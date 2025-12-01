Zappi's Nataly Kelly and Steve Phillips introduce a new season of Inside Insights by breaking down the 2025 Connected Insights Imperative. They unpack why teams with connected insights report 24-point higher satisfaction, how data fragmentation (41%) blocks impact, and why only 23% of companies having a dedicated insights org is a wake-up call. You'll hear ways to “stream” consumer insight into decisions, where AI (and synthetic research) will matter most by 2026, and how cross-functional squads can turn insights from an order-taking function into a true strategic partner backed by ROI evidence and real examples (Visa, NFL, PepsiCo).Key Points:How to centralize “why” data and integrate it with your “what” data for faster, better decisions.A playbook to defragment insights and stand up a connected, always-on system.Relationship moves that turn marketing–insights tension into durable trust and impact.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Sports brands struggle to maintain relevance beyond game day. Marissa Solis, SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing at the NFL, transforms seasonal entertainment into year-round cultural engagement through strategic storytelling and community impact. In this conversation with host Nataly Kelly from Zappi, Marissa reveals:the "script insight" framework that turned social criticism into beloved campaignsthe three-pillar international expansion model prioritizing fan potential over current popularityher "no NFL season" philosophy that keeps 300+ million fans engaged through combine, draft, and off-season drama cycles

Most brands treat consumer feedback like a necessary evil. Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer at PepsiCo Foods US, reveals how top creative teams turn feedback into their secret weapon. Chris bridges the gap between bold creative vision and consumer truth, transforming how iconic brands like Lay's and Doritos connect with audiences. In this episode hosted by Nataly Kelly, CMO at Zappi, Chris walks us through the strategies and tactics that will save your best creative ideas from dying in focus groups. Discover Chris' 70-20-10 framework for balancing proven strategies with breakthrough risks, learn the "bulletproofing" method that strengthens ideas without killing creativity, and understand why the best feedback comes from in-environment testing rather than traditional focus groups.

Most global brands dilute their message when scaling across markets. Ridhima Thukral, Global Brand Director at Unilever, proves the opposite. Iconic brands become lighthouses that deepen their core philosophy while expressing it locally across countries. She reveals how Dirt Is Good maintains one human truth about play and discovery, while manifesting as football in Brazil and Holi festivals in India. You'll discover her framework for separating human truths from trends, her method for using AI to handle the 80% while humans focus on the crucial 20%, and why stepping back to understand your brand world is marketing's most underrated strategy.

About Inside Insights

Marketing and insights teams speak different languages. Their disconnect wastes budgets, delays campaigns, and leaves consumer truth buried in data. The cost? Missed opportunities and marketing that doesn't connect.Inside Insights tears down these silos with bold, human conversations that transform how brands win with consumers. We reveal where data-driven marketing strategy meets consumer intelligence – turning research investments into measurable market advantage for both strategic leaders and insights practitioners.No fluff. Just value you can apply today.Co-hosted by Nataly Kelly and Steve Phillips. Nataly is CMO of Zappi, writes for Harvard Business Review, and has authored four books while running marketing, growth, and revenue teams at the C-suite level. Steve founded Zappi and serves as Chief Innovation Officer—an industry visionary who challenges conventional wisdom to better understand and serve their consumers. Inside Insights is for marketing leaders who want better consumer connections and insights professionals seeking greater business impact. Join us as we explore what works, what doesn't, and why it matters. New episodes biweekly – subscribe to stay ahead in the connected insights revolution