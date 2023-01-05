Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dan Fleyshman
"The Money Mondays" is primed to be a global brand in the business space, focusing on investments, cash flowing businesses, side hustles and visual acts of charity.
BusinessEntrepreneurship
  • #12 - Get Your Money In Order with Sean Whalen & Boxing Champion Andre Berto 💰
    Sean Whalen is a successful entrepreneur and speaker who founded "Lions Not Sheep," which started as a social media movement and grew into a successful lifestyle brand. Whalen encourages individuals to live fearlessly and break free from societal norms which has struck a chord with many people, and Lions Not Sheep quickly gained a large following. Whalen went on to found other successful businesses, including a real estate investment company and a technology company. He has also been recognized for his philanthropic efforts, including his work with various charities and organizations that support veterans and their families. Overall, Sean Whalen's business accomplishments are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit. He serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, showing that with the right mindset and determination, anything is possible. -- Andre Berto is a former professional boxer and successful entrepreneur who has achieved success both in and out of the ring. Berto began boxing at a young age and quickly developed a reputation as a talented fighter. His professional boxing career spanned over a decade, during which he won multiple world titles and became one of the most recognizable boxers of his time. He retired from boxing in 2018 with a record of 32 wins and 5 losses, cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greatest athletes. Berto has also established himself as a successful entrepreneur, with a number of successful businesses to his name. He's the founder and CEO of several companies, including a fitness apparel line and a record label. In addition to his business ventures, Berto is also known for his philanthropic work. He is actively involved in a number of charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club. Throughout his career, Andre has demonstrated a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence both in and out of the ring and his accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring boxers and entrepreneurs around the world.
    5/1/2023
    1:14:47
  • #11 - Jessie Lee Talks MONEY & Eric Spofford Has a $115M Exit 📈
    Jessie Lee, popularly known as imbosslee, is a dynamic content creator and social media influencer known for her unique style and creative approach to online content. With a strong presence on various social media platforms, imbosslee has captivated audiences with her engaging personality, relatable anecdotes, and captivating visuals. Born and raised in a small town, imbosslee's passion for content creation was sparked at a young age. Her innate creativity and penchant for storytelling quickly drew a following of fans who resonated with her down-to-earth and genuine approach. From sharing lifestyle tips, fashion hauls, and beauty tutorials to providing candid insights on mental health and personal growth, imbosslee's content offers a well-rounded perspective that connects with her audience on a deep level. imbosslee's authenticity and relatability have earned her a loyal following of fans who eagerly anticipate her latest posts and updates. Her ability to create content that entertains, educates, and inspires has garnered her partnerships with various brands, further cementing her status as a respected influencer in the online community. Beyond her digital presence, imbosslee is also known for her philanthropic efforts, advocating for mental health awareness and spreading positivity. With her creativity, authenticity, and passion for making a positive impact, Jessie continues to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the digital world. -- Eric Spofford is a recognized entrepreneur, philanthropist, and addiction recovery advocate who has made a significant impact in the field of addiction treatment and recovery. As the founder and CEO of a leading addiction treatment organization, he has dedicated his career to helping individuals struggling with addiction and providing them with the resources and support they need to overcome their challenges. Raised in a family deeply affected by addiction, Eric's personal experiences motivated him to make a difference in the lives of others facing similar struggles. He founded his organization with a vision to provide innovative, evidence-based treatment approaches that empower individuals on their recovery journey. Under Eric's leadership, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized name in addiction treatment, providing comprehensive care and support to thousands of individuals seeking recovery. His passion for helping others has also driven him to become a vocal advocate for addiction recovery, raising awareness and promoting policies to reduce stigma and improve access to treatment. In addition to his work in addiction treatment, Eric is also actively involved in philanthropy, supporting charitable causes that align with his mission of improving the lives of those affected by addiction. His unwavering commitment to helping others and his innovative approach to addiction treatment have earned him widespread recognition and respect in the field, making him a leading figure in the fight against addiction.
