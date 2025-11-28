How do you tell the history of a whole country through its women? And what can it tell us about the world today? These are the questions Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe set out to answer in her new book, Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy. Having reported from, and on, Russia for publications including The New Yorker and Foreign Policy for more than a decade, Ioffe says she has repeatedly been asked to explain the actions and motivations of one man: Vladimir Putin. Motherland is, she says, partly a response to Putin, through her desire to show that Russia is much more than one person, let alone one man. In this conversation Ioffe talks to Mishal about reclaiming Russia’s women, about Donald Trump’s hollowing out of American institutions and why Putinism will endure. (Note: This podcast contains a discussion of sexual violence that some listeners may find distressing.) 02:30 - “I was born in a country that no longer exists”03:55 - The anti-feminist at Lenin’s side during the Revolution06:55 - Reluctancy to write about Russian women12:55 - What a “horrible boyfriend” Vladimir Putin was16:50 - Return to Russia, oligarch hunters and ‘trad wives’22:13 - Alexei Navalny, “the last shred of hope”29:20 - Can Russia sustain the war in Ukraine? 32:32 - Trump’s assault on US institutions, faster than Putin34:30 - American authoritarianism, risk of “one party state” Watch this podcast: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe4PRejZgr0Ns_wjGlmjlPz0cded0nTYSYou can find the written version of this interview with Mishal’s notes on Bloomberg Weekend: https://www.bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interviewContact The Mishal Husain Show [email protected]
today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.