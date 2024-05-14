Powered by RND
Lunch With Norm - The eCommerce & Amazon FBA Podcast

Norman Farrar
BusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessMarketing

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • Amazon Search Just Changed Forever... Amazon AI Rules for 2025 | Vanessa Hung
    In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Vanessa Hung breaks down how Amazon’s AI-powered Rufus and Cosmo are changing the game for sellers. She explains how AI is reshaping Amazon search rankings, product listings, and PPC advertising—and why traditional keyword strategies are becoming obsolete. Vanessa dives deep into how AI personalizes search results, how to optimize listings for Amazon’s new algorithm, and the biggest mistakes sellers must avoid to stay competitive. If you’re an Amazon seller, this episode is packed with must-know insights about the future of eCommerce, audience targeting, and AI-driven marketing strategies.  Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/   Thank you to our sponsors! ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TrueOps: Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%. 🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. 🚨 It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse: Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance. 🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. 🚨 Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/ Timestamps 00:00 Introduction 01:13 Guest Introduction: Vanessa 02:52 AI's Role in Amazon's Evolving Landscape 03:34 Understanding Rufus 06:35 The Shift in PPC and Audience Targeting 08:20 Personalized Shopping Experiences with AI 13:16 Optimizing Listings for AI and Rufus 24:45 Future Implications and Strategies for Sellers 30:24 Optimizing Your Amazon Listing 34:30 Introduction to Cosmo Technology 39:52 The Future of AI in Business 46:00 Creating Content with AI Tools 50:53 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
    --------  
    53:16
  • Amazon Ads Are Bleeding Your Profits - Here's What to Do! | Mike Frekey
    In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Mike Frekey joins Norm Farrar to break down the latest Amazon advertising strategies and how sellers can adapt to the platform's changing landscape. 🚨Free PPC audit 🚨 https://igppc.com/services/amazon-ppc-audit/ to any seller with over $10K in monthly ad spend From leveraging brand analytics to mastering PPC and understanding the impact of Amazon's new B2B placement modifiers, Mike shares actionable tips to help you maximize your ad spend while staying ahead of the competition. They also discuss the increasing dominance of ads over organic traffic, the power of keyword research, and strategies for balancing profitability with growth. If you’re serious about scaling your Amazon business in 2025, this is an episode you can’t afford to miss! Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/ Thank you to our sponsors! ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TrueOps: Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%. 🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back.  It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse: Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance. 🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/ Timestamps 00:00 Introduction to Amazon's New Ad Placements 00:15 Current Trends in Sponsored Ads 00:24 The Decline of Organic Rankings 00:28 Winning with Brand Analytics 01:24 Guest Introduction: Mike Freckey 02:50 Deep Dive into Brand Analytics 04:02 Identifying Market Keywords 09:16 Using ChatGPT for Market Analysis 10:10 Interpreting Brand Analytics Data 17:18 Effective Sponsored Ad Strategies 21:43 The Impact of Ad Widgets 26:58 External Traffic and Amazon Attribution 33:10 Conclusion and Contact Information
    --------  
    37:33
  • Amazon Seller’s $19 Million Nightmare | Debi Slaver
    In this episode of Lunch With Norm, Norm Farrar sits down with Deb Slaver to tackle one of the most critical challenges for Amazon sellers: avoiding costly compliance mistakes. Deb shares her insights on sourcing authentic products, navigating intellectual property (IP) pitfalls, and the steps every seller must take to protect their account from suspensions. They discuss real-world horror stories of counterfeit allegations, IP disputes, and packaging errors—and how these common missteps can bankrupt a business. Packed with actionable advice, this episode is a must-watch for anyone serious about staying compliant and thriving on Amazon.   Join the Beard Nation at https://www.facebook.com/groups/lunchwithnorm Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/ Thank you to our sponsors! ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TrueOps: Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%. 🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. 🚨 It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse: Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance. 🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. 🚨 Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/ Timestamps 00:00 The Costly Mistake: A Copyright Catastrophe 00:30 Navigating Amazon's Minefield: Policies and Compliance 01:05 Introducing Our Expert Guest: Deb Slaver 01:41 Sponsor Spotlight: Tracefuse 02:46 Deb Slaver Joins the Conversation 03:56 Ensuring Product Authenticity on Amazon 09:01 Handling Amazon Notifications and Compliance 18:01 Best Practices for Packaging and Record Keeping 25:56 TrueOps Reimbursement Benefits 26:33 Effective Complaint Handling Strategies 27:37 Addressing Customer Complaints 31:08 Understanding IP Protection 32:32 Importance of Patents and Trademarks 35:46 Challenges with IP and Amazon 44:53 Handling IP Complaints 46:58 Final Thoughts and Contact Information ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS 🎉 TrueOps - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm Tracefuse - https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/ AZ Rank - http://www.azrank.com/ Walmart Marketplace - https://marketplace.walmart.com/?utm_campaign=2024-US-MP-GEN-DB-LWN&utm_source=Lunch_With_Norm&utm_medium=Direct_Buy StartUp Club - https://www.startup.club HONU Worldwide - https://www.honuworldwide.com ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ 
    --------  
    51:33
  • Remove Damaging Amazon Reviews Before It's Too Late! [100% Compliant] | Shane Barker
    In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Norm Farrar welcomes Shane Barker, founder of Trace Fuse, to discuss the art and science of managing and removing negative reviews on Amazon. Discover proven strategies to protect your star ratings and sales, while staying compliant with Amazon’s guidelines. Key topics include: - Why negative reviews aren’t always bad—and how to use them to improve your product. - The hidden impact of star rating drops on your BSR and PPC costs. - How to identify and handle non-compliant reviews with expert precision. - Shane’s top tips for maintaining a 4.3+ rating and avoiding sales decline.   Whether you’re a new or seasoned Amazon seller, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you safeguard your reputation, boost conversions, and stay ahead of competitors. 📩 Have a review horror story or a question about removing reviews? Share in the comments below! ✅ Don’t forget to LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more expert advice on eCommerce, branding, and marketing strategies. Join the Beard Nation at https://www.facebook.com/groups/lunchwithnorm Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/ Thank you to our sponsors! ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TrueOps: Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%. 🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. 🚨 It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________ This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse: Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance. 🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. 🚨 Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/ Timestamps 00:00 Introduction to Negative Reviews 00:33 Impact of Negative Reviews on Amazon Sales 01:27 Strategies for Q4 Success 02:11 Challenges in Removing Amazon Reviews 03:52 Understanding Amazon's Review Guidelines 05:37 Dealing with Unfair Reviews 15:12 Tips for Removing Negative Reviews 26:54 Performance-Based Review Removal 27:34 The Amazon Algorithm's Impact on Reviews 28:14 Negative Reviews and Their Consequences 29:22 Strategies for Managing Reviews 32:15 Buy Box Eligibility and Review Management 38:27 The Role of Vine Reviews 40:59 AI and Review Authenticity 42:59 Final Thoughts and Listener Questions
    --------  
    53:33
  • Your Website Is Costing You Thousands in Sales [Here's How to Fix It] | Matthew Stafford
    Your Website Is Costing You Thousands in Sales [Here's How to Fix It]. In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Norm Farrar sits down with Matthew Stafford, the CEO of Build Grow Scale, to uncover the secrets to optimizing your website and skyrocketing sales. Learn actionable, data-driven strategies that top eCommerce brands use to convert visitors into customers. Key topics include: - How to design a website that builds trust and boosts conversions. - Why removing clutter can improve navigation and customer experience. - The surprising power of negative reviews in driving sales. - Secrets to maximizing your revenue per user and average order value. Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/   Links Mentioned: Learn More About Build Grow Scale: buildgrowscale.com This episode is brought to you by TrueOps: Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%. Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm   This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse: Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance. As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/   *All conversations and information exchanged on the Lunch with Norm podcast or interaction on the Lunch with Norm Website is intended for educational and entertainment purposes only. Do not confuse this with advice or direction with your business per se. Always do your own research before following advice from any podcast/website. Amazon's Terms of Service is always changing. Make sure you are following relevant up-to-date information.   Timestamps 00:00 Intro 00:06 The Importance of Trust and Navigation 00:20 Maximizing Search and Filters 01:09 Guest Introduction: Matthew Stafford 02:51 Matthew Stafford's Journey 06:07 Optimizing Your Website for Conversions 09:06 Effective Navigation and User Experience 24:08 The Power of Reviews 24:30 Handling Negative Reviews 25:32 The Importance of Interaction 28:13 Giveaway Announcement 29:48 Q4 Sales Strategies 31:36 Gift Cards vs. Discounts 32:32 Key Performance Metrics 40:40 Data-Driven Optimization
    --------  
    46:33

About Lunch With Norm - The eCommerce & Amazon FBA Podcast

Rise of the Micro-Brands. A live interview hosted by Norman Farrar AKA ”The Beard Guy”. Norm digs into current trends, the latest tips, and advice from experts in the eCommerce, Amazon FBA and online business world. Listeners will walk away with actionable tips that they can apply immediately to their business. Norm and his guests don’t give you get-rich-quick tips, they give sound advice to help you manage and grow your business.