    4/24/2023
    1:15:46
  • #10 - Nick Santonastasso & Adam Weitsman on Money & Mindset
    Adam Weitsman and Nick Santonastasso share money strategies, business advice and motivation tactics in Episode 10 of The Money Mondays podcast. Adam Weitsman is a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, known for his successful ventures in the scrap metal, recycling and shipping industries. He is the owner of Upstate Shredding, one of the largest privately owned scrap metal processing facilities in the US, and also serves as the CEO of the shipping company, Empire Recycling Corporation. Weitsman is highly regarded for his commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, as well as his dedication to giving back to the community. He has been recognized for his charitable work, including his contributions to local hospitals, schools, and other non-profit organizations in the Central New York region. --- Nick Santonastasso is a motivational speaker, author, and social media personality. Born with Hanhart syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that left him without limbs, Nick has become an inspiration to millions of people around the world. He uses his platform to spread awareness about disability rights and promotes a positive attitude towards life no matter what comes your way. His story of overcoming adversity has been featured in various media outlets, and he has also appeared in popular TV shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "American Ninja Warrior." Nick has worked with well-known celebrities like The Rock & Tony Robbins, and his story is an inspiring testament to the power of the human spirit. He continues to encourage people to chase their dreams, regardless of any obstacles they may face.
    4/17/2023
    1:10:51
  • #9 - World's Greatest Mentalist, Oz Pearlman Reveals His Money Secrets
    Oz Pearlman is an American mentalist, magician, and athlete who performs as a mentalist under the name "Oz the Mentalist", and has successfully appeared on America's Got Talent, winning third-place in Season 10. He's a full-time performer and professional mentalist and in this episode, he's revealing how he built his career and rising net worth. Pearlman earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 2003, while already earning income from magic. He began performing magic at restaurants, kids' shows, and corporate events at the age of 14, and has stated that he always had a deck of cards on him between the ages of 13 and 18. Pearlman was originally employed at Merrill Lynch in their global technology services department, at that time only performing magic and mentalism as a part-time profession. After he was hired by his employer to deliver a corporate entertainment show to upper management within the company, he quit his full-time job at Merrill Lynch in order to focus on being a full-time entertainer. After winning America's Got Talent, his career exploded and in this episode he's sharing the money secrets that occur behind the scenes while blowing everyone's mind with his insane talents.
    4/10/2023
    43:01
  • #8 - 7x Mr Olympia Flex Lewis & Bedros Keuilian's TOP MONEY Tips
    Flex Lewis, born James Lewis, is a professional bodybuilder who grew up with a passion for sports and fitness. He began lifting weights at the age of 15 and quickly developed a love for bodybuilding. Lewis made a name for himself in the bodybuilding world, winning his first competition at age 17. He went pro in 2007 and won the IFBB 212 Mr Olympia title for seven consecutive years, from 2012 to 2018. Lewis is known for his impressive muscularity and symmetry, as well as his dedication and discipline in his training and nutrition. In addition to his success in bodybuilding, Lewis has also ventured into the world of business, launching his own supplement line called "Dragon Nutrition" in 2016. He coaches aspiring bodybuilders, and has served as a judge for various bodybuilding competitions. -- Bedros Keuilian is a highly successful entrepreneur, business coach, and author who is best known for his work in the fitness industry. Born in Armenia and raised in the United States, Keuilian overcame a difficult childhood marked by poverty and bullying to build an empire in the fitness world. Keuilian is the founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp and has authored several books, including "Man Up: How to Cut the Bullshit and Kick Ass in Business (and in Life)" and "The Art of Selling Fitness." In addition to his work in the fitness industry, Keuilian is a sought-after business coach and speaker, known for his expertise in marketing and entrepreneurship. He has helped thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs to build successful companies and achieve financial freedom.
    4/3/2023
    1:09:54

"The Money Mondays" is primed to be a global brand in the business space, focusing on investments, cash flowing businesses, side hustles and visual acts of charity. Viewers will be able to learn from experts, win weekly prizes and participate in charity efforts in an "MTV Cribs" style setting. Many episodes of the podcast will be recorded with Celebrities, influencers & athletes inside of their homes, studios & headquarters. Hosted by Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company. Dan has Angel invested in 43 companies and spoken at over 250 business industry events.
