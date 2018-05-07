Powered by RND
The Real Eisman Playbook
The Real Eisman Playbook
The Real Eisman Playbook

Steve Eisman
Business
The Real Eisman Playbook
  Market Resilience Amid Multiple Challenges - The Friday Market Wrap!
    In this weekly wrap, Steve Eisman discusses the current state of the market, highlighting the decline in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, the significant drop in China's exports to the US, and the implications of ongoing trade negotiations. He also covers inflation metrics, company news including Warner Brothers' restructuring and Apple's position in AI, and the geopolitical tensions arising from the Israel-Iran conflict. The conversation delves into the causes of financial crashes and the challenges of spotting bubbles, while advocating for a balanced approach to regulation in capitalism. 00:00 Market Overview and Trade Dynamics 03:30 Inflation Insights and Company News 06:45 Geopolitical Tensions and Market Reactions 09:45 Understanding Financial Crashes and Incompetency 15:45 Regulation in Capitalism and Future Outlook
About The Real Eisman Playbook

The Real Eisman Playbook is your front-row seat to the insights, strategies, and perspectives of legendary investor Steve Eisman. Best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Steve brings his sharp analysis and no-nonsense approach to dissecting the markets, global economy, and investment trends shaping the future. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just curious about how the financial world really works, The Eisman Playbook delivers the knowledge you need to stay ahead. Tune in for expert commentary, candid conversations, and actionable takeaways from one of Wall Street's most influential minds.
BusinessInvesting

