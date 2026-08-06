The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The Pitch

Anastasios Angelopoulos is the co-founder and CEO of Arena, the real-world evaluation platform that has become a leading referee of the global AI model race. Arena has raised $250 million, with the latest round valuing the company at $1.7BN. Arena recently surpassed $100M ARR just eight months after launching its enterprise offering, powered by more than 30 million monthly users.

AGENDA:

00:00 – Intro: "Kimi beat every American model": What Nobody Wants to Admit…

05:20 – Is this the true commoditization of models? Are they just a utility layer now?

07:30 – Do Chinese open source models cannibalize the closed frontier labs?

10:30 – Why has America's open source community lagged so badly behind China?

17:20 – Will Chinese models be banned in the US — and does hosting locally really kill the backdoor risk?

23:20 – Are enterprises really terrified of working with the frontier labs?

27:20 – Why hasn't inference got cheaper — and what happens when Anthropic's "disgustingly high" margins go public?

30:20 – Who should decide if a model is safe to release: the government, a neutral body, or nobody?

33:10 – Are we about to see cyberattacks like we've never seen before? (The fake candidate who passed every interview)

37:00 – 75 Neo labs: what separates the winners from the two-thirds worth nothing?

40:45 – Is data actually a commodity — and can data providers be $100BN companies?

48:00 – Can you be the referee when the players are paying you? (And Arena's real revenue)

50:45 – Will the model providers eat the application layer? Are Harvey, Lagora and Figma in trouble?

54:10 – Quickfire: Why hasn't NVIDIA bounced on the rise of open source, who hits $10 trillion first, and does the compute debt cycle end in insolvency?