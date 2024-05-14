Lunch With Norm - The eCommerce & Amazon FBA Podcast

Amazon Search Just Changed Forever... Amazon AI Rules for 2025 | Vanessa Hung
In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Vanessa Hung breaks down how Amazon’s AI-powered Rufus and Cosmo are changing the game for sellers. She explains how AI is reshaping Amazon search rankings, product listings, and PPC advertising—and why traditional keyword strategies are becoming obsolete.
Vanessa dives deep into how AI personalizes search results, how to optimize listings for Amazon’s new algorithm, and the biggest mistakes sellers must avoid to stay competitive. If you’re an Amazon seller, this episode is packed with must-know insights about the future of eCommerce, audience targeting, and AI-driven marketing strategies.
Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/
Thank you to our sponsors! ________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TrueOps:
Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%.
🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. 🚨
It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm
________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse:
Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance.
🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. 🚨
Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction
01:13 Guest Introduction: Vanessa
02:52 AI's Role in Amazon's Evolving Landscape
03:34 Understanding Rufus
06:35 The Shift in PPC and Audience Targeting
08:20 Personalized Shopping Experiences with AI
13:16 Optimizing Listings for AI and Rufus
24:45 Future Implications and Strategies for Sellers
30:24 Optimizing Your Amazon Listing
34:30 Introduction to Cosmo Technology
39:52 The Future of AI in Business
46:00 Creating Content with AI Tools
50:53 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
--------
53:16
Amazon Ads Are Bleeding Your Profits - Here's What to Do! | Mike Frekey
In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Mike Frekey joins Norm Farrar to break down the latest Amazon advertising strategies and how sellers can adapt to the platform's changing landscape.
🚨Free PPC audit 🚨 https://igppc.com/services/amazon-ppc-audit/ to any seller with over $10K in monthly ad spend
From leveraging brand analytics to mastering PPC and understanding the impact of Amazon's new B2B placement modifiers, Mike shares actionable tips to help you maximize your ad spend while staying ahead of the competition. They also discuss the increasing dominance of ads over organic traffic, the power of keyword research, and strategies for balancing profitability with growth. If you’re serious about scaling your Amazon business in 2025, this is an episode you can’t afford to miss!
Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/
Thank you to our sponsors! ________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TrueOps:
Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%.
🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back.
It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse:
Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance.
🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE.
Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction to Amazon's New Ad Placements
00:15 Current Trends in Sponsored Ads
00:24 The Decline of Organic Rankings
00:28 Winning with Brand Analytics
01:24 Guest Introduction: Mike Freckey
02:50 Deep Dive into Brand Analytics
04:02 Identifying Market Keywords
09:16 Using ChatGPT for Market Analysis
10:10 Interpreting Brand Analytics Data
17:18 Effective Sponsored Ad Strategies
21:43 The Impact of Ad Widgets
26:58 External Traffic and Amazon Attribution
33:10 Conclusion and Contact Information
--------
37:33
Amazon Seller’s $19 Million Nightmare | Debi Slaver
In this episode of Lunch With Norm, Norm Farrar sits down with Deb Slaver to tackle one of the most critical challenges for Amazon sellers: avoiding costly compliance mistakes. Deb shares her insights on sourcing authentic products, navigating intellectual property (IP) pitfalls, and the steps every seller must take to protect their account from suspensions.
They discuss real-world horror stories of counterfeit allegations, IP disputes, and packaging errors—and how these common missteps can bankrupt a business. Packed with actionable advice, this episode is a must-watch for anyone serious about staying compliant and thriving on Amazon.
Join the Beard Nation at https://www.facebook.com/groups/lunchwithnorm
Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/ Thank you to our sponsors!
________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TrueOps:
Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table!
TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%.
🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. 🚨
It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse:
Struggling with negative Amazon reviews?
TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance.
🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. 🚨 Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/
Timestamps
00:00 The Costly Mistake: A Copyright Catastrophe
00:30 Navigating Amazon's Minefield: Policies and Compliance
01:05 Introducing Our Expert Guest: Deb Slaver
01:41 Sponsor Spotlight: Tracefuse
02:46 Deb Slaver Joins the Conversation
03:56 Ensuring Product Authenticity on Amazon
09:01 Handling Amazon Notifications and Compliance
18:01 Best Practices for Packaging and Record Keeping
25:56 TrueOps Reimbursement Benefits
26:33 Effective Complaint Handling Strategies
27:37 Addressing Customer Complaints
31:08 Understanding IP Protection
32:32 Importance of Patents and Trademarks
35:46 Challenges with IP and Amazon
44:53 Handling IP Complaints
46:58 Final Thoughts and Contact Information
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS 🎉
TrueOps - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm
Tracefuse - https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/ AZ Rank - http://www.azrank.com/
Walmart Marketplace - https://marketplace.walmart.com/?utm_campaign=2024-US-MP-GEN-DB-LWN&utm_source=Lunch_With_Norm&utm_medium=Direct_Buy
StartUp Club - https://www.startup.club
HONU Worldwide - https://www.honuworldwide.com ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
--------
51:33
Remove Damaging Amazon Reviews Before It's Too Late! [100% Compliant] | Shane Barker
In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Norm Farrar welcomes Shane Barker, founder of Trace Fuse, to discuss the art and science of managing and removing negative reviews on Amazon. Discover proven strategies to protect your star ratings and sales, while staying compliant with Amazon’s guidelines.
Key topics include:
- Why negative reviews aren’t always bad—and how to use them to improve your product.
- The hidden impact of star rating drops on your BSR and PPC costs.
- How to identify and handle non-compliant reviews with expert precision.
- Shane’s top tips for maintaining a 4.3+ rating and avoiding sales decline.
Whether you’re a new or seasoned Amazon seller, this episode is packed with actionable insights to help you safeguard your reputation, boost conversions, and stay ahead of competitors.
📩 Have a review horror story or a question about removing reviews? Share in the comments below!
✅ Don’t forget to LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more expert advice on eCommerce, branding, and marketing strategies.
Join the Beard Nation at https://www.facebook.com/groups/lunchwithnorm
Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/
Thank you to our sponsors!
________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TrueOps:
Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%.
🚨 Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back. 🚨 It takes just three minutes to sign up.
Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm ________________________________________________________
This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse:
Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service. With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance.
🚨 As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE. 🚨
Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction to Negative Reviews
00:33 Impact of Negative Reviews on Amazon Sales
01:27 Strategies for Q4 Success
02:11 Challenges in Removing Amazon Reviews
03:52 Understanding Amazon's Review Guidelines
05:37 Dealing with Unfair Reviews
15:12 Tips for Removing Negative Reviews
26:54 Performance-Based Review Removal
27:34 The Amazon Algorithm's Impact on Reviews
28:14 Negative Reviews and Their Consequences
29:22 Strategies for Managing Reviews
32:15 Buy Box Eligibility and Review Management
38:27 The Role of Vine Reviews
40:59 AI and Review Authenticity
42:59 Final Thoughts and Listener Questions
--------
53:33
Your Website Is Costing You Thousands in Sales [Here's How to Fix It] | Matthew Stafford
Your Website Is Costing You Thousands in Sales [Here's How to Fix It].
In this episode of Lunch with Norm, Norm Farrar sits down with Matthew Stafford, the CEO of Build Grow Scale, to uncover the secrets to optimizing your website and skyrocketing sales. Learn actionable, data-driven strategies that top eCommerce brands use to convert visitors into customers.
Key topics include:
- How to design a website that builds trust and boosts conversions.
- Why removing clutter can improve navigation and customer experience.
- The surprising power of negative reviews in driving sales.
- Secrets to maximizing your revenue per user and average order value.
Sign up for our Newsletter - https://lunchwithnorm.beehiiv.com/
Links Mentioned: Learn More About Build Grow Scale: buildgrowscale.com
This episode is brought to you by TrueOps:
Amazon sellers, stop leaving money on the table! TrueOps helps you reclaim every cent you’re owed with cutting-edge tech and just a 10% commission—way less than the industry standard of 25%.
Your first $1,000 in reimbursements is free, and if Amazon reverses a claim, TrueOps credits your fees back.
It takes just three minutes to sign up. Start reclaiming what’s yours today - https://app.trueops.com/sign-up?via=norm
This episode is brought to you by TraceFuse:
Struggling with negative Amazon reviews? TraceFuse removes non-compliant reviews 100% within Amazon’s Terms of Service.
With 11,000+ reviews removed for 400+ brands, TraceFuse delivers results—and you only pay for what we remove. No contracts, no monthly fees, just performance.
As a Lunch With Norm listener, your first two removals are FREE.
Clean up your reviews today at https://tracefuse.ai/lunchwithnorm-newsletter/
*All conversations and information exchanged on the Lunch with Norm podcast or interaction on the Lunch with Norm Website is intended for educational and entertainment purposes only. Do not confuse this with advice or direction with your business per se. Always do your own research before following advice from any podcast/website. Amazon's Terms of Service is always changing. Make sure you are following relevant up-to-date information.
Timestamps
00:00 Intro
00:06 The Importance of Trust and Navigation
00:20 Maximizing Search and Filters
01:09 Guest Introduction: Matthew Stafford
02:51 Matthew Stafford's Journey
06:07 Optimizing Your Website for Conversions
09:06 Effective Navigation and User Experience
24:08 The Power of Reviews
24:30 Handling Negative Reviews
25:32 The Importance of Interaction
28:13 Giveaway Announcement
29:48 Q4 Sales Strategies
31:36 Gift Cards vs. Discounts
32:32 Key Performance Metrics
40:40 Data-Driven Optimization
About Lunch With Norm - The eCommerce & Amazon FBA Podcast
Rise of the Micro-Brands.
A live interview hosted by Norman Farrar AKA ”The Beard Guy”. Norm digs into current trends, the latest tips, and advice from experts in the eCommerce, Amazon FBA and online business world.
Listeners will walk away with actionable tips that they can apply immediately to their business. Norm and his guests don’t give you get-rich-quick tips, they give sound advice to help you manage and grow your business.