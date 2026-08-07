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Listen to how ordinary people built extraordinary wealth - and how you can, too. You’ll learn how millionaires live on less than they make, avoid debt, invest, and are disciplined and responsible!







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💰Need help with your investments? Connect with a SmartVestor Pro:⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SmartVestor Investing Professionals⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) #PaidEndorsement



📝Get your free copy of Ramsey’s Complete Guide to Investing: (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ramsey's Complete Guide to Investing⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠)



🏦Take a retirement assessment to find out how much you’ll need to retire: (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Retire Inspired with the R:IQ Retirement Assessment⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠)



📈See how much your investments could be worth over time with this handy calculator: (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Investment Calculator⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠)



🧑‍💻Explore free investing tools, articles and more on the Ramsey Investing Hub: (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ramsey Investing Tools and Resources⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠)







Listen to more from Ramsey Network:



🎙️⁠ The Ramsey Show ⁠



💸⁠ The Ramsey Show Highlights⁠



🧠⁠ The Dr. John Delony Show⁠



🍸⁠ Smart Money Happy Hour⁠



💰⁠ George Kamel⁠



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