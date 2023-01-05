The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

The Twenty Minute VC (20VC) interviews the world's greatest venture capitalists with prior guests including Sequoia's Doug Leone and Benchmark's Bill Gurley. On... More
20VC: The OpenAI Memo: Why Invest? Is it too Late to Catch OpenAI? Are OpenAI's Models Truly Defensible? Does the Value in AI Accrue to Incumbemts or Startups - Application Layer/Infrastructure? What Happens with Regulation? with Vince Hankes @ Thrive
Vince Hankes is a Partner @ Thrive Capital where he has led the firm’s investments in OpenAI, Melio, and Airplane.dev. He currently sits on the board of Airtable, Benchling, Lattice, and Melio. Prior to joining Thrive, Vince was an investor at Tiger Global where he learned the craft of venture from the legend that is Lee Fixel. In Today's Episode with Vince Hankes We Discuss: 1. From Tiger Global to Partner @ Thrive Capital: How Vince made his way into the world of investing with Tiger Global? What are 1-2 of his biggest takeaways from working alongside the legendary Lee Fixel? Why did Vince make the move from Tiger to Thrive? How do the two firms differ? 2. The OpenAI Investment: The Memo: How did the OpenAI deal come to be? What were the round dynamics? Market Evaluation: How did Vince and the team analyze the market top down? Competition: Who did Vince identify as the core competitors to OpenAI? Defensibility: How did Vince think through the long-term defensibility of OpenAI's model? Does Vince believe these models will become commoditised? Price: How did Vince and the team get comfortable with the $29BN price? 3. AI: Hype or Generational Defining Transformation: Trend or Transformation: Why does Vince believe AI will be the defining technology of our generation? Startup vs Incumbent: Does Vince think the value will accrue to the incumbent or the startup? Open or Closed: Does Vince think we will operate in a closed (one model rules them all) environment or an open-source environment with many models? AI Talent: Where does Vince think the majority of the best AI talent will concentrate? Speed: Why would Vince be scared if he were a startup today looking at the incumbents? 4. The Changing Investor: Lessons from Good and Bad: How has Vince changed most significantly as an investor over time? What has been his single biggest investing mistake? How did he learn from it? What has been his biggest investing success? How did that change his mindset? What has Thrive done in their org structure to allow them to make bets very few other firms can do?
5/3/2023
50:22
20VC: First Republic; Management Responsibility or Result of Contagion in the System, The Future of Regional Banks, Will Interest Rates Go Higher | Net Zero, Where Are We? The Best and the Worst Actors with Mark Carney, Former Governor of The Bank of Engl
Mark Carney is the Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing @ Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world's leading asset managers with over $800BN in AUM. Mark is also United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. He has also served as Finance Advisor to the British Prime Minister. In addition to this, Mark is on the board of Stripe, PIMCO and The World Economic Forum. In a previous life, Mark spent over a decade as a Central Banker, most recently as Governor of The Bank of England and before that as Governor of The Bank of Canada. In Today's Episode with Mark Carney We Discuss: 1. Is The Banking Crisis Over? What Happened? Why does Mark not believe we are in a banking crisis? Why does he not believe the banking turmoil is over? Was SVB the fault of regulatory mistakes or management mistakes? Is FRB a damaged asset in it's own right or the result of contagion within the banking ecosystem? 2. The Impact of the Banking Turmoil: What Happens Now? What does Mark believe is the future of regional banks? Why does Mark believe we will see massive consolidation in banks coming soon? Should the Fed be guaranteeing all deposits automatically? 3. What Happens To The Macro Now? How does the banking turmoil impact growth rates? Will we definitely go into a recession now? What is the impact on monetary policy? Can the Fed raise rates even higher? What does this mean for the future of money? Why is it a silver bullet for stablecoins? If Mark could bet on China or the US for the next 10 years, who would it be? Does Mark believe the UK is in a weaker situation than ever? What about Europe? 4. The Future of Climate and Net Zero: Where are we at with Net Zero? Are we ever going to make progress? Is it possible to make progress without the cooperation of China? Why does Mark disagree and suggest China has done more than most to help the climate? Who is talking more than they are acting in the fight to save the climate? On the flip side, who is acting more than they are talking?
5/1/2023
49:33
20VC: In AI Who Wins? Startups or Incumbents? What Happens to Wealth Inequality? Why Will $10BN+ Companies Only Have 10 People | Why Defensibility in Startups is BS & Speed is Everything? Why Large Groups Worsen Decision-Making with Sarah Guo
Sarah Guo is the Founding Partner @ Conviction Capital, a $100M first fund purpose-built to serve “Software 3.0” companies. Prior to founding Conviction, Sarah was a General Partner at Greylock where she made investments in the likes of Figma, Coda, Neeva and many more incredible companies. Sarah also hosts her own podcast, No Priors with the wonderful Elad Gil. In Today's Episode with Sarah Guo We Discuss: 1. From Large Multi-Stage Firm to Founding Conviction: Why did Sarah decide to leave Greylock? What are 1-2 of her biggest lessons from her time at Greylock? How did they impact her mindset when building Conviction today? What does Sarah believe are the most surprising or hardest elements of firm building? 2. The Future for AI: The Opportunities and the Challenges: Why does Sarah believe AI is the most foundational technology of our lifetime? Why did Sarah decide to centre the entire fund around AI? Is AI not an enabling technology that will power all sectors in technology? Is Sarah concerned by the further wealth inequality that AI and billion dollar companies created by 10 people, will inevitably bring? How does Sarah think about the potential for malicious AI use? What can be done to prevent this? 3. Startup and VC Principles That Are BS: Why does Sarah believe that defensibility is BS? Why do Sarah and Harry both believe that reserves in venture funds are a suboptimal use of funds? "Great founder, bad market, market wins". Does Sarah agree? How does Sarah prioritize the centrality of founder vs market? 4. Sarah Guo: The Investor How has Sarah changed most significantly as an investor over the last 5 years? What is Sarah's biggest miss? How did it impact her mindset today? What is Sarah's biggest win? How did that alter her risk appetite? How does Sarah see the future of venture? If Sarah could invest in one multi-stage firm and one seed-stage firm, which would it be?
4/28/2023
44:32
20Product: Snap's VP Product on How Snap Hires 10x Product People, What Makes Evan Spiegel So Special at Product, Three Ways to Prioritise Product Ideas in Teams, The Future of AR, Why Snap Glasses Will be Huge and Snap Will Be Massive in Japan with Jack
Jack Brody is the VP Product @ Snap. Jack joined Snap in 2014 as a Product Designer, and ultimately helped build out the design organization as the Head of Design before taking on his current role overseeing all of Product for the Snapchat application and Hardware. In his 9 years at Snap, he helped create Memories, the Snap Map, and AR Lenses like Face Swap. In Today's Episode with Jack Brody We Discuss: The Shortest Internship in Tech: How did Jack get an internship with Evan Spiegel and Snap while he was still at college? How did it turn into the shortest internship in tech history? What are the single biggest product lessons Jack has from working with Evan Spiegel? 2. Product 101: Art vs Science: Does Jack believe product is more art or science? If he were to assign numbers to them, what would they be? How does Jack define creativity? What can founders and product leaders do to ensure their teams are as creative as possible? What is the 3 step framework through which product leaders should prioritize product ideas? Does Jack believe that when the CEO is no longer the Head of Product, the company is dead? Does Jack agree with Gustav Soderstrom, "talk is cheap, so we should do more of it"? 3. The SNAP Hiring Process: What Works and What Does Not: What is the hiring process for the product team at SNAP? What questions are most revealing of 10x product people in the interview process? What case studies and tests does Jack use in the interview process? What other roles and functions does Jack bring into the interview process as part of the decision? What are the single biggest mistakes founders make in the hiring process for product? 4. SNAP, The Future, and The World Around Us: What do Jack and SNAP believe will be the future for augmented reality? What country is SNAP not big in today but will be in the next 5 years? Why that one? Why did SNAP tear down its android app and start again? What has been the impact? Were the SNAP glasses a success? What is their future?
4/26/2023
56:56
20VC: WTF Is Going On In Venture Capital; Seed Round Pricing Will Remain High, Series B & C Has Gone Completely, Downrounds Are Coming | Why Defensibility is BS on Day 1, Why Market is More Important Than Founder & Why Being First To Market Doesn't Matter
Avlok Kohli is the CEO @ AngelList. Under his leadership, Avlok has taken AngelList from an SPV provider to a company that is becoming the software platform for the entire industry. Today, AngelList supports over $15BN in assets and 40% of US unicorns have had a GP invest in them through AngelList. Prior to becoming CEO @ AngelList, Avlok founded 3 companies, all of which were acquired including by the likes of Square and eBay. In Today's Episode with Avlok Kohli We Discuss: 1. From 3x Founder to Scaling AngelList to $15BN in AUM: How did Naval convince Avlok to join AngelList and be CEO? Does Avlok believe in startups having defensibility in the early days? How important does Avlok believe it is for companies to be "first to market"? Why does Avlok believe all the last-mile grocery delivery companies will go bust in the downturn? 2. What is Going On in Venture: New Funds, LPs, Secondaries: Are we seeing the amount of net new funds reduce in the downturn? Are we seeing the size of new funds being raised, being smaller? Is the time to first close increasing in time? Does AVlok agree that the fund segment hit hardest by the downturn is micro fund managers? Which LP class has pulled back from fund investing most significantly? Why does Avlok believe institutions have returned to fund investing more than ever right now? Are we seeing an increase in fund secondary positions? 3. What is Going on in Startups: Rounds, Valuations, Party Rounds Are we seeing the number of startups able to close their round reduce? Are we seeing the size of startup funding rounds reduce? How does this depend on the stage? What are we seeing for startup valuations? Why is seed as high as ever? What is the most hit? How is the composition of funding rounds changing? More or fewer party rounds? When does Avlok believe we will see down rounds and pay-to-play, really come into effect? 4. The Business of AngelList and its Future: What are the margins on AngelList products today? What is the best margin AngelList product? What is the worst? What product did AngelList do that in hindsight, Avlok wishes they had not done? Why did AngelList back out of Europe? Was it a mistake? How does Avlok think about AngelList's fierce competition with Carta today?
