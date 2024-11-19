Geopolitical and Regulatory Risks to the Market 11/19/24
Courtney Reagan and the Investment Committee debate the rising geopolitical and regulatory risks facing the markets as the rebound in stocks creeps into positive territory. Plus, Kate Rooney joins us with an exclusive interview with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and TradePMR CEO Robb Baldwin as they announce Robinhood’s purchase of TradePMR. And later, a Call of the Day on Reddit, getting a big price target raise at Piper Sandler.
The Fate of the Rally 11/18/24
Scott Wapner and the Investment Committee debate the fate of the rally as the post-election pop has begun to cool. Plus, Tesla surging since the election, it’s our Chart of the Day, the desk debates how to trade the stock now. And later, Netflix hitting a new record high, the Investment Committee discuss their streaming strategy. Investment Committee Disclosures
Nvidia Earnings Looming 11/15/24
Scott Wapner and the Investment Committee debate the state of stocks as Nvidia earnings loom large next week. Plus, Kevin Simpson and Jenny Harrington share their latest portfolio moves. And later, The Investment Committee discuss how the Tyson/Paul fight tonight on Netflix will affect the stock and how you should trade it. Investment Committee Disclosures
Playing the Post-Election Pop 11/14/24
Scott Wapner and the Investment Committee debate the post-election rally and how to position your portfolio into year-end. Plus, Josh Brown says some stocks are poised for a breakout, he shares the details. And later, Steve Weiss buys Bitcoin again, he explains why. Investment Committee Disclosures
Keep Buying the Rally? 11/13/24
Scott Wapner and the Investment Committee debate the post-election rally and how to trade it now. Plus, the Investment Committee discuss what they’re buying and selling at record highs. And later, we cover the latest Calls of the Day.
