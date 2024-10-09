This week: Felix back and we have some Felix-y topics to cover. Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the latest Trump cabinet appointments and speculate if Scott Bessent will be able to rein in Trump’s economic plans.Then, much ink has been spilled over the sale of a conceptual artwork by Maurizio Cattelan for $6.2 million, yet no one really knows how to write about it. So, when is a banana taped to a wall more than a banana taped to a wall? And finally, this week, Warren Buffet published a letter explaining why and how he is giving away his billions after his death. The hosts discuss the efficacy and logic of his plan to give $1.2 billion to his family’s foundations.
In the Slate Plus episode: We’ll hear how Felix spent his time away.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli and Cheyna Roth.
58:38
Money Talks: RIP DEI?
In this Money Talks: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs are being targeted by “anti-woke” pundits. Emily Peck is joined by Simone Foxman of Bloomberg to explain why DEI is under fire from conservatives, and what these programs might look like under Trump’s second term – if they exist at all.
40:49
Is Bluesky the New Old Twitter?
This week: Bluesky feels like the Twitter of old. Will that last? Emily Peck, Elizabeth Spiers, and Anna Szymanski discuss the new popularity of the social platform and whether or not it’s becoming a liberal bubble. Then, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is being charged with fraud by federal prosecutors for bribing Indian officials for solar energy contracts. Also, there’s a rising trend of “anti-work” businesses. The hosts discuss what that means and if there is any real marketing juice behind a political label.
In the Slate Plus episode: Should we quit cleaning?
45:34
What the D.O.G.E?
This week: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have a lot of “plans” for the D.O.G.E. Emily Peck, Elizabeth Spiers, and Anna Szymanski discuss the suspect promises of the Trump-appointed heads of the Department of Government Efficiency. Then, Bitcoin is at a record high right now, though the value of crypto remains uncertain. Also, AI clones are being used to apply to jobs and even find us dates, but are they doing it well?
In the Slate Plus episode: New York City has passed a bill preventing landlords from charging tenants for broker’s fees. Finally!
48:40
Money Talks: The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret
In this Money Talks: how did Victoria’s Secret go from hot to not? Emily Peck is joined by Lauren Sherman and Chantal Fernandez, authors of Selling Sexy: Victoria’s Secret and the Unraveling of an American Icon to discuss the origins of the ubiquitous bra retailer, its role in the rise of fast fashion, and how the brand successfully reflected the culture–until it suddenly didn’t.
