Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

In this Classic Suze School, Suze teaches about the key to attaining financial independence and how it starts with a very important question you need to ask yourself. Learn more about the Ultimate Scam Protection here: SuzeOrman.com Watch Suze’s YouTube Channel Jumpstart financial wellness for your employees: https://bit.ly/SecureSave Protect your financial future with the Must Have Docs: https://bit.ly/3Vq1V3G Help with the Must Have Docs: Email:support@musthavedocuments.zendesk.com Phone: 888-510-0510 Get your savings going with Alliant Credit Union: https://bit.ly/3rg0Yio Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on the podcast. Download the app by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMI See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Classic Suze School: Are You Attracted to, or Repelled by Your Money?

On this brand new Ask KT & Suze Anything, Suze answers your questions about when you can contribute to your solo 401k, needing an executor, and caring for aging parents. Plus a "Can I Afford It?" question and more. Learn more about the Ultimate Scam Protection here: SuzeOrman.com Watch Suze’s YouTube Channel Jumpstart financial wellness for your employees: https://bit.ly/SecureSave Protect your financial future with the Must Have Docs: https://bit.ly/3Vq1V3G Help with the Must Have Docs: Email:support@musthavedocuments.zendesk.com Phone: 888-510-0510 Get your savings going with Alliant Credit Union: https://bit.ly/3rg0Yio Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on the podcast. Download the app by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMI See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

When Do You Know You're Doing Everything Wrong?

On this Classic Suze School: A lesson on the language of money in retirement accounts. Learn about rollovers, transfers and conversions. Knowing the meaning of these words may keep you from making a mistake, keep you from paying taxes when you don't have to and keep you from getting into a penalty situation. Learn more about the Ultimate Scam Protection here: SuzeOrman.com Watch Suze’s YouTube Channel Jumpstart financial wellness for your employees: https://bit.ly/SecureSave Protect your financial future with the Must Have Docs: https://bit.ly/3Vq1V3G Help with the Must Have Docs: Email:support@musthavedocuments.zendesk.com Phone: 888-510-0510 Get your savings going with Alliant Credit Union: https://bit.ly/3rg0Yio Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on the podcast. Download the app by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMI See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

On this Suze School, Suze goes over everything that happened in the economy in the last week. She reviews how the market responded to the Fed's rate announcement and why you should not have FOMO about some recent IPOs. Learn more about the Ultimate Scam Protection here: SuzeOrman.com Watch Suze’s YouTube Channel Jumpstart financial wellness for your employees: https://bit.ly/SecureSave Protect your financial future with the Must Have Docs: https://bit.ly/3Vq1V3G Help with the Must Have Docs: Email:support@musthavedocuments.zendesk.com Phone: 888-510-0510 Get your savings going with Alliant Credit Union: https://bit.ly/3rg0Yio Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on the podcast. Download the app by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMI See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

For this Classic Suze School episode, Suze reads an email from a listener who wants to retire, but it may not be the right time. Is it too late to change the plan? Listen, as Suze explains the situation and what the potential best move may be. Learn more about the Ultimate Scam Protection here: SuzeOrman.com Watch Suze’s YouTube Channel Jumpstart financial wellness for your employees: https://bit.ly/SecureSave Protect your financial future with the Must Have Docs: https://bit.ly/3Vq1V3G Help with the Must Have Docs: Email:support@musthavedocuments.zendesk.com Phone: 888-510-0510 Get your savings going with Alliant Credit Union: https://bit.ly/3rg0Yio Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on the podcast. Download the app by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMI See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

About Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

About Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Take a priceless journey into your life and the life of your money with the most recognized personal finance expert in the world today. Acclaimed for her revolutionary approach to money, Suze Orman has garnered millions of fans whose lives have been transformed by following her unique advice. In about 30 minutes, you’ll learn how to go within yourself to see why you are doing without and that you cannot fix a financial problem with money. Suze brings over 40 years of experience to help you be more and therefore have more. If you don’t have the money you want in your life, follow one of the most popular podcasts in America and find out why. The choice is up to you. New episodes drop Thursdays and Sundays. Join Suze’s free podcast Community by downloading the Women & Money App on the Apple App Store or Google Play, where you can search past episodes, ask Suze questions (that if chosen will be answered on the podcast) take classes and communicate with each other and possibly Suze herself.