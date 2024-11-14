EP 11 - PART 2: Jie Cheng, Mondelēz - Driving Digital Commerce: Jie Cheng on Mondelēz’s Global eCommerce Surge and Double Digit Growth

Welcome to Episode 11 - PART 2 of the ecommert Podcast! Tune into an insightful conversation as we welcome Jie Cheng, Global VP & Head of Digital Commerce from Mondelēz International. Get ready to dive into discussions on 🔍: the evolution of digital commerce roles intersection of ecommerce digital marketing and media utilization of data and analytics career progression tips Stay ahead of the curve and make sure to subscribe for more episodes every week! Don't miss out on the valuable insights from industry experts! 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐬: Website: https://www.ecommert.ai/ X: https://x.com/e_Commert LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecommert/ 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧!