200 Billion Animals Are Killed for Food Each Year (#224)
Chew on this: Approximately 200 billion animals are raised for food each year, often in horrific conditions. The contribution of these animals to climate change is greater than the emissions of all the cars being driven around the world. There is a solution. Listen, as Princeton bioethicist Peter Singer explains both the problem and a simple answer.
--------
20:01
I’m a Doctor. ChatGPT’s Bedside Manner Is Better Than Mine. (#223)
For better and for worse, artificially intelligent communication is inexorably making its way into medical care. How will this affect the doctor-patient relationship? Can AI convey human empathy and emotion? What will the impact be on your health? According to Dr. Jon Reisman, there’s no turning back. Listen, and learn what the future will hold.
--------
19:37
Loonshots: How Lunatic, Moonshot Ideas Become Real and Change the World (#222)
It’s not easy for huge, breakthrough ideas — the kind that truly change the world — to see the light of day. Here, physicist, entrepreneur and author Safi Bahcall talks in detail about the creativity and determination required, plus the obstacles to overcome, and cites fascinating examples including James Bond, Lipitor, Apple, Airbnb and others.
--------
25:50
Blunt Wisdom From the World’s Top Executive Coach (#221)
If there’s such a thing as a secret to success, Marshall Goldsmith knows it. Known as the world’s top executive leadership coach, he’s worked with many CEOs, founders and billionaires and has a deep understanding of how to change behaviors, how to lead, and ultimately, how to succeed in both your career and life. Listen and benefit from what he knows.
--------
23:12
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Speaks His Piece (#220)
Rarely does a former Supreme Court justice reveal what’s on their mind like Stephen Breyer. Listen to what this wise man says about the tug of war between constitutional originalism and contextualism, political partisanship on the court, structural reforms such as term limits, the invaluable lesson he learned from Senator Ted Kennedy, and more.
3 Takeaways features insights from the world’s best thinkers, business leaders, writers, politicians, scientists and other newsmakers. Each episode ends with 3 key takeaways to help you understand the world in new ways that can benefit your life and career. Hosted by Lynn Thoman.