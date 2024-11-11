Unveiling Wealth Wisdom with David Meltzer

In episode 24 of Wake Up to Wealth, Brandon Brittingham interviews David Meltzer, a renowned entrepreneur and former sports agent. David shares his journey from success to bankruptcy and the valuable lessons he learned along the way. He also emphasizes the importance of asking for help and how it can accelerate your success.Tune in as they discuss the true meaning of wealth and how to achieve financial freedom through asset management.David Meltzer is a legendary sports executive and formerly served as CEO of the renownedLeigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive. For the past 20 years, David has been providing free weekly trainings to empower others to empower others to be happy