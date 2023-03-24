Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business. More
Brian Hamburger on Surging Merger Business in RIAs
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Brian Hamburger, who is the founder, president and chief executive officer of the business and regulatory compliance consultancy MarketCounsel Consulting, as well as the founder and chief counsel of the Hamburger Law Firm, a boutique law firm which focuses on investment and securities industry matters. Hamburger is also the president of MarketCounsel Productions, which hosts events such as The MarketCounsel Summit, which has been called “the Davos of wealth management.” See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/21/2023
1:53:07
Joseph Baratta on the Future of Private Equity
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Joseph Baratta, who has served as global head of private equity at Blackstone – the world’s largest alternative asset manager, with $975 billion in assets under management – since 2012. Baratta, who joined the firm in 1998, is also a member of the board of directors and management committee, and serves on many of the firm’s investment committees.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/14/2023
1:03:22
Aswath Damodaran on the Future of Business Education
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Aswath Damodaran, who holds the Kerschner Family Chair in Finance Education at New York University's Stern School of Business. A nine-time "Professor of the Year" winner at NYU, Damodaran teaches classes in corporate finance and valuation to MBA students. He has also written several books on corporate finance and equity valuation and has published widely in journals. He received his MBA and Ph.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles. His next book, "The Corporate Lifecycle: Business, Investment, and Management Implications," will be published in December. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/6/2023
1:59:57
Ken Kencel on the Rise of Private Capital
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Ken Kencel, who is president and chief executive officer of Churchill Asset Management, a private credit firm with $46 billion in assets under management that was the top US private equity lender in the 2022 PitchBook league tables and was named 2022 Lender Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor. Churchill Asset Management is an affiliate of Nuveen, the $1.1 trillion asset-management arm of TIAA. Kencel, who has more than three decades of experience in the investment industry, also serves as chairman of the board, president and CEO of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Inc., Churchill’s publicly registered business development company. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/31/2023
1:22:20
Dominique Mielle on Luck and Resilience in Finance
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with former hedge fund manager Dominique Mielle, author of 2021’s “Damsel in Distressed: My Life in the Golden Age of Hedge Funds.” Mielle spent two decades as a partner and senior portfolio manager at Canyon Capital Advisors and was named one of the “50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds” by the Hedge Fund Journal and E&Y. She currently serves on the boards of four publicly traded firms and one private company. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.