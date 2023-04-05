Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Take a priceless journey into your life and the life of your money with the most recognized personal finance expert in the world today. Acclaimed for her revol... More
Available Episodes
Suze School: What I Know For Sure
Today’s Suze School is a lesson about being absolutely sure with your money. Suze reviews the latest with the economy, what’s happening with banks and energy stocks. She explains why you have to be out of credit card debt and have your eight to 12 month emergency fund secure so you can weather potential financial storms.
Take advantage of the Ultimate Certificates with Alliant Credit Union at: bit.ly/3kwMcjR
Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer
Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on her podcast!
To ask Suze a question, download by following one of these links:
CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH
CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMISee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/30/2023
40:01
Ask Suze & KT Anything: Don’t Feel Embarrassed or Scared
On this Ask Suze and KT Anything episode, Suze answers questions about gifted IRAs, I Bonds, long term care insurance, updated wills, logistics of moving away from a financial advisor and more.
4/27/2023
39:31
Ask Suze & KT Anything: Why Did My Credit Score Drop?
On this special Sunday episode of Ask KT and Suze Anything, Suze answers questions about Robo advisors, Roths for minors, the real value of a home, resetting a retirement account, plus a heartfelt quizzie and more.
4/23/2023
39:56
Suze School: To Buy or Not To Buy… I Bonds
Do you invest for dividends or growth? On this special Thursday edition of Suze School, Suze gives us an update on energy stocks and then we get a lesson on whether or not now is a good time to invest in Series I Bonds.
4/20/2023
37:46
Suze School: Revisiting The Five Year Rule For Roth Retirement Accounts
Since so many listeners are still writing Suze with questions about the Five Year Rule in relation to ROTHs, we’re replaying this Suze School from February 2022, about the rule. Suze starts with a detailed explanation and then asks us questions to make sure we learned the lessons.
This is an episode you’ll want to listen to over again, so you can avoid penalties and feel secure in how your money grows.
About Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)
Take a priceless journey into your life and the life of your money with the most recognized personal finance expert in the world today. Acclaimed for her revolutionary approach to money, Suze Orman has garnered millions of fans whose lives have been transformed by following her unique advice. In about 30 minutes, you’ll learn how to go within yourself to see why you are doing without and that you cannot fix a financial problem with money.
Suze brings over 40 years of experience to help you be more and therefore have more. If you don’t have the money you want in your life, subscribe now to one of the most popular podcasts in America and find out why. The choice is up to you.
New episodes drop Thursdays and Sundays.
Join Suze’s free podcast Community by downloading the Women & Money App on the Apple App Store or Google Play, where you can search past episodes, ask Suze questions (that if chosen will be answered on the podcast) take classes and communicate with each other and possibly Suze herself.