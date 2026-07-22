On this episode of The Money Mondays, Dan Fleyshman sits down with Larrance Dopson aka @rance1500, a four-time Grammy-winning producer, composer, entrepreneur, and founder behind the legendary 1500 or Nothin’ movement. Rance has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Maluma, Eladio, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and more, while also expanding into TV, film, tech, education, and venture-backed companies.

Dan and Rance break down the real business of the music industry: how producers get paid, why publishing and contracts matter, how touring and merch can become major cash-flow engines, and why young artists must understand ownership before signing deals. Rance also shares how studying the greats, building relationships, creating culture, and being of service helped him stand out in one of the most competitive industries in the world.

The conversation goes beyond music into investing, personal branding, venture capital, self-education, charity, and legacy. From learning the hard lessons of bad publishing deals to building Culture Silicon, Rance explains why creatives need to understand the language of business, stop trading time for money, and invest in themselves before expecting others to invest in them.

This episode is a masterclass for artists, producers, entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone trying to turn talent, relationships, and culture into long-term wealth.



Like this episode? Watch more like it 👇Watch ALL Full Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6k---The Money Mondays is a business podcast here to teach you how to make money, invest money, and donate money by showcasing some of the world's most successful people and how they do the same. Hosted by serial entrepreneur Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history, this money podcast gives you an exclusive behind the scenes look at how the wealthiest celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes and influencers make, invest and donate money.If you want to learn more business and investing while you work to improve your financial life, you're in the right place! Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@themoneymondays?sub_confirmation=1Dan Fleyshman,The Money MondaysLearn more here: https://themoneymondays.comWatch all the podcast episodes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6kLet’s Connect...Website: https://themoneymondays.comPodcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-money-mondays/id1663564091Twitter: https://twitter.com/themoneymondaysLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-money-mondays/about/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@themoneymondaysFB: https://www.facebook.com/The-Money-Mondays-110233585203220/