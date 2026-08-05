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Masters in Business

Bloomberg
BusinessInvesting
Masters in Business
Latest episode

796 episodes

  • Masters in Business

    BONUS: Future Standard President & CIO Mike Kelly

    08/05/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Barry speaks with Mike Kelly. He's president and chief investment officer of Future Standard and a member of the firm's management committee. They discuss his career on Wall Street going back to him time working at Omega Advisors and Tiger Management, to his work today and how he helped to build Future Standard a $90 billion multi-strategy platform for wealth management clients.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Masters in Business

    Serial Innovation in FinTech with Purpose Unlimited CEO Som Seif

    07/31/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Barry sits down with Som Seif, founder and CEO at Purpose Unlimited. They discuss Som's journey from engineering to investment banking. They also discuss his early push into ETFs in Canada and the creation of the first bitcoin ETF. Finally, Som discusses his history as a serial entrepreneur and the importance of endurance when building business in today's ever changing markets.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Masters in Business

    At The Money: Living a Life of Purpose

    07/29/2026 | 20 mins.
    Worried about purpose, legacy, and what all this wealth might be good for? You are not alone.
    Dr. Jordan Grumet is a physician who works at the intersection of money, mortality, purpose, and regret. His work focuses on internal medicine and hospice care. His recent book is “Taking Stock: A Hospice Doctor’s Advice on Financial Independence, Building Wealth, and Living a Regret-Free Life.”

    Each week, “At the Money” discusses an important topic in money management. From portfolio construction to taxes and cutting down on fees, join Barry Ritholtz to learn the best ways to put your money to work.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Masters in Business

    Balancing $5.7T in Active and Passive Management with Lori Heinel

    07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Barry sits down with Lori Heinel, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Investment Officer at State Street Investment Management. Lori discusses her unlikely journey from majoring in religious studies at Princeton to working in finance and investing. They also discuss her role as CIO at State Street and how she balances active and passive management views. They also discuss the case for private markets' involvements in 401(k)s. They also discuss how Lori is seeing AI affect her business managing trillions of dollars worth of assets, and her involvement with the "Fearless Girl" statue campaign.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Masters in Business

    At The Money: Hungry? Should You Invest in Wheat?

    07/22/2026 | 19 mins.
    Do you want to own a core food staple as a geopolitical hedge, an inflation offset, or simply as a diversifier? There’s an ETF for that!
    Sal Gilbertie began trading agricultural and energy commodities in 1982 at Cargill, DLJ, Merrill Lynch, and Bear Stearns. He founded Teucrium in 2009, launching commodity-based AG products like the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT), as well as soybeans and sugar futures markets through ETFs.
    Each week, “At the Money” discusses an important topic in money management. From portfolio construction to taxes and cutting down on fees, join Barry Ritholtz to learn the best ways to put your money to work.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Masters in Business
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks to the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Podcast website
BusinessInvesting

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