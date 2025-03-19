Beyond The Prompt - How to use AI in your company

Future-Proofing Your Career and Income in the Age of AI with Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek

AI is transforming careers, personal branding, and financial planning - so how can you stay ahead? Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek, entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and host of Your AI Roadmap, shares strategies from her new book to help future-proof your career and income.She breaks down how to build a strong personal brand, expand your network, and stay financially secure in an AI-driven world. We also explore AI’s impact on job searches, gender bias, and the balance between automation and authenticity.Whether you want to pivot into AI, strengthen your career, or make smarter financial moves, this episode offers valuable, actionable strategies to help you navigate the future.Key Takeaways:Optimize for AI Search – Treat your online presence like SEO for AI. Ensure your LinkedIn and personal website include the right keywords so AI-driven tools and recruiters can easily find you.Networking Drives Career Growth – 70% of jobs come from introductions. Being proactive, following up, and offering value in professional relationships is key to unlocking new opportunities.Financial Preparedness is a Career Advantage – Many high earners still live paycheck to paycheck. Building an emergency fund of 6–12 months helps navigate layoffs and career shifts with confidence.AI Can Enhance, but Authenticity Wins – AI-generated headshots and tools can refine your brand, but people connect with realness. Finding a balance between AI optimization and human authenticity is essential.Joan's HBR article: Voice Recognition Still Has Significant Race and Gender BiasesJoan's LinkedIn: (23) Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek | LinkedInJoan's Website: Dr. Joan Palmiter BajorekYour AI Roadmap: Your AI Roadmap00:00 Introduction and Background00:22 The AI Roadmap Book01:54 Key Actions to Future-Proof Your Career03:01 Building an Emergency Fund05:44 Leveraging AI for Financial Planning07:36 Networking Strategies10:59 Personal Branding with AI14:11 The Human Element in AI19:51 Effective AI Prompting Techniques20:29 AI's Influence on Job Matching22:21 Using AI for Personal and Professional Tasks22:59 Choosing the Right AI Tool25:08 The Future of AI and Human Collaboration26:16 Balancing Career, Money, and Joy28:00 Gender Bias in AI32:30 Conclusion and Final Thoughts📜 Read the transcript for this episode: Transcript of Future-Proofing Your Career and Income in the Age of AI with Dr. Joan Palmiter Bajorek For more prompts, tips, and AI tools. Check out our website: https://www.beyondtheprompt.ai/ or follow Jeremy or Henrik on Linkedin:Henrik: https://www.linkedin.com/in/werdelinJeremy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremyutley Show edited by Emma Cecilie Jensen.