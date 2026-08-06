The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

1494 episodes
20VC: Airtable Sold for $1.285BN | Leo Achenbrenner's Situational Awareness Blows Up | Moonshot AI Raises $3.5B at $35B | Anthropic Model Breaches Three Companies' Security | Big Tech Earnings: Why Palantir Beat The Rest08/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Special Guest: Nikesh Arora, CEO @ Palo Alto Networks.
AGENDA:
04:50 Airtable Sold to Bending Spoons for $1.285B 17:00 Leo Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Blows Up as Citadel Buys His $16BN Book 22:30 Anthropic's AI Models Breach Three Companies as Cyber Threat Accelerates 33:35 Moonshot AI Raises $3.5B at $35B as Chinese Models Crush AI Prices 38:05 Valar Atomics Triples to $6B as Sequoia Bets on Nuclear Power for AI 42:50 OpenAI and Anthropic Could Trigger a Massive Public-Market Dislocation 52:55 Big Tech and Palantir Earnings Ignite the Next Phase of the AI Gold Rush 1:04:30 Procore Buys DroneDeploy for $900M in a High-Stakes 12x Revenue Bet 1:10:55 Scale AI Hits $1.5B ARR After the Meta Deal Left It for Dead
20VC: 70% of Neolabs Will Die | There Will be a $100BN US Open-Source Model | Data is a Trillion $ Market | Governments Cannot Regulate Models: It is Too Late | The Cyber Attacks to Come Will be Insane with Anastasios Angelopoulos @ Arena08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Anastasios Angelopoulos is the co-founder and CEO of Arena, the real-world evaluation platform that has become a leading referee of the global AI model race. Arena has raised $250 million, with the latest round valuing the company at $1.7BN. Arena recently surpassed $100M ARR just eight months after launching its enterprise offering, powered by more than 30 million monthly users.
AGENDA:
00:00 – Intro: "Kimi beat every American model": What Nobody Wants to Admit…
05:20 – Is this the true commoditization of models? Are they just a utility layer now?
07:30 – Do Chinese open source models cannibalize the closed frontier labs?
10:30 – Why has America's open source community lagged so badly behind China?
17:20 – Will Chinese models be banned in the US — and does hosting locally really kill the backdoor risk?
23:20 – Are enterprises really terrified of working with the frontier labs?
27:20 – Why hasn't inference got cheaper — and what happens when Anthropic's "disgustingly high" margins go public?
30:20 – Who should decide if a model is safe to release: the government, a neutral body, or nobody?
33:10 – Are we about to see cyberattacks like we've never seen before? (The fake candidate who passed every interview)
37:00 – 75 Neo labs: what separates the winners from the two-thirds worth nothing?
40:45 – Is data actually a commodity — and can data providers be $100BN companies?
48:00 – Can you be the referee when the players are paying you? (And Arena's real revenue)
50:45 – Will the model providers eat the application layer? Are Harvey, Lagora and Figma in trouble?
54:10 – Quickfire: Why hasn't NVIDIA bounced on the rise of open source, who hits $10 trillion first, and does the compute debt cycle end in insolvency?
20VC: The Best AI Companies Have Unique Data Acquisition Strategies | Will Simile Kill Kalshi, Polymarkets and NASDAQ | How to Sign Fortune 500 Companies As Customers in Weeks with Joon Sung Park, Simile08/01/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Joon Sung Park is the Founder and CEO of Simile, the AI simulation company building foundation models of human behaviour; allowing companies to test how real people may think, decide and act before making a decision in the real world. Simile has now raised $300 million in total, including a $200 million Series B announced last week at a $2 billion valuation, led by Greenoaks and Index Ventures.
AGENDA:
00:00 We Will Pay $100M for a Single Query on Some Models
10:00 Why Stock Markets May Not Exist in 5 Years Time
15:00 The Best Companies All Have Unique Data Acquisition Strategies
19:00 The Best AI Companies Have Clear and Fast Reward Functions
24:00 How We Sign Fortune 500 Companies for $10M Contracts in Weeks
32:00 Does Similie Kill Kalshi and Polymarket? Prediction vs Changing the Future
42:00 Inside Similie's $300M Raise; What Every Founder Needs to Know
20VC: Jensen's Open-Weights Letter | Travis Kalanick Raises $1.7B for Atoms | Google Cloud Grows 82% But The Market Tanks | Francisco Partners Raises $21BN | Etched Raises $300M to Take on Nvidia07/30/2026 | 1h 17 mins.AGENDA:
05:00 Jensen's Open-Weights Letter Puts Anthropic on an Island 10:00 OpenAI's Model Targets Hugging Face in a Cyber-Security Scare 18:00 America's Open-Model Push Accelerates as China Looms Large 30:00 Etched Raises $300M to Take on Nvidia 34:00 Google Cloud Grows 82%—So Why Did the Market Panic? 41:00 Travis Kalanick Raises $1.7B for Atoms and Physical AI 51:00 Francisco Partners Raises $21B: Can Private Equity Still Save SaaS? 1:00:00 Mark Pincus Says Quit When It's Too Hard—Jason Lemkin Erupts 1:07:00 Stripe vs Revolut: Which $100B+ Fintech Would You Own?
20VC: Leading Anthropic's First Ever Round | Will Open Source Threaten Anthropic's Business | Do Margins Matter in a World of AI | Why Triple, Triple, Double, Double is Not Good Enough Today | Why Series A is Hard Today with Matt Murphy @ Menlo07/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Matt Murphy is a Partner at Menlo Ventures, who just raised $3 billion in fresh capital, its largest pool ever. Matt's portfolio includes Anthropic, Lovable, Legora, OpenRouter, Chai Discovery, Axiom, OpenEvidence and more.
AGENDA:
00:00 Why Menlo Broke All Its Investing Rules to Back Anthropic 09:00 Why Ownership Matters Less in an Outlier-Driven Venture Market 13:00 Do We Have an SPV Problem in Venture Today? 20:00 Do Margins Still Matter in AI? 23:00 Why Open Source Won't Derail Anthropic's Growth 26:00 Does Every Model Provider Need to Build Its Own Chips? 29:00 Why Anthropic Is Not a Threat to Legora 32:00 Why Series A Is the Hardest Place to Invest Today 36:00 Why Signalling Is B.S. and Every Fund Is Going Full Stack 42:00 Why Building a Company in Europe Is Hard Mode 47:00 Why Triple-Triple-Double-Double Is No Longer Venture-Scale Growth
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Thoughtful Money with Adam TaggartBusiness, Investing
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
Listen to The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch
download the app,
start listening.