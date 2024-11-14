S2E1: Neel Arora, Nestlé - Scaling eCommerce Excellence: Neel Arora on Nestlé’s Global eCommerce Strategy and Growth Levers
Welcome to Season 2 Episode 1 of the ecommert Podcast! Tune into an insightful conversation as we welcome Neel Arora, Global Head of eCommerce @ Nestlé. Get ready to dive into discussions on 🔍: scaling ecommerce global eccomerce strategy growth levers
EP 13: Sophie Murray, Novus Insights - Leveraging Consumer Insights and Market Data to Unlock Omnichannel Growth
Welcome to Episode 13 of the ecommert Podcast! Tune into an insightful conversation as we welcome Sophie Murray, Director of Sales of Novus Insights . Get ready to dive into discussions on 🔍: 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮
EP 12 - PART 2: Glenn Cloarec, L'Oréal - European Retail Media Landscape, Retailer Partnerships and Brand Power with L'Oréal's Glenn Cloarec
Welcome to Episode 12 - PART 2 of the ecommert Podcast! Tune into an insightful conversation as we welcome Glenn Cloarec, Retail Data & Media Acceleration Lead, Europe🇪🇺 of L'Oréal. Get ready to dive into discussions on 🔍: Retail media Omnichannel commerce 1st party data Omnichannel retailer collaborations and JBPs beauty and personal care category dynamics
EP 12 - PART 1: Glenn Cloarec, L'Oréal - European Retail Media Landscape, Retailer Partnerships and Brand Power with L'Oréal's Glenn Cloarec
Welcome to Episode 12 - PART 1 of the ecommert Podcast! Tune into an insightful conversation as we welcome Glenn Cloarec, Retail Data & Media Acceleration Lead, Europe🇪🇺 of L'Oréal. Get ready to dive into discussions on 🔍: Retail media Omnichannel commerce 1st party data Omnichannel retailer collaborations and JBPs beauty and personal care category dynamics
EP 11 - PART 2: Jie Cheng, Mondelēz - Driving Digital Commerce: Jie Cheng on Mondelēz’s Global eCommerce Surge and Double Digit Growth
Welcome to Episode 11 - PART 2 of the ecommert Podcast! Tune into an insightful conversation as we welcome Jie Cheng, Global VP & Head of Digital Commerce from Mondelēz International. Get ready to dive into discussions on 🔍: the evolution of digital commerce roles intersection of ecommerce digital marketing and media utilization of data and analytics career progression tips