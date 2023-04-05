Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen) in the App
Listen to Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen) in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Podcast Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)
Podcast Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Suze Orman Media
add
Take a priceless journey into your life and the life of your money with the most recognized personal finance expert in the world today.  Acclaimed for her revol... More
BusinessInvesting
Take a priceless journey into your life and the life of your money with the most recognized personal finance expert in the world today.  Acclaimed for her revol... More

Available Episodes

5 of 469
  • Suze School: What I Know For Sure
    Today’s Suze School is a lesson about being absolutely sure with your money.  Suze reviews the latest with the economy, what’s happening with banks and energy stocks.  She explains why you have to be out of credit card debt and have your eight to 12 month emergency fund secure so you can weather potential financial storms. Take advantage of the Ultimate Certificates with Alliant Credit Union at: bit.ly/3kwMcjR Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on her podcast! To ask Suze a question, download by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMISee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    40:01
  • Ask Suze & KT Anything: Don’t Feel Embarrassed or Scared
    On this Ask Suze and KT Anything episode, Suze answers questions about gifted IRAs, I Bonds, long term care insurance, updated wills, logistics of moving away from a financial advisor and more. Take advantage of the Ultimate Certificates with Alliant Credit Union at: bit.ly/3kwMcjR Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on her podcast! To ask Suze a question, download by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMISee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    39:31
  • Ask Suze & KT Anything: Why Did My Credit Score Drop?
    On this special Sunday episode of Ask KT and Suze Anything, Suze answers questions about Robo advisors, Roths for minors, the real value of a home, resetting a retirement account, plus a heartfelt quizzie and more. Take advantage of the Ultimate Certificates with Alliant Credit Union at: bit.ly/3kwMcjR Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on her podcast! To ask Suze a question, download by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMISee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/23/2023
    39:56
  • Suze School: To Buy or Not To Buy… I Bonds
    Do you invest for dividends or growth? On this special Thursday edition of Suze School, Suze gives us an update on energy stocks and then we get a lesson on whether or not now is a good time to invest in Series I Bonds. Take advantage of the Ultimate Certificates with Alliant Credit Union at: bit.ly/3kwMcjR Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on her podcast! To ask Suze a question, download by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMISee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    37:46
  • Suze School: Revisiting The Five Year Rule For Roth Retirement Accounts
    Since so many listeners are still writing Suze with questions about the Five Year Rule in relation to ROTHs, we’re replaying this Suze School from February 2022, about the rule. Suze starts with a detailed explanation and then asks us questions to make sure we learned the lessons. This is an episode you’ll want to listen to over again, so you can avoid penalties and feel secure in how your money grows. Take advantage of the Ultimate Certificates with Alliant Credit Union at: bit.ly/3kwMcjR Get Suze’s special offers for podcast listeners at suzeorman.com/offer Join Suze’s Women & Money Community for FREE and ASK SUZE your questions which may just end up on her podcast! To ask Suze a question, download by following one of these links: CLICK HERE FOR APPLE: https://apple.co/2KcAHbH CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PLAY: https://bit.ly/3curfMISee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/16/2023
    53:14

More Business podcasts

About Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Take a priceless journey into your life and the life of your money with the most recognized personal finance expert in the world today.  Acclaimed for her revolutionary approach to money, Suze Orman has garnered millions of fans whose lives have been transformed by following her unique advice.  In about 30 minutes, you’ll learn how to go within yourself to see why you are doing without and that you cannot fix a financial problem with money. 

Suze brings over 40 years of experience to help you be more and therefore have more.   If you don’t have the money you want in your life, subscribe now to one of the most popular podcasts in America and find out why. The choice is up to you.

New episodes drop Thursdays and Sundays.

Join Suze’s free podcast Community by downloading the Women &amp; Money App on the Apple App Store or Google Play, where you can search past episodes, ask Suze questions (that if chosen will be answered on the podcast) take classes and communicate with each other and possibly Suze herself.

Podcast website

Listen to Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen), Work Zone and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen): Podcasts in Family