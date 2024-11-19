Geopolitical and Regulatory Risks to the Market 11/19/24

Courtney Reagan and the Investment Committee debate the rising geopolitical and regulatory risks facing the markets as the rebound in stocks creeps into positive territory. Plus, Kate Rooney joins us with an exclusive interview with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and TradePMR CEO Robb Baldwin as they announce Robinhood’s purchase of TradePMR. And later, a Call of the Day on Reddit, getting a big price target raise at Piper Sandler.