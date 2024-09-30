How to Manage an Employee Who Gets on Your Nerves

Do you have an employee who just gets on your nerves? In this episode, Dear HBR cohosts Alison Beard and Dan McGinn answer listener questions with the help of Art Markman, former professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin and now the school’s Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs. They talk through how to manage someone who is difficult, overly polite, or passive aggressive. Markman also offers advice for how to give your initial feedback and then follow up. He also has tips for coaching an employee who needs to improve their communication skills.Key episode topics include: leadership, managing people, managing conflicts, difficult conversations. HBR On Leadership curates the best case studies and conversations with the world’s top business and management experts, to help you unlock the best in those around you. New episodes every week. · Listen to the original Dear HBR episode: Annoying Subordinates (2018)· Find more episodes of Dear HBR.· Discover 100 years of Harvard Business Review articles, case studies, podcasts, and more at HBR.org.]]>