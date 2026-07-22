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171 episodes
The Business of Scarcity: Nightclubs, Trading Cards and Collectible Drops 📉 E17107/22/2026 | 1h 16 mins.What do a successful nightclub, a rare trading card and a poker community have in common? They all depend on attention, experience, scarcity—and the right operator behind the business.
In this special double-feature episode of The Money Mondays, Dan Fleyshman sits down with nightlife veteran JROC and StockX co-founder Josh Luber. JROC breaks down the economics of nightlife, celebrity appearances, lifestyle investments and the experienced operators behind hospitality brands that last. Josh explores collectibles as alternative assets, blind-box products, market-based pricing, major licensing partnerships and his newest venture building a social network for poker.
From VIP tables and viral restaurant experiences to numbered collectibles and blind Dutch auctions, this episode reveals how entrepreneurs turn culture into commerce—and why the team behind the idea is often the most important investment of all.
From Rocket Racing to Venture Capital: Granger Whitelaw on Building Wealth and Changing the World 🏦 E17007/15/2026 | 37 mins.What separates an exciting business idea from an investable opportunity?In this episode of The Money Mondays, Dan Fleyshman sits down with venture capitalist, investment banker and global operator Granger Whitelaw for a wide-ranging conversation about investing, innovation, philanthropy and generational wealth.Granger shares lessons from building companies around the world, helping pioneer early digital-commerce legislation, working with rocket and motorsports ventures, and investing in technologies designed to solve meaningful global problems. He explains the difference between venture capital and investment banking, why the management team matters more than the pitch, and why investors should focus on industries, products and customers they genuinely understand.Dan also breaks down his 40/40/20 investing framework and explains why he prefers backing companies that have already proven demand, developed operating systems and generated meaningful revenue rather than taking the earliest—and riskiest—step with an untested idea.The conversation then turns to giving and legacy. Dan and Granger discuss donor-advised funds, nonprofit organizations, family trusts, life insurance, teaching children about money, and why charitable impact is about far more than writing a check. They close with a powerful discussion about faith, ego and finding peace when financial markets, technology and the media feel increasingly chaotic.This episode is about more than making money. It is about using money as a tool to build, serve and create an impact that lasts beyond your lifetime.Like this episode? Watch more like it 👇Watch ALL Full Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6k---The Money Mondays is a business podcast here to teach you how to make money, invest money, and donate money by showcasing some of the world's most successful people and how they do the same. Hosted by serial entrepreneur Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history, this money podcast gives you an exclusive behind the scenes look at how the wealthiest celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes and influencers make, invest and donate money.If you want to learn more business and investing while you work to improve your financial life, you're in the right place! Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@themoneymondays?sub_confirmation=1Dan Fleyshman,The Money MondaysLearn more here: https://themoneymondays.comWatch all the podcast episodes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6kLet’s Connect...Website: https://themoneymondays.comPodcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-money-mondays/id1663564091Twitter: https://twitter.com/themoneymondaysLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-money-mondays/about/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@themoneymondaysFB: https://www.facebook.com/The-Money-Mondays-110233585203220/
- In this episode of The Money Mondays, Dan Fleyshman sits down with entrepreneur Dave Royce, who built four pest control companies and a solar energy company while helping scale one of the largest residential pest control businesses in the United States.
Dave shares how he went from a broke college student struggling to make a single sale to becoming a top rookie, sales manager, founder, and multi-time business builder. He breaks down the door-to-door sales model, how young reps can earn life-changing money in a single summer, and why sales is one of the most valuable skills anyone can learn.
Dan and Dave also dive into investing after a big income year, how to avoid lifestyle inflation, why access matters in private investments, and how to think about risk, savings, and long-term wealth. The conversation closes with a powerful discussion on philanthropy, purpose, education, charity, and Dave’s commitment to giving the majority of his wealth away.
This episode is for anyone interested in sales, entrepreneurship, scaling teams, investing smarter, and building a life with both money and meaning.
Like this episode? Watch more like it 👇Watch ALL Full Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6k---The Money Mondays is a business podcast here to teach you how to make money, invest money, and donate money by showcasing some of the world's most successful people and how they do the same. Hosted by serial entrepreneur Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history, this money podcast gives you an exclusive behind the scenes look at how the wealthiest celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes and influencers make, invest and donate money.If you want to learn more business and investing while you work to improve your financial life, you're in the right place! Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@themoneymondays?sub_confirmation=1Dan Fleyshman,The Money Mondays
Learn more here: https://themoneymondays.com
Watch all the podcast episodes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6k
Let’s Connect...
Website: https://themoneymondays.com
Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-money-mondays/id1663564091
Twitter: https://twitter.com/themoneymondays
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-money-mondays/about/
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@themoneymondays
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- On this episode of The Money Mondays, Dan Fleyshman sits down with Larrance Dopson aka @rance1500, a four-time Grammy-winning producer, composer, entrepreneur, and founder behind the legendary 1500 or Nothin’ movement. Rance has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Maluma, Eladio, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and more, while also expanding into TV, film, tech, education, and venture-backed companies.
Dan and Rance break down the real business of the music industry: how producers get paid, why publishing and contracts matter, how touring and merch can become major cash-flow engines, and why young artists must understand ownership before signing deals. Rance also shares how studying the greats, building relationships, creating culture, and being of service helped him stand out in one of the most competitive industries in the world.
The conversation goes beyond music into investing, personal branding, venture capital, self-education, charity, and legacy. From learning the hard lessons of bad publishing deals to building Culture Silicon, Rance explains why creatives need to understand the language of business, stop trading time for money, and invest in themselves before expecting others to invest in them.
This episode is a masterclass for artists, producers, entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone trying to turn talent, relationships, and culture into long-term wealth.
Like this episode? Watch more like it 👇Watch ALL Full Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6k---The Money Mondays is a business podcast here to teach you how to make money, invest money, and donate money by showcasing some of the world's most successful people and how they do the same. Hosted by serial entrepreneur Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history, this money podcast gives you an exclusive behind the scenes look at how the wealthiest celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes and influencers make, invest and donate money.If you want to learn more business and investing while you work to improve your financial life, you're in the right place! Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@themoneymondays?sub_confirmation=1Dan Fleyshman,The Money MondaysLearn more here: https://themoneymondays.comWatch all the podcast episodes: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs0D-M5aH-0IOUKtQPKts-VZfO55mfH6kLet’s Connect...Website: https://themoneymondays.comPodcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-money-mondays/id1663564091Twitter: https://twitter.com/themoneymondaysLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-money-mondays/about/TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@themoneymondaysFB: https://www.facebook.com/The-Money-Mondays-110233585203220/
- In this episode of The Money Mondays Podcast, host Dan Fleyshman sits down with Tara Electra, founder of Unruly, for a deep dive into the modern creator economy, internet monetization, and the future of influencer income.
Tara shares how creators can start making money online even without millions of followers, why consistency and authenticity matter more than ever, and how agencies like Unruly help talent turn direct fan attention into scalable revenue. Dan and Tara also discuss paywalls, OnlyFans, brand building, creator events, AI’s impact on influencers, and why creators need to think beyond short-term cash flow and start planning for long-term wealth.
The conversation expands into investing, financial advisors, philanthropy, inheritance, and the mindset required to build lasting success while staying true to yourself online. Tara also breaks down why fan access, community, and culture are becoming some of the most valuable assets in business today.
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About The Money Mondays
“The Money Mondays” is primed to be a global brand in the business space, focusing on investments, cash flowing businesses, side hustles and visual acts of charity. Viewers will be able to learn from experts, win weekly prizes and participate in charity efforts in an “MTV Cribs” style setting. Many episodes of the podcast will be recorded with Celebrities, influencers & athletes inside of their homes, studios & headquarters. Hosted by Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company. Dan has Angel invested in 43 companies and spoken at over 250 business industry events.Podcast website
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