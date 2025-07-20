Episode 42: Niche Down, Cash In: Passive Income from Super-Specific Markets
Niche Down, Cash In: Passive Income from Super-Specific Markets
Think smaller to earn bigger! 💰✨
In this episode, Angelina and Michael explore the power of niching down to create scalable, low-stress passive income streams.
Whether it’s digital products, printables, or niche content creation, they show you how to serve a specific audience and get paid while you sleep.
Tune in for practical ideas, examples, and tools to help you turn tiny markets into huge opportunities!
