The Real Eisman Playbook is your front-row seat to the insights, strategies, and perspectives of legendary investor Steve Eisman. Best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Steve brings his sharp analysis and no-nonsense approach to dissecting the markets, global economy, and investment trends shaping the future. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just curious about how the financial world really works, The Eisman Playbook delivers the knowledge you need to stay ahead. Tune in for expert commentary, candid conversations, and actionable takeaways from one of Wall Street’s most influential minds.
