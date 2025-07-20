Episode 36: Crypto for Creators: Is It a Smart Passive Play or Hype?

Crypto for Creators: Is It a Smart Passive Play or Just Hype? Can creators really earn passive income through crypto—or is it just buzz? In this episode of Make Money While You Sleep, Angelina & Michael break down the exciting (and sometimes confusing) world of crypto for content creators, artists, and digital entrepreneurs. From NFTs and creator coins to hands-off staking strategies, you'll learn what works, what to avoid, and how to get started safely and smartly. 🎨 Whether you're a blogger, designer, or side hustler, this episode gives you the honest lowdown on using crypto to earn while you sleep.