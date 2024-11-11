In episode 28 of Wake Up to Wealth, Brandon Brittingham interviews Jeff Hiatt, a cost segregation expert, to demystify the often-misunderstood concepts of depreciation and cost segregation in real estate.Tune in to gain valuable insights and debunk common myths surrounding wealth and taxes.SOCIAL MEDIA LINKSBrandon BrittinghamInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mailboxmoneyb/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brandon.brittingham.1/ Jeff HiattFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.hiatt1/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffreydhiatt/WEBSITEBrandon Brittingham: https://www.brandonsbrain.org/homeMS Consultants: https://www.costsegs.com/
39:06
The Truth About Mortgages and Real Estate with Mike Benton
The Truth About Mortgages and Real Estate with Mike Benton

In episode 27 of Wake Up to Wealth, Brandon Brittingham interviews Mike Benton, a mortgage banker and entrepreneur, as he shares his extensive experience in the mortgage industry and offers valuable insights into the home-buying process.Tune in as they delve into the intricacies of the mortgage world and insights that can help you navigate wealth-building strategies.TIMESTAMPS[00:02:56] Mortgage misconceptions for first-time buyers.[00:04:31] Real estate equity utilization strategies.[00:08:09] Primary homeownership and wealth building.[00:12:11] Alcohol-free lifestyle change.[00:17:04] Consistency in entrepreneurship.[00:19:07] Living a life of wealth.QUOTES"Owning a primary residence for me gave me the ability to pull equity out and start basically my investing career." - Brandon Brittingham"The sense of owning your own home, it gives your children and your family a place to call home and people feel that and it's real energy and you build roots and roots give you consistency in school and a community." - Mike Benton"Hard work works, picking up the phone works, building solid relationships, they work and it's all consistency. And you got to get through a lot of no's to get to the right yeses." - Mike Benton
21:38
Leveraging Your Retirement for Real Estate Success with Greg Herlean
Leveraging Your Retirement for Real Estate Success with Greg Herlean

In episode 26 of Wake Up to Wealth, Brandon Brittingham interviews Greg Herlean, Founder of Horizon Trust Company, to discuss leveraging retirement accounts to invest in real estate. Greg shares his personal journey of discovering this powerful investment strategy and explains how anyone with a retirement account can take advantage of self-directed investing.Tune in to learn more about this powerful wealth-building strategy!TIMESTAMPS[00:01:11] Leveraging retirement accounts for real estate.[00:03:44] Self-directed retirement investing.[00:09:30] Self-directed IRA investments.[00:11:15] The importance of financial education.[00:15:58] Waking up to wealth.[00:17:55] Guest appreciation and thanks.QUOTES"I learned really quickly that I wanted to be the IRA investor lending. I wanted to be the guy that was lending me the money because he wasn't doing anything. He was passively collecting checks, not paying taxes." - Greg Herlean"I'm a true believer when it's your retirement money, you've spent maybe decades on saving that we want to answer all your questions. We're going to make it smooth. So we do a 15, 20 minute phone call. That's it. Get your application filled out over the phone. Then it's emailed to you, so you get to review everything that you filled out." - Greg Herlean"The amount of money that's there to do different deals and the amount of opportunities is limitless." - Greg Herlean
18:48
Reinventing Success with Leo Pareja
Reinventing Success with Leo Pareja

In episode 25 of Wake Up to Wealth, Brandon Brittingham interviews Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, as he discusses his experiences during the financial crisis, the shift in the market, and how he successfully launched a hard money lending business that grew to be a top player in the industry. Tune in for an inspiring conversation about resilience, innovation, and the evolution of wealth in real estate.
24:54
Unveiling Wealth Wisdom with David Meltzer
Unveiling Wealth Wisdom with David Meltzer

In episode 24 of Wake Up to Wealth, Brandon Brittingham interviews David Meltzer, a renowned entrepreneur and former sports agent. David shares his journey from success to bankruptcy and the valuable lessons he learned along the way. He also emphasizes the importance of asking for help and how it can accelerate your success.Tune in as they discuss the true meaning of wealth and how to achieve financial freedom through asset management.David Meltzer is a legendary sports executive and formerly served as CEO of the renownedLeigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive. For the past 20 years, David has been providing free weekly trainings to empower others to empower others to be happy
Welcome to the Wake Up to Wealth Podcast with your host, Brandon Brittingham! Are you ready to transform your financial future and start living the life of your dreams? If so, you're in the right place.
Join Brandon, a seasoned real estate expert, entrepreneur, and wealth-building guru, as he takes you on a journey to financial success. Each week, Brandon will be sharing invaluable insights, strategies, and inspiring stories that will help you unlock your full potential and build a life of abundance.
Whether you're interested in real estate investment, entrepreneurship, or simply want to gain a better understanding of how to manage and grow your finances, Wake Up to Wealth has something for everyone. With a diverse range of guests, including industry leaders, experts, and successful individuals from various fields, Brandon will provide you with the knowledge and motivation you need to take action and achieve your financial goals.
In this podcast, you'll discover:
Proven wealth-building strategies and tips
Real estate investment insights
Entrepreneurship advice
Personal finance guidance
Inspirational success stories
And much more!
If you're ready to wake up to wealth and take control of your financial destiny, join us every week for engaging conversations and actionable advice that will help you make your dreams a reality.
Don't wait any longer—tune in to the Wake Up to Wealth Podcast with Brandon Brittingham and start your journey to financial independence today!