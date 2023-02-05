Special Series: How Generative AI Changes Everything

Generative AI seems to be everywhere right now, but what do you actually need to know? HBR IdeaCast is cutting through the noise in the special series How Generative AI Changes Everything. How will this new technology upend workforce productivity? What impact will it have on creativity and innovation? How can you build an internal culture that uses generative artificial intelligence and adopt it effectively in your organization? What could it mean for your company's strategy? Hosted by HBR editor in chief Adi Ignatius and HBR editor Amy Bernstein, you'll hear directly from the business leaders at the leading edge, as well as experts, who in some cases are questioning the ethics and speed of this rollout. If you want to understand what this technology means for your organization and how you can lead effectively, listen every Thursday in May in the HBR IdeaCast feed, after the regular Tuesday episode.