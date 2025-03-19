Beyond The Prompt - How to use AI in your company

How to build a business with AI? Founder of Audos - Nicholas Thorne on the New Rules for Entrepreneurship
In this episode, Nicholas Thorne, co-founder of Audos, shares his mission to empower one million entrepreneurs to create AI-enabled million-dollar businesses. From his beginnings on Wall Street to co-founding Audos with Henrik Werdelin, Nicholas delves into how AI is revolutionizing entrepreneurship. He explains the concept of the "Donkey Corn"—a sustainable, AI-powered business model - and offers frameworks like the Five P’s for identifying customer needs and market opportunities.Nicholas discusses the transformative potential of relationship capital, the importance of aligning personal passion with entrepreneurial ventures, and why the AI-driven future makes entrepreneurship a necessity, not just an option. The conversation also touches on practical strategies for starting and scaling a business, the evolving role of AI in shaping customer relationships, and the power of authenticity in the age of generative AI.This episode is packed with actionable insights and inspiration for anyone looking to harness AI to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality.Key Takeaways:AI Makes Entrepreneurship Essential – Nicholas highlights how AI-driven job displacement is reshaping traditional career paths, making entrepreneurship a necessary and forward-thinking choice.The ‘Donkey Corn’ Model – Learn about this innovative, sustainable business model powered by AI that helps entrepreneurs scale effectively.Relationship Capital is Key – Authentic connections and leveraging networks are fundamental to building successful ventures and understanding customer needs.The Five P’s Framework – A simple but powerful tool for identifying market opportunities by focusing on customer pain points and aligning them with viable solutions.Start Small, Scale Strategically – Nicholas emphasizes the value of beginning with manageable AI applications and iterating over time to create big, scalable impact.Audos Instagram: Direct • Instagram Audos Website: Audos - Co Pilot for EntrepreneursAudos Mail: [email protected]
Mate: Mate.Audos00:00 Meet Nicholas Thorne: Co-Founder of Audos01:06 The Mission of Audos: Empowering Entrepreneurs in an AI-Driven World02:21 The Future of Work: Why AI Is Essential for Entrepreneurs05:09 Real-Life Success Stories: The Donkey Corns Explained09:40 The PreHype Journey: Building Entrepreneurial Expertise22:24 The 5P Framework: Identifying Your Ideal Customer31:56 Visceral Language and AI: The Power of Words in Business33:05 AI’s Role in Business: Consolidating and Simplifying Language34:14 Problem Reframing: How AI Assists in Tackling Big Challenges36:27 Generative AI in Action: Early Experiments and Insights40:48 The Inkling Slot Machine: Sparking Innovation with AI45:12 Authenticity in AI-Driven Businesses: Why It’s Crucial56:38 Final Reflections and Actionable Insights📜 Read the transcript for this episode:Transcript of How to build a business with AI? Founder of Audos - Nicholas Thorne on the New Rules for Entrepreneurship |
Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.