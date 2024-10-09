What the D.O.G.E?

This week: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have a lot of "plans" for the D.O.G.E. Emily Peck, Elizabeth Spiers, and Anna Szymanski discuss the suspect promises of the Trump-appointed heads of the Department of Government Efficiency. Then, Bitcoin is at a record high right now, though the value of crypto remains uncertain. Also, AI clones are being used to apply to jobs and even find us dates, but are they doing it well? In the Slate Plus episode: New York City has passed a bill preventing landlords from charging tenants for broker's fees. Finally!