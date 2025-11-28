Powered by RND
The Mishal Husain Show
Available Episodes

  • Ken Burns Says Gratitude Is the Missing Ingredient in Our Politics
    Ken Burns has been telling stories about America for almost 50 years. The lauded documentary filmmaker has a new series on PBS, The American Revolution, which charts the period before and after 1776. It will air internationally ahead of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. Mishal Husain asked Burns to join the show to mark Thanksgiving, looking at today’s America through the lens of its past and the characters who made history. 02:15 - The complexity of the American Revolution 04:00 - The underdog story 07:15 - The global significance of the American Revolution 13:43 - Mishal Husain’s connection to Lexington Green 16:15 - Why Ken Burns became a filmmaker 17:55 - “My mother’s gift in a funny way was dying” 19:20 - The Ken Burns Effect 20:15 - Hollywood actors as first person narrators 21:25 - Directing Josh Brolin as George Washington 22:00 - Why Tom Hanks didn’t want to be the voice of George Washington 23:00 - Filming reenactments 24:50 - The American Revolution is not over 29:10 Working for PBS, American Public Broadcasting 32:20 What is Ken Burns grateful for on Thanksgiving? Watch this podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe4PRejZgr0Ns_wjGlmjlPz0cded0nTYS You can find the written version of this interview with Mishal’s notes on Bloomberg Weekend: https://www.bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interview Contact The Mishal Husain Show [email protected] Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    35:43
  • Fei-Fei Li Helped Create AI, Now She Feels the Responsibility
    Stanford University Professor Fei-Fei Li has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence research for 25 years, which is why she’s been called the “godmother of AI.” In this conversation she tells Mishal Husain how she arrived in the US as a teenager after her parents decided to emigrate from China. She also talks about the high school teacher who inspired her and a deep love of physics, leading her to ask what she calls “audacious” questions. These days, amid her excitement about AI and its potential, she also is focused on what humans must do to build safeguards, and has a message for parents, too. 02:50 - AI is a “civilizational technology”04:15 - “Technology is a double-edged sword”05:45 - Being a tech CEO and an academic06:45 - Falling in love with physics08:00 - What is intelligence?08:40 - Finding my first North Star 09:45 - Fei-Fei Li’s two key breakthroughs14:52 - Moving from China to the US at 1515:48 - Running the family shop taught me resilience17:30 - “I wasn’t curious about nightclubs”18:20 - My inspirational teacher 22:20 - “China is a powerhouse in AI”23:00 - Creating 3D worlds with AI27:20 - AI and the jobs market28:40 - Are humans going to be replaced? 31:00 - “The machine overlord”32:45 - What should parents tell their children? 34:40 - The AI bubble36:00 - Powering the big data centres AI needs37:20 - “I’m not a tech utopian or a dystopian”38:00 - “My one worry is our teachers”39:20 - “I’m conscious of my responsibility”41:28 - Fei-Fei Li believes in timeless human values42:00 - “My favourite book these days is Harry Potter” Watch this podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe4PRejZgr0Ns_wjGlmjlPz0cded0nTYSYou can find the written version of this interview with Mishal’s notes on Bloomberg Weekend: https://www.bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interviewSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    44:23
  • Richard Moore Was Paid to Steal Secrets, Not Solve Mysteries
    For almost 40 years, Richard Moore was a career spy in Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service. Only his closest friends and family knew what he did for a living. When he was appointed chief of the agency in 2020, that changed: The name of the person in the top role is the only one made public. In his first broadcast interview since leaving his post in September 2025, Moore talks to Mishal Husain about managing China, the psychology of Vladimir Putin and why spies shouldn’t expect recognition. 03:00 - “I certainly haven’t left the world in a better place than I found it” 05:02 - China as an “opportunity and a threat” 07:20 - UK’s China spy scandal 09:44 China should “get their embassy” in London 10:22 - Getting the “tap on the shoulder” at Oxford University 14:16 - Telling your children you’re a spy 16:28 - What is spycraft really like? 22:00 - Intelligence work post 9/11 28:15 - “Putin has no intention of doing a deal” 33:46 - Strikes on Venezuela 40:00 - Life on the outside Watch this podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe4PRejZgr0Ns_wjGlmjlPz0cded0nTYS You can find the written version of this interview with Mishal’s notes on Bloomberg Weekend: https://www.bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interview Contact The Mishal Husain Show [email protected] Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    42:46
  • Julia Ioffe Wants You to Know Russia Is Bigger Than Putin
    How do you tell the history of a whole country through its women? And what can it tell us about the world today? These are the questions Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe set out to answer in her new book, Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy. Having reported from, and on, Russia for publications including The New Yorker and Foreign Policy for more than a decade, Ioffe says she has repeatedly been asked to explain the actions and motivations of one man: Vladimir Putin. Motherland is, she says, partly a response to Putin, through her desire to show that Russia is much more than one person, let alone one man. In this conversation Ioffe talks to Mishal about reclaiming Russia’s women, about Donald Trump’s hollowing out of American institutions and why Putinism will endure. (Note: This podcast contains a discussion of sexual violence that some listeners may find distressing.) 02:30 - “I was born in a country that no longer exists”03:55 - The anti-feminist at Lenin’s side during the Revolution06:55 - Reluctancy to write about Russian women12:55 - What a “horrible boyfriend” Vladimir Putin was16:50 - Return to Russia, oligarch hunters and ‘trad wives’22:13 - Alexei Navalny, “the last shred of hope”29:20 - Can Russia sustain the war in Ukraine? 32:32 - Trump’s assault on US institutions, faster than Putin34:30 - American authoritarianism, risk of “one party state” Watch this podcast: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe4PRejZgr0Ns_wjGlmjlPz0cded0nTYSYou can find the written version of this interview with Mishal’s notes on Bloomberg Weekend: https://www.bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interviewContact The Mishal Husain Show [email protected] today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    39:45
  • María Corina Machado Believes US Pressure on Maduro Is the Only Way
    Three weeks after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado finds herself supporting US intervention in her native country. Mishal speaks to Maria Corina on recent US boat strikes, Nicolas Maduro’s fate and the need for strength to secure peace. 03:24 - "I had to go into hiding" 03:51 - Impact of the Nobel Peace Prize 05:38 - US Military build up 10:21 - Prospect of US ground strikes 13:10 - Is Machado speaking to the Trump Administration? 16:00 - Prospect of regime change 18:50 - Venezuela after Maduro 23:04 - Machado's economic vision 26:04 - What is the Venezuelan opposition planning next? 28:23 - "We are ready to take our government" 34:22 - Why Machado thinks this time is different Watch this podcast https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe4PRejZgr0Ns_wjGlmjlPz0cded0nTYS You can find the written version of this interview with Mishal’s notes on Bloomberg Weekend: https://www.bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interview Contact The Mishal Husain Show [email protected] Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About The Mishal Husain Show

Make sense of the world with one essential conversation, every week. Mishal Husain, one of Britain's best interviewers, brings her signature blend of curiosity and tenacity to weekly conversations with world leaders, business titans, and cultural icons, revealing who they really are and how they see the world changing around them. Subscribe today at Bloomberg.com/audio or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For annotated transcripts of Mishal's conversations head to Bloomberg.com/latest/weekend-interview
