Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessThe Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

Harry Stebbings
BusinessInvesting
The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch
Latest episode

1494 episodes

  • The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

    20VC: Airtable Sold for $1.285BN | Leo Achenbrenner's Situational Awareness Blows Up | Moonshot AI Raises $3.5B at $35B | Anthropic Model Breaches Three Companies' Security | Big Tech Earnings: Why Palantir Beat The Rest

    08/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Special Guest: Nikesh Arora, CEO @ Palo Alto Networks. 
    AGENDA:
    04:50 Airtable Sold to Bending Spoons for $1.285B  17:00 Leo Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Blows Up as Citadel Buys His $16BN Book 22:30 Anthropic's AI Models Breach Three Companies as Cyber Threat Accelerates 33:35 Moonshot AI Raises $3.5B at $35B as Chinese Models Crush AI Prices 38:05 Valar Atomics Triples to $6B as Sequoia Bets on Nuclear Power for AI 42:50 OpenAI and Anthropic Could Trigger a Massive Public-Market Dislocation 52:55 Big Tech and Palantir Earnings Ignite the Next Phase of the AI Gold Rush 1:04:30 Procore Buys DroneDeploy for $900M in a High-Stakes 12x Revenue Bet 1:10:55 Scale AI Hits $1.5B ARR After the Meta Deal Left It for Dead
  • The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

    20VC: 70% of Neolabs Will Die | There Will be a $100BN US Open-Source Model | Data is a Trillion $ Market | Governments Cannot Regulate Models: It is Too Late | The Cyber Attacks to Come Will be Insane with Anastasios Angelopoulos @ Arena

    08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Anastasios Angelopoulos is the co-founder and CEO of Arena, the real-world evaluation platform that has become a leading referee of the global AI model race. Arena has raised $250 million, with the latest round valuing the company at $1.7BN. Arena recently surpassed $100M ARR just eight months after launching its enterprise offering, powered by more than 30 million monthly users.
    AGENDA:
    00:00 – Intro: "Kimi beat every American model": What Nobody Wants to Admit…
    05:20 – Is this the true commoditization of models? Are they just a utility layer now?
    07:30 – Do Chinese open source models cannibalize the closed frontier labs?
    10:30 – Why has America's open source community lagged so badly behind China?
    17:20 – Will Chinese models be banned in the US — and does hosting locally really kill the backdoor risk?
    23:20 – Are enterprises really terrified of working with the frontier labs?
    27:20 – Why hasn't inference got cheaper — and what happens when Anthropic's "disgustingly high" margins go public?
    30:20 – Who should decide if a model is safe to release: the government, a neutral body, or nobody?
    33:10 – Are we about to see cyberattacks like we've never seen before? (The fake candidate who passed every interview)
    37:00 – 75 Neo labs: what separates the winners from the two-thirds worth nothing?
    40:45 – Is data actually a commodity — and can data providers be $100BN companies?
    48:00 – Can you be the referee when the players are paying you? (And Arena's real revenue)
    50:45 – Will the model providers eat the application layer? Are Harvey, Lagora and Figma in trouble?
    54:10 – Quickfire: Why hasn't NVIDIA bounced on the rise of open source, who hits $10 trillion first, and does the compute debt cycle end in insolvency?
  • The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

    20VC: The Best AI Companies Have Unique Data Acquisition Strategies | Will Simile Kill Kalshi, Polymarkets and NASDAQ | How to Sign Fortune 500 Companies As Customers in Weeks with Joon Sung Park, Simile

    08/01/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Joon Sung Park is the Founder and CEO of Simile, the AI simulation company building foundation models of human behaviour; allowing companies to test how real people may think, decide and act before making a decision in the real world. Simile has now raised $300 million in total, including a $200 million Series B announced last week at a $2 billion valuation, led by Greenoaks and Index Ventures.
    AGENDA:
    00:00 We Will Pay $100M for a Single Query on Some Models
    10:00 Why Stock Markets May Not Exist in 5 Years Time
    15:00 The Best Companies All Have Unique Data Acquisition Strategies
    19:00 The Best AI Companies Have Clear and Fast Reward Functions
    24:00 How We Sign Fortune 500 Companies for $10M Contracts in Weeks
    32:00 Does Similie Kill Kalshi and Polymarket? Prediction vs Changing the Future
    42:00 Inside Similie's $300M Raise; What Every Founder Needs to Know
  • The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

    20VC: Jensen's Open-Weights Letter | Travis Kalanick Raises $1.7B for Atoms | Google Cloud Grows 82% But The Market Tanks | Francisco Partners Raises $21BN | Etched Raises $300M to Take on Nvidia

    07/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    AGENDA:
    05:00 Jensen's Open-Weights Letter Puts Anthropic on an Island 10:00 OpenAI's Model Targets Hugging Face in a Cyber-Security Scare 18:00 America's Open-Model Push Accelerates as China Looms Large 30:00 Etched Raises $300M to Take on Nvidia 34:00 Google Cloud Grows 82%—So Why Did the Market Panic? 41:00 Travis Kalanick Raises $1.7B for Atoms and Physical AI 51:00 Francisco Partners Raises $21B: Can Private Equity Still Save SaaS? 1:00:00 Mark Pincus Says Quit When It's Too Hard—Jason Lemkin Erupts 1:07:00 Stripe vs Revolut: Which $100B+ Fintech Would You Own?
  • The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

    20VC: Leading Anthropic's First Ever Round | Will Open Source Threaten Anthropic's Business | Do Margins Matter in a World of AI | Why Triple, Triple, Double, Double is Not Good Enough Today | Why Series A is Hard Today with Matt Murphy @ Menlo

    07/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Matt Murphy is a Partner at Menlo Ventures, who just raised $3 billion in fresh capital, its largest pool ever. Matt's portfolio includes Anthropic, Lovable, Legora, OpenRouter, Chai Discovery, Axiom, OpenEvidence and more.
    AGENDA: 
    00:00 Why Menlo Broke All Its Investing Rules to Back Anthropic 09:00 Why Ownership Matters Less in an Outlier-Driven Venture Market 13:00 Do We Have an SPV Problem in Venture Today? 20:00 Do Margins Still Matter in AI? 23:00 Why Open Source Won't Derail Anthropic's Growth 26:00 Does Every Model Provider Need to Build Its Own Chips? 29:00 Why Anthropic Is Not a Threat to Legora 32:00 Why Series A Is the Hardest Place to Invest Today 36:00 Why Signalling Is B.S. and Every Fund Is Going Full Stack 42:00 Why Building a Company in Europe Is Hard Mode 47:00 Why Triple-Triple-Double-Double Is No Longer Venture-Scale Growth
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch
The Twenty Minute VC (20VC) interviews the world's greatest venture capitalists with prior guests including Sequoia's Doug Leone and Benchmark's Bill Gurley. Once per week, 20VC Host, Harry Stebbings is also joined by one of the great founders of our time with prior founder episodes from Spotify's Daniel Ek, Linkedin's Reid Hoffman, and Snowflake's Frank Slootman. If you would like to see more of The Twenty Minute VC (20VC), head to www.20vc.com for more information on the podcast, show notes, resources and more.
Podcast website
BusinessInvestingNewsTech NewsTechnology

Listen to The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:24:48 PM
A company fromMADSACK