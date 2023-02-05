How Generative AI Changes Productivity
How Generative AI Changes Everything is a special series from HBR IdeaCast. Each week, HBR editor in chief Adi Ignatius and HBR editor Amy Bernstein host conversations with experts and business leaders about the impact of generative AI on productivity, creativity and innovation, organizational culture, and strategy. The episodes publish in the IdeaCast feed each Thursday in May, after the regular Tuesday episode.
Generative artificial intelligence is grabbing headlines with the widespread public excitement over tools like ChatGPT. And early academic research shows significant productivity gains in written communications, customer service, market research, computer coding, and professional analysis such as legal work. Meanwhile, the technology is rapidly evolving and getting better the more people use it. As a leader, it’s hard to stay ahead of the developments.
In this episode, How Generative AI Changes Productivity, Amy Bernstein speaks with Karim Lakhani, a professor at Harvard Business School and a coauthor of the book Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World. They discuss initial productivity gains for individuals from the technology, how that will scale across a workforce, and the pressing challenges facing organizational leaders.