Beyond The Prompt - How to use AI in your company

Podcast Beyond The Prompt - How to use AI in your company
Jeremy Utley & Henrik Werdelin
Beyond the Prompt dives deep into the world of AI and its expanding impact on business and daily work. Hosted by Jeremy Utley of Stanford's d.school, alongside ...
BusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessManagementEducationTutorials

  • How Blair Vermette Went from AI Skeptic to a Pioneer of Viral AI Videos
    In this episode, Blair Vermette, founder of Rabbit Hole, shares his remarkable journey from traditional television production to the forefront of AI-powered creativity. Initially sceptical - frustrated, even - by AI’s impact on creative industries, Blair found himself at a crossroads. Instead of resisting, he leaned in, exploring AI’s potential and ultimately redefining what was possible in storytelling.Blair walks us through the creation of his viral Adidas spec ad, Floral, the project that propelled him into the AI spotlight and reshaped his career. He discusses the challenges of scaling Rabbit Hole, the unpredictability of AI-generated content, and how his background in editing and directing gave him a unique edge in the space.A natural storyteller, Blair introduces his philosophy of “breaking the spine”-thinking conventional story structures to craft unexpected, engaging narratives. He also shares insights on curation vs. creation, the role of human instinct in working with AI, and the future of creativity in an era where technology is rapidly changing the game.Key Takeaways:Curation is as Vital as Creation – AI doesn’t replace creativity; it enhances it. Blair emphasizes that knowing how to curate and refine AI-generated content is just as important as generating it.Spec Ads Can Open Doors – Blair’s Adidas Floral campaign proved that self-initiated projects can be career-defining, attracting industry attention and unlocking new opportunities.Instinct and Storytelling Still Matter – While AI can generate stunning visuals, human intuition, taste, and storytelling structure remain irreplaceable in making content truly compelling.Adapting to AI is Crucial for Creatives – AI is reshaping creative industries, and those who embrace experimentation and evolve their skill sets will be best positioned for success.Breaking the Spine Unlocks Originality – Blair challenges traditional storytelling structures by disrupting linear narratives, starting in unexpected places, and reshaping story arcs to keep audiences engaged.Adidas Spec Ad: BlairVermette/AdidasAdBlair's Instagram: Blair Vermette (@_blairvermette) • Rabbithole: RABBITHOLE | creative studioLinkedIn: (10) Blair Vermette | LinkedIn00:00 Introduction to Blair and Rabbit Hole00:25 Blair's Journey into Generative AI01:53 The Impact of Generative AI on Creativity04:35 Creating 'My Name is Gary'07:51 The Cost and Constraints of Traditional Animation14:38 The Making of the Adidas Spec Ad19:02 The Viral Success and Its Aftermath24:08 Scaling Up to Meet Demand27:20 The Dilemma of Building a Team 28:55 The Importance of Instinct and Originality29:48 Professionalism in Creative Work30:16 Leveraging AI in Storytelling34:50 The Value of Obsession and Specificity36:02 Entrepreneurial Ideas for Creative Growth44:02 Breaking the Story Spine48:18 Navigating the AI Transition50:58 Final Reflections and Encouragement📜 Read the transcript for this episode: Transcript of How Blair Vermette Went from AI Skeptic to a Pioneer of Viral AI Videos | For more prompts, tips, and AI tools. Check out our website: https://www.beyondtheprompt.ai/ or follow Jeremy or Henrik on Linkedin:Henrik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/werdelinJeremy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyutley Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.
  • BONUS EPISODE: Boris Eldagsen: Why AI-Generated Images Aren’t Photography
    Berlin-based artist Boris Eldagsen made headlines when he won—then refused—the Sony World Photography Awards after revealing that his winning image was AI-generated. In this special episode of Beyond the Prompt, Eldagsen takes us through his transition from traditional photography to what he calls promptography—a new category for AI-generated images.He explores the fundamental differences between photography and AI-generated art, why clear definitions matter in creative competitions, and how AI unlocks new dimensions of artistic freedom. The conversation dives deep into the philosophical and technical aspects of AI-generated images, the role of surprise in the creative process, and what the future holds for photography in the age of AI.If you've ever wondered where art and AI collide—or how to embrace the unexpected in your creative work—this episode is for you.Key Takeaways:AI expands artistic freedom, not replaces artists – AI removes physical limitations, allowing artists to create purely from imagination. But vision, composition, and storytelling remain essential—great art is still shaped by human experience.Surprise fuels creativity – Whether capturing an unexpected moment in street photography or experimenting with AI-generated images, Boris believes that embracing the unpredictable is key to artistic innovation.AI isn’t photography—it needs its own category – Boris argues that AI-generated images aren’t made with light and shouldn’t compete in photography contests. Instead, he calls for a new category—promptography—to recognize AI’s distinct creative process.Website: boris eldagsen | photo & video art berlinInstagram: Photomedia & AI Artist (@boriseldagsen)00:00 Introduction to the Special Episode00:41 Meet Boris Eldagsen: The AI Photographer01:07 The Sony World Photography Awards Controversy05:20 Defining Photography in the Age of AI07:39 The Art of Promptography12:10 Boris's Creative Process and Workflow19:30 The Future of Photography and AI30:53 Tips for Aspiring Promptographers38:51 Exploring AI Tools and Techniques41:29 Conclusion and Reflections📜 Read the transcript for this episode: Transcript of BONUS EPISODE: Boris Eldagsen: Why AI-Generated Images Aren’t Photography | For more prompts, tips, and AI tools. Check out our website: https://www.beyondtheprompt.ai/ or follow Jeremy or Henrik on Linkedin:Henrik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/werdelinJeremy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyutley Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.
  • Future-Proofing Your Career and Income in the Age of AI with Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek
    AI is transforming careers, personal branding, and financial planning - so how can you stay ahead? Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and host of Your AI Roadmap, shares strategies from her new book to help future-proof your career and income.She breaks down how to build a strong personal brand, expand your network, and stay financially secure in an AI-driven world. We also explore AI’s impact on job searches, gender bias, and the balance between automation and authenticity.Whether you want to pivot into AI, strengthen your career, or make smarter financial moves, this episode offers valuable, actionable strategies to help you navigate the future.Key Takeaways:Optimize for AI Search – Treat your online presence like SEO for AI. Ensure your LinkedIn and personal website include the right keywords so AI-driven tools and recruiters can easily find you.Networking Drives Career Growth – 70% of jobs come from introductions. Being proactive, following up, and offering value in professional relationships is key to unlocking new opportunities.Financial Preparedness is a Career Advantage – Many high earners still live paycheck to paycheck. Building an emergency fund of 6–12 months helps navigate layoffs and career shifts with confidence.AI Can Enhance, but Authenticity Wins – AI-generated headshots and tools can refine your brand, but people connect with realness. Finding a balance between AI optimization and human authenticity is essential.Joan's HBR article: Voice Recognition Still Has Significant Race and Gender BiasesJoan's LinkedIn: (23) Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek | LinkedInJoan's Website: Dr. Joan Palmiter BajorekYour AI Roadmap: Your AI Roadmap00:00 Introduction and Background00:22 The AI Roadmap Book01:54 Key Actions to Future-Proof Your Career03:01 Building an Emergency Fund05:44 Leveraging AI for Financial Planning07:36 Networking Strategies10:59 Personal Branding with AI14:11 The Human Element in AI19:51 Effective AI Prompting Techniques20:29 AI's Influence on Job Matching22:21 Using AI for Personal and Professional Tasks22:59 Choosing the Right AI Tool25:08 The Future of AI and Human Collaboration26:16 Balancing Career, Money, and Joy28:00 Gender Bias in AI32:30 Conclusion and Final Thoughts📜 Read the transcript for this episode: Transcript of Future-Proofing Your Career and Income in the Age of AI with Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek For more prompts, tips, and AI tools. Check out our website: https://www.beyondtheprompt.ai/ or follow Jeremy or Henrik on Linkedin:Henrik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/werdelinJeremy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyutley Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.
  • How to build a business with AI? Founder of Audos - Nicholas Thorne on the New Rules for Entrepreneurship
    In this episode, Nicholas Thorne, co-founder of Audos, shares his mission to empower one million entrepreneurs to create AI-enabled million-dollar businesses. From his beginnings on Wall Street to co-founding Audos with Henrik Werdelin, Nicholas delves into how AI is revolutionizing entrepreneurship. He explains the concept of the "Donkey Corn"—a sustainable, AI-powered business model - and offers frameworks like the Five P’s for identifying customer needs and market opportunities.Nicholas discusses the transformative potential of relationship capital, the importance of aligning personal passion with entrepreneurial ventures, and why the AI-driven future makes entrepreneurship a necessity, not just an option. The conversation also touches on practical strategies for starting and scaling a business, the evolving role of AI in shaping customer relationships, and the power of authenticity in the age of generative AI.This episode is packed with actionable insights and inspiration for anyone looking to harness AI to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality.Key Takeaways:AI Makes Entrepreneurship Essential – Nicholas highlights how AI-driven job displacement is reshaping traditional career paths, making entrepreneurship a necessary and forward-thinking choice.The ‘Donkey Corn’ Model – Learn about this innovative, sustainable business model powered by AI that helps entrepreneurs scale effectively.Relationship Capital is Key – Authentic connections and leveraging networks are fundamental to building successful ventures and understanding customer needs.The Five P’s Framework – A simple but powerful tool for identifying market opportunities by focusing on customer pain points and aligning them with viable solutions.Start Small, Scale Strategically – Nicholas emphasizes the value of beginning with manageable AI applications and iterating over time to create big, scalable impact.Audos Instagram: Direct • Instagram Audos Website: Audos - Co Pilot for EntrepreneursAudos Mail:  [email protected] Mate: Mate.Audos00:00 Meet Nicholas Thorne: Co-Founder of Audos01:06 The Mission of Audos: Empowering Entrepreneurs in an AI-Driven World02:21 The Future of Work: Why AI Is Essential for Entrepreneurs05:09 Real-Life Success Stories: The Donkey Corns Explained09:40 The PreHype Journey: Building Entrepreneurial Expertise22:24 The 5P Framework: Identifying Your Ideal Customer31:56 Visceral Language and AI: The Power of Words in Business33:05 AI’s Role in Business: Consolidating and Simplifying Language34:14 Problem Reframing: How AI Assists in Tackling Big Challenges36:27 Generative AI in Action: Early Experiments and Insights40:48 The Inkling Slot Machine: Sparking Innovation with AI45:12 Authenticity in AI-Driven Businesses: Why It’s Crucial56:38 Final Reflections and Actionable Insights📜 Read the transcript for this episode:Transcript of How to build a business with AI? Founder of Audos - Nicholas Thorne on the New Rules for Entrepreneurship | For more prompts, tips, and AI tools. Check out our website: https://www.beyondtheprompt.ai/ or follow Jeremy or Henrik on Linkedin:Henrik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/werdelinJeremy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyutley Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.
  • Why your organization needs to embrace AI—Or get left behind, with Brad Anderson
    In this episode, Brad Anderson, President of the Product Group at Qualtrics and former Microsoft executive, explores the transformative power of AI in reshaping businesses. Drawing from his time working with Satya Nadella, Brad reflects on Microsoft’s cultural shift from a 'know-it-all' to a 'learn-it-all' mentality and how curiosity and customer focus drive innovation.Brad shares how Qualtrics has evolved beyond surveys, using AI to analyze unstructured feedback and enhance customer and employee experiences. He highlights the importance of embedding AI into daily operations, fostering a culture of experimentation, and upskilling teams.With engaging stories, Brad discusses how hackathons and AI summits at Qualtrics inspire innovation and predicts that organizations embracing AI will outpace those that resist. Packed with insights, this episode is a must-listen for leaders navigating AI adoption and business transformation.Key Takeaways:Learn-it-all beats know-it-all – Brad Anderson highlights how adopting a learn-it-all mindset, inspired by Satya Nadella, drives cultural and organizational transformation.AI adoption starts with action – Every individual in a company must engage with AI daily to foster understanding and integration.Innovation requires safe spaces – Creating environments for AI experimentation, such as hackathons and playgrounds, is essential for encouraging adoption and upskilling teams.You get what you measure – Brad emphasizes the importance of tracking AI engagement metrics to identify areas for improvement and sustain momentum.AI will redefine organizations – From generative AI to synthetic data, Brad explores how AI fundamentally transforms how businesses operate and serve their customers.Qualtrics' website: Qualtrics XM: The Leading Experience Management SoftwareClaude.ai: ClaudeNotebookLM: Google NotebookLM | Note Taking & Research Assistant Powered by AIChatGPT: ChatGPT00:00 Introduction to Qualtrics and Brad Anderson00:21 From Surveys to AI: The Evolution of Qualtrics01:41 Lessons from Satya Nadella03:48 Building a Customer-Centric Culture06:51 Adopting AI in Business13:29 Upskilling for AI Integration22:15 Organizing for Innovation27:13 AI Summits and Hackathons at Qualtrics36:42 ChatGPT Obsession37:19 Notebook LM and Team Alignment38:57 Innovation and Unexpected Wins40:42 Using AI in Negotiations44:18 The Future of AI and Large Language Models45:25 Driving AI Adoption48:47 The Rapid Growth ofAI56:42 AI-Powered Surveys at Qualtrics01:01:13 Generative AI and Feedback Mechanisms01:05:54 Wrap-Up and Key Takeaways📜 Read the transcript for this episode: Transcript of Why your organization needs to embrace AI—Or get left behind, with Brad Anderson | For more prompts, tips, and AI tools. Check out our website: https://www.beyondtheprompt.ai/ or follow Jeremy or Henrik on Linkedin:Henrik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/werdelinJeremy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyutley Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.
About Beyond The Prompt - How to use AI in your company

Beyond the Prompt dives deep into the world of AI and its expanding impact on business and daily work. Hosted by Jeremy Utley of Stanford's d.school, alongside Henrik Werdelin, an entrepreneur known for starting BarkBox, prehype and other startups, each episode features conversations with innovators and leaders to uncover pragmatic stories of how organizations leverage AI to accelerate success. Learn creative strategies and actionable tactics you can apply right away as AI capabilities advance exponentially.
