Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessEye On The Market
Listen to Eye On The Market in the App
Listen to Eye On The Market in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Eye On The Market

Podcast Eye On The Market
Michael Cembalest
Join Michael Cembalest as he explores a wide variety of investment topics, including the economy, policy and markets.
BusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • Eye on the Market Outlook 2025: The Alchemists
    Deregulation, deportations, tariffs, tax cuts, cost cutting, crypto, oil & gas, medical freedom and Agency purges: What could possibly go wrong? Sections include the AI Golden Goose, the invisible nuclear renaissance, DOGE Quixote, the two China traps, Dr. Seuss goes to Europe, a crypto update and the 2025 Top Ten list. View the video here
    --------  
    36:13
  • The Year of Living Dangerously
    I was visited by six ghosts recently warning me of dangers related to predictions, allocations, apparitions, legalizations, expurgations and ablations. Here’s what they said. View video here
    --------  
    16:34
  • "Kamilton": the 2024 election and who tells your story
    A reflection on the 2024 election and who tells your story. On Trump’s victory: market implications of a supply side boost from deregulation clashing against inflationary impulses of tariffs and deportations. The ten year Treasury will be the most reliable barometer of all. To conclude, an ode to vaccines and an RFK bibliography.
    --------  
    20:02
  • The Thucydides cap on the China equity rebound trade
    For participants in the China equity rebound trade: once you hit your return targets, take the money and run. Click here to read the full PDF and view the video.
    --------  
    14:14
  • Mind the Gap: a historically polarized US election
    Candidate policy comparisons in a historically polarized US Election; China stimulus package The US is about to conduct its most polarized Presidential election in 100 years. Today’s note looks at candidate policy differences and implications for investors: government spending, taxation, tariffs, trade, immigration, regulation, NATO, energy, price controls and the Electoral College. We conclude with analysis of the China stimulus package, which might have a better chance of succeeding than recent failed efforts.
    --------  
    29:24

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Eye On The Market

Join Michael Cembalest as he explores a wide variety of investment topics, including the economy, policy and markets.
Podcast website

Listen to Eye On The Market, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/3/2025 - 8:13:19 PM