. - Secrets to maximizing your revenue per user and average order value. Links Mentioned: Learn More About Build Grow Scale: buildgrowscale.com *All conversations and information exchanged on the Lunch with Norm podcast or interaction on the Lunch with Norm Website is intended for educational and entertainment purposes only. Do not confuse this with advice or direction with your business per se. Always do your own research before following advice from any podcast/website. Amazon's Terms of Service is always changing. Make sure you are following relevant up-to-date information. Timestamps 00:00 Intro 00:06 The Importance of Trust and Navigation 00:20 Maximizing Search and Filters 01:09 Guest Introduction: Matthew Stafford 02:51 Matthew Stafford's Journey 06:07 Optimizing Your Website for Conversions 09:06 Effective Navigation and User Experience 24:08 The Power of Reviews 24:30 Handling Negative Reviews 25:32 The Importance of Interaction 28:13 Giveaway Announcement 29:48 Q4 Sales Strategies 31:36 Gift Cards vs. Discounts 32:32 Key Performance Metrics 40:40 Data-Driven Optimization